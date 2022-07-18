Junction City Police Department

The Junction City Police Department responded to 143 calls for service, issued 47 citations and made 15 arrests from 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 12 to Wednesay, July 13.

Date unknown

7:27 a.m. — Mason C. Moon for failure to appear.

10:39 a.m. — Amber G. channel for aggressive animal running at large at 1857 Custer Road.

5:30 p.m. — Damian Meltion-Figueroa for domestic battery and aggravated assault at Mexico Taco Shop.

2:16 a.m. — Taron D. Traylor for failure to appear.

2:21 a.m. — Jonathan McFarley for giving false alarm at 200 South Eisenhower Drive.

3:54 p.m. — Juvenile for criminal trespass at 2610 Strauss Bvld.

6:58 p.m. — Michael A. Hoyte for failure to appear.

7:43 p.m. — Driving while suspended and no seatbelt at 713 South Washington Street.

2:10 a.m. — Allyssa M. Bailey for failure to yield, operatinga motor vehicle without a valid license and criminal use of a weapon at 400 West 6th Street.

2:45 a.m. — Juvenile for minor in possession of tobacco and interference with law enforcement at 23000 Wildcat Lane.

9:41 a.m. — Juvenile for parole violation at 210 East 9th Street.

12:45 p.m. — Juvenile for a non-injury accident at West 7th Street and North Madison Street.

1:51 p.m. — Non-injury accident in the 500 block of East Chestnut Street.

2:46 p.m. — Juvenile for criminal damage to property, criminal trespass and battery in the 800 block of Kansa Avenue.

2:46 p.m. — Non-injury accdient at 211 West 6th Street.

4:14 p.m. — Cassandra A. Medrano for a warrant arrest at 210 East 9th Street.

5:42 p.m. — Credric L. Williams for animal cruelty at 210 East 9th Street.

7:00 p.m. — Non-injury hit and run accident at 1723 McFarland Road.

6:20 p.m. — Brett S. Goodale for domesticbattery, assault and criminal threat.

8:28 p.m. — Camron T. Dixon for interference with law enforcement and failure to appear at 624 South Washington Street.

9:16 p.m. — D’Shawn D. Grant for aggravated assault, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp.

1:50 a.m. — Carolos Carcamos for DUI, reckless driving and fail to yield to emergency vehicle at 603 West 6th Street.

2:11 a.m. — Chance A. Johnson for DUI, defective tail lamp at 300 East Chestnut Street.

Tuesday

12:13 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of 6th and Clay.

Wednesday

12:52 a.m. — Jesse C. Allen was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license at 300 North Jackson Street.

Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 91 incidents, resulting in 25 cases, 7 citations and 9 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Monday, July 18

Saturday

5:10 p.m. — Deputies arrested Michael Hoyte Sr. at 821 East Chestnut Street for Failure to Appear.

5:15 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jessica Whitton at 821 East Chestnut Street for Failure to Appear.

10:52 p.m. — Deputies arrested Marinneaux D. Taylor for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, expireded registration, improper driving on a laned roadway and speeding.

Sunday

12:27 a.m. — Deputies arrested Cassandra C. Williams at I-70 mile-marker 295 for felony possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear.

12:27 a.m. — Deputies arrested Shanae Frenzley at I-80 mile-marker 295 for drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine.

11 a.m. — Deputies arrested Lela Ann McGuire at 4218 North US-77 Highway for failure to appear.

4:44 p.m. — Deputies arrested Thomas Burns at 310 West 8th Street No. 3 for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.

Monday

1:02 a.m. — Deputies arrested Jubilee N.J. Winkel on I-70 mile-marker 299 for DUI, transporting an open container and improper driving on a laned roadway.

1:24 a.m. — Deputies arrested Taron Traylor at 826 North Franklin for a probation violation.

Geary County Detention Facility

Friday

12:35 p.m. — Cassandra A. Medrano; failure to appear.

3:15 p.m. — Jeffrey J. Sender Jr.; probation violation.

7:59 pm. — Brett S. Goodale; criminal threat, domestic battery and assault.

8:30 p.m. — Camron T. Dixon; failure to appear, interference with law enforcement.

10:02 p.m. D’Shawn D. Grant; aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon, no drug tax stamp for marijuana or a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, use/possession with the intent to use drug paraphernalia in to the human body.

Saturday

12:44 a.m. — Eduardo Moreno-Cordero; maximum speed limits, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

2:26 a.m. — Chance A. Johnson; defective tag lamp and DUI.

1:50 a.m. — Carlos Carcamo; DUI, reckless driving, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, no signal/unsafe turning/unsafe turning/stopping, racing on highways/exhibition of speed.

10:34 a.m. — Jonathan D. McFarley; giving a false alarm and notifying emergency services knowing not needed.

5:10 p.m. — Michael A. Hoyte; failure to appear.

5:35 p.m. — Jessica E. Whitton; failure to appear.

7:43 p.m. — Allyssa M. Bailey; no seatbelt and cancelled/suspended/revoked driver’s license.

10:52 p.m. — Marionneaux B.D. Taylor; Possession of marijuana, use/possession with the intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body, operating a vehicle without registration or with an expired tag, improroper driving on a laned roadeway and exceeding maximum speed limits.

Sunday

12:53 a.m. — Cassandra E.A.C. Williams; failure to appear, possession of stsolen property, use/possession with the intent to sue drug paraphernalia into the human body, possession of marijuana and possession of opiate, opium narcotic or certain stimulant.

12:27 a.m. — Sanae M. Frenzley; possession of marijuana, use/possession with the intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body and possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants.

7:26 a.m. — Mason C. Moon; failure to appear.

11:00 a.m. — Lela A. McGuire; failure to appear.

5:00 p.m. — Thomas A. Burns; failure to appear, use/possession with the intent to use drug paraphernalia i nth the human body and possession of marijuana.

11:38 p.m. — Damian M. Figueroa; domestic battery, aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon .

Monday

1:24 a.m. — Taon D. Traylor; probation violation.

1:02 a.m. — Jubilee N.J. Wikel; Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol and transporting an open container.

2:50 a.m. — Timothy E. Smith; criminal trespass, criminal threat against law enforcement, causing terror, evacuation or disruption.