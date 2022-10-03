WAMEGO — Downtown was filled with little lions and green-faced witches during Wamego’s annual OZtoberfest Saturday.
The community fall festival celebrates the legacy and influence of the classic 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz” and 1900 book it was based on, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” by L. Frank Baum. Parts of the book and film are set on a farm in rural Kansas that is home to the main character, Dorothy Gale, and her dog, Toto.
Kara Holle, Wamego Chamber of Commerce director of events and tourism, said she estimated 3,000 to 4,000 people roamed downtown Wamego Saturday. She said it’s hard to determine exactly how many people attend the event each year.
“The only way we really know is the Oz Museum counts people,” Holle said. “If they came to the festival, odds are they’re going to at least walk into the front door of the museum. The event is free, it’s not ticketed, so we’ll keep track that way. We’ll ask our food trucks about how many people they served, too.”
Holle said OZtoberfest events began Friday evening with a screening of the film set to Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon” album from 1973. The psychedelic rock album allegedly syncs up to the film at key moments.
“It’s really cool,” Holle said, “I had never seen that before. It’s really kind of creepy how ‘accidentally’ the Pink Floyd album syncs up to the movie.”
Saturday’s events included a Dorothy character fashion show, beer and wine garden, carriage rides, craft vendors, inflatables for kids, face painting and an Oz costume contest.
Holle said it’s amazing how “The Wizard of Oz” still captivates children and adults more than 80 years later.
“It’s crazy how people love it, no matter what their age or generation or what’s going on in the world,” Holle said, “‘The Wizard of Oz’ relates to people throughout the world.”
Holle said OZtoberfest has attracted global visitors from places like the United Kingdom and Canada. On Saturday, travelers from Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa, Mississippi and North Carolina were among those reveling in all things Oz.
Overland Park residents Mason Hiltey and his wife, Katie, brought their two children to the festival. Six-year-old Wyatt Hiltey was dressed in a Tin Man costume, while his 2-year-old sister Lindy wore a Cowardly Lion outfit.
“I wanted to be the lion,” Wyatt said, “because I like the costume.”
Mason Hiltey said Wyatt loves the book “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” and wants it read to him every night. He said this was his family’s first time attending OZtoberfest.
“It’s just a great family event,” Mason Hiltey said. “These will be our Halloween costumes, too.”
Other adults dressed in Oz garb as well. Local amateur actor Brad Voth has portrayed Tin Man since 2007 as part of The Columbian Theatre’s production of “The Wizard of Oz.” On Saturday, he wore a more flexible version of his costume made from foam.
“The costume I used to wear was a metal suit,” Voth said, “and it was pretty heavy after about two hours. So, I watched some videos of how to make it out of foam and thought, ‘Well I can do that.’”
Voth used to live in Wamego but has lived in Topeka for about 10 years. He’s acted in community theater in both Wamego and Topeka since 2001, and he said OZtoberfest attracts “all the dignitaries of Oz.”
“There are historians who come,” Voth said. “When the Munchkins were still with us, some of them would come. Authors show up. The great-great-grandsons of L. Frank Baum used to attend. It’s just a really neat event.”
Jim Buster of Wamego said he’s been bringing his family to OZtoberfest for the past four years, or ever since his son Thane was born.
“We love that it’s unique to Wamego,” Buster said. “Everyone does their own Oktoberfest kind of thing, but OZtoberfest is kind of special.”
Six-year-old Emra Buster, Jim Buster’s daughter, said her favorite part of OZtoberfest was seeing all the vehicles in the car show.
“A man let me honk the horn (on his car),” Emra said. “It was loud. It sounded like a donkey.”
More than two dozen vehicles filled two blocks of Lincoln Avenue for the Heroes, Hot Rods and Motorcycles show. Organizers of the car show partnered with Wamego High School’s Veterans Honor Flight program, and they will donate a percentage of the registration fees to the program to take local veterans to see military memorials in Washington, D.C.
Thomas Bryan is a Wamego firefighter and Pottawatomie County EMT. He said he didn’t think he’d be able to enter the car show but was able to register Saturday morning after working a full night shift. He entered his highly customized 2003 Nissan 350Z sports car, which he jokingly called the “eyesore” of the show.
“I put a 2-inch lift on it and oversized mud tires,” Bryan said, “custom-made a roof rack for it, and then I bought a push bar that was made for off-roading and put it on the front.”
Bryan said OZtoberfest is basically a “Wamego holiday.”
“It’s kind of like the city’s own little personal holiday,” Bryan said.
