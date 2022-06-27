Paint Barn holds vendor fair Holly Hendershot editor@jcdailyunion.com Holly Hendershot Author email Jun 27, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Local vendors set up tents to sell items at the vendor fair at Paint Barn in Grandview Plaza Saturday. Holly Hendershot • Union Holly Hendershot Holly Hendershot Holly Hendershot Holly Hendershot Holly Hendershot Local vendors set up tents to sell items at the vendor fair at Paint Barn in Grandview Plaza Saturday. Holly Hendershot • Union Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Paint Barn at 122 E. Flint Hills Blvd. in Grandview Plaza held a vendor fair Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., where several vendors came to sell items and provide children’s activities.Items sold at the fair included tumblers, stickers, t-shirts and art. Children could get their faces painted at a stand during the event. There was also a vendor selling food and drinks to attendees. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Holly Hendershot Author email Follow Holly Hendershot Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Junction City Daily Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCity commission declares nine structures unsafe, approves fire department purchasesWhere are my hummingbirds?Two Junction City residents die in Clay County crashJunction City man injured in motorcycle crashKBI executes search warrants at JCPDMargaret AbernathyJunction City and Milford prepare for holiday celebrationsKathleen Ellen TeplyMichael R. 'Mick' WunderWinfer Ray Abernathy Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Newspaper Ads 2x4 JCU freelancers- 2x2 Cook Fort Riley 2x3 CHCS-SM Environmental Bulletin Stocks Market Data by TradingView
