Paint Barn at 122 E. Flint Hills Blvd. in Grandview Plaza held a vendor fair Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., where several vendors came to sell items and provide children’s activities.

Items sold at the fair included tumblers, stickers, t-shirts and art. Children could get their faces painted at a stand during the event. There was also a vendor selling food and drinks to attendees.

