Police arrest Ogden man for rape, sexual battery involving two women Staff reports Sep 19, 2022 4 hrs ago A Ogden man has been arrested after police said he raped two Riley County women this year.Riley County police on Friday night arrested Charles Raymond McMullen, 55, of Ogden for two counts of rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery.McMullen is charged with one count of rape in connection to a Sept. 2 incident involving a 58-year-old woman.McMullen is also charged with an additional count of rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery in connection to a July 5 incident involving a 51-year-old woman.Police said both victims knew McMullen.McMullen remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $500,000.Because of the nature of these crimes, police said no further information will be released.
