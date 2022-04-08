The dreams of Matt Hoover and members of his family are beginning to become a reality as the group lines up plans for a microbrewery on the corner of 8th and Washington streets.
Hoover, a lifelong resident of Junction City, said his father and brother-in-law have talked about the idea of starting a brewery for a number of years, and over time, the idea evolved into a plan to start a full-scale microbrewery in the area called "Highwind Brewing Company."
“The concept developed over a number of months, and with the Main Street Revitalization, and then we happened to acquire a building that in our opinion would be perfect for a microbrewery and restaurant,” Hoover said. “It just kind of all came together at once.”
The first step in the process, Hoover said, was to come up with a concept. Hoover, a few of his friends, family and investors got together and created a general concept of what they want to do with the building, which is at 726 N. Washington St. He said they decided they wanted the potential to put multiple restaurants in the location along with bars, so that when people come in, they have options.
They plan to use a 10-15 barrel brewing system with the potential to put multiple restaurants in the space. He said their architect and designer are helping to bring all the details together.
“I hope that we will be able to bring multiple types of food to individuals, and food that maybe we don’t currently have in Junction City, whether that’s craft pizza or upscale tacos. We are still going through the concept for that,” he said.
The space is about 18,000 square feet. The plan is to have the restaurants on the first floor and to have event spaces on the second floor, along with a catering kitchen. Their current plans include two event rooms on the second floor, one which would be able to accommodate 20-25 guests and the other large enough to hold receptions and weddings with approximately 100-125 guests.
“Our initial concept is a fast casual experience that’s elevated, and we will have multiple bars as well,” he said. “It will be a modern industrial, fast casual, family-oriented place where you can get really good food and really good beer.”
Hoover said many community members and investors are involved with helping bring the microbrewery to fruition in Junction City. He said part of the decision to make their dream a reality stems from the excitement Junction City Main Street brought to the community since the organization started in Junction City, as well as receiving a grant to help them get started.
Hoover said Junction City needs more food, drink and entertainment, and he thinks the brewery will capture those three things, as well as investing more in Junction City’s downtown to bring better experiences to the local community.
“I can tell there is a good vibe about where our downtown is going,” he said. “We are really excited to bring this concept to the community, to the Main Street Downtown Revitalization, and we think it’s really going to be a great addition. The feedback that we have gotten is very positive, and I think and I hope our community really welcomes this brewery.”
Hoover said the building needs completely renovated, as it is not up to code and has been sitting vacant for 25 years. He said they plan to start construction within the next 60 days. Their current completion goal is summer 2023, which is when they plan to open to the public.
