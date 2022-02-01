Glenn Koster, of Hutchinson, is raising local awareness for foster care and adoption by walking through cities in Kansas. Yesterday, he walked starting at 7:30 a.m. from Dickinson County Courthouse in Abilene, through Chapman, and ended his walk around 4 p.m. in Junction City at the Geary County Courthouse.
Over the last four years, Koster, who is a pastor, has been raising awareness in different states through walking. Koster said he is a double product of foster care and adoption and wants to make sure people know why both are important and how they can help.
“Beginning in April of 2021, I started an effort to walk in every Kansas county to raise local awareness of this issue. These efforts started on April 19 as I walked from McPherson to Harvey County – from McPherson County District Court in McPherson to the Harvey County courthouse in Newton. Since that time, I have now covered 21 counties: McPherson, Harvey, Rice, Ellsworth, Ford, Gray, Stafford, Barton, Pratt, Kiowa, Reno, Sedgwick, Kingman, Pawnee, Edwards, Marion, Chase, Geary, Dickinson, Cowley and Sumner counties,” he said.
Koster said the foster care system is in crisis for many different reasons, there is still a dramatic need and available homes in certain areas are desperately in short supply.
“My message is multi-faceted. First, the focus must be on trying to provide the support systems necessary to keep kids in their natural families,” he said. “If they cannot return home safely, then every effort must be made to keep them in a safe environment until they either age out or can be permanently adopted. Should they age out, we must do everything possible to ensure their success in life.”
Koster said he believes that no matter the circumstances, everyone can do something, like becoming a mentor, a respite parent, an emergency foster parent, a temporary foster parent, an adoptive parent, a financial donor, a champion of the children or the cause or simply a prayer warrior.
“In Geary County, there are currently nearly 10,813 kids. Of those children, 1,921 live below the federal poverty level and 91 are currently in foster care, a rate of .8 percent or almost identical to the state average,” he said. “One child in foster care is one child too many.”
