The Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever team in Kansas is hosting the 2022 Grassland Gathering: Fired up for Habitat in McPherson, Kansas on June 10 and 11.
There will be a social on Friday night and a prescribed fire demo, habitat breakout talks and a trap shoot on Saturday. The event is open to general public, and the organization encourages all outdoorspeople, hunters, habitat enthusiasts, chapter members and natural resource professionals to attend.
The Kansas Grassland Gathering is a statewide event aimed at anyone who has interest in the natural world.
“We want to ensure our state is equipped with practical, science-based knowledge surrounding the native ecosystems here in Kansas so that we are stewarding our land responsibly,” Mandie Lang, wildlife biologist at the organization said.
The theme for 2022 is “Fired up for Habitat,” and the kick off event will be “Brews and Bags for Bobwhites,” a cornhole tournament combined with a pint night social and silent auction starting Friday night at 5 p.m. at the 365 Sports Complex in Inman.
Saturday’s sessions will start at 9 a.m. at the McPherson Valley Wetlands Wildlife Area. The main event for the weekend will be a prescribed fire demonstration.
“Fire is one of the best tools to manage native Kansas prairies, so we will be discussing the process from start to finish,” Lang said. “In addition to this demo, we will also be having a variety of breakout sessions on topics like grazing and soil health, urban/small-scale agriculture, natural resource policy and current affairs and pollinators.”
The day will end with a trap shoot, she said.
To find more details about the event and the registration link, visit the Kansas PFQF website (kansaspfqf.org) and Facebook page. Contact Mandie Lang with Pheasants Forever at 785-515-8138 or aklang@pheasantsforever.org with questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.