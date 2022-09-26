Organizers gearing up for annual Oktoberfest celebration Staff reports Sep 26, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Organizers are gearing up for Junction City’s two-day Oktoberfest celebration.This year’s event will be from 4 to 11:30 p.m. Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. It takes place on Junction City’s Main Street, which is closed for the event.The annual festival includes authentic German beer, traditional Oktoberfest food, live music and many activities.According to the website, the offerings include “pretzels, schnitzel, brats from Stiglmeir Sausage Company served on brotchen from Wimbergers, plus much more.”Musical performances include One Timer Polka Band, Der Manhattan Polka Band, the First Infantry Division Band, the Classic Cowboys, Brass Rewind & the KC All Stars.Oktoberfest also will include dancing competitions, a cornhole tournament, a stein-hoisting contest, and yodeling. For more information, go to junctioncityoktoberfest.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Junction City Daily Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice investigating death at indoor gun rangePolice arrest Ogden man for rape, sexual battery involving two womenLinebacker Robinson no longer with teamWilliam G KramerRandall Lee CartwrightUS Sen. Jerry Moran recoils from politics as a game, but eager for reelection in KansasRandall Robert 'Randy' ChaffeeMargaret 'Colleen' HollingsworthThe elusive 475 School Board meetingsFort Riley man awaits sentencing after plea deal in August in child sex case Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Newspaper Ads Fort Riley 2x2 Help Bulletin Stocks Market Data by TradingView
