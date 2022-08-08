Junction City Police Department
The Junction City Police Department responded to 347 calls for service, issued 89 citations and made 17 arrests from Monday, Aug. 1 to Monday, Aug. 8 at 7 a.m..
Monday
3:46 p.m. — Criminal threat for 117 West 12th Street.
Tuesday
11:22 a.m. — Criminal trespass at 521 East Chestnut Street.
1:17 p.m. — Failure to appear at 1324 North Washington Street.
4:28 p.m. — Failure to appear at 210 East 9th Street.
Wednesday
12:00 p.m. — Animal cruelty at 1104 West 14th Street.
2:18 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 618 West 6th Street.
6:51 p.m. — Violation of a no contact order at 117 West 12th Street.
9:24 p.m. — Domestic battery at 439 West 2nd Street
10:22 p.m. — Possession of marijuana at 1100 Whitney Road.
Thursday
5:11 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 624 South Washington Street.
Friday
2:43 a.m. — Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:10 p.m. — Identity theft, forgery and theft at 437 North Jackson Street.
2:44 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of 10th Street and Washington Street
8:12 p.m. — Domestic Battery, unlawful damage to property at 200 North Webster Street.
10:17 p.m. — Aggravated endangerment of a child at 1700 Northpark Drive.
Saturday
8:30 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 210 East 9th Street for failure to appear.
8:14 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 210 East 9th Street for failure to appear.
8:28 a.m. — Criminal trespass at 211 South Franklin Street.
10:18 a.m. — Unlawful damage to property at 401 North Jackson Street.
5:12 p.m. — Driving without a valid license, no registration and no proof of insurance at 1001 East 6th Street.
Sunday
1:09 a.m. — Warrant arrest in the 900 block of Windwood Drive.
1:21 a.m. — Warrant arrest in the 900 block of Windwood Drive.
3:04 p.m. — Criminal threspass and theft at the intersection of North Jackson Stree and West 11th Street.
6:48 p.m. — Hit-and-run accident at 1730 West Ash.
8:08 p.m. — Duty to give information at 1730 West Ash.
Junction City Fire Department
Starting Monday, Aug. 1 through Sunday, Aug. 7, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 16 calls for service and had 43 transports.
Geary County Sheriff’s Office
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 357 incidents, resulting in 60 cases, 27 citations and 16 arrests in the seven-day period ending at 7 a.m. Monday.
Monday
8:46 a.m. — Deputies arrested Andrew L. Smtih on I-70 eastbound at mile-marker 305 for violation fo a protection order and intimidation of a witness.
2:08 p.m. — Deputeis arrested Casey C. Bellamy at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear.
3:45 p.m. — Deputies arrested Ana L. Davila-Mejia at 826 Nortth Franklin Street for failure to appear.
4:42 p.m. — Deputies arrested Ronnell M. Jones for expired registration, no proof of insurance and no driver’s license.
Tuesday
6:06 a.m. — Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Clarks Creek Road for a single vehicle accident with a deer.
1:31 p.m. — Deputies arrested Adam J. Rundell in the 100 block of West 2nd Street for possession of a stimulant, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license is cancelled or suspended or revoked and obstructed windshield.
2:29 p.m. Deputies arrested tamaris A. Loving at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear.
Wednesday
12:03 a.m. — Deputies arrested Bronson T. Cameron at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear.
1:55 p.m. — Deputies arrested Michael Herrick for failure to appear.
Thursday
8:20 a.m. — Deputies arrested Brandale C. Williams Sr. for bond violation, distribution of certain stimulants, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, aggravated child endangerment, possession of stolent property, criminal possession of a firearm, felony interference with law enforcement and no drug tax stamp.
1:35 p.m. — Deputies arrested Kimberly Williams at 340 West 8th Street for distribution of certain stimulants, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, aggravated child endgerment, possession of stolen property and no drug tax stamp.
2:10 p.m. — Deputies arrested Amanada N. Haggard at 138 East 8th Street for a bond violation.
Friday
9:58 a.m. — Deputies arrested Michael S. Herrick for failure to appear.
Saturday
2:47 a.m. — Deputies arrested Damien A. Gibbs on US-77 at mile-marker 169 for failure to appear.
5:44 a.m. — Deputies arrested Nathaniel A. Busby at 826 North Franklin street for failure to appear.
10:23 a.m. — Deputies arrested Kelly J. Simmon at the intersection of 8th Street and Price for failure to appear.
12:09 p.m. — Deputies arrested Giorgi Jokhadze on I-70 at mile-marker 305 for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:30 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jonathan K. Franklin at 826 North Franklin Street for first degree murder and conspriacy to commit first degree premeditated murder.
9:00 p.m. — Deputies responeded to K-57 Highway at mile-marker 5 for a single vehicle accident with a deer.
10:06 p.m. -Deputies responded to the 13,000 block of Clarks Creek road fora single vehicle accident with a deer.
Geary County Detention Facility
The following were booked into the Geary County Detention Facility.
Monday
Tuesday
11:22 a.m. — Armani A. Ramos; criminal trespass.
1:17 p.m. — Jennifer E. Ray; failure to appear.
1:31 p.m. — Adam J. Rundell; possession of an opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, use/possession with the intent to use drug paraphernalia in tothe human body, driving while suspended, defective wipers, obstructed windshield or windows.
Wednesday
9:37 p.m. — Hannalore Leighty; domestic battery.
1:55 p.m. — Michael S. Herrick; failure to appear.
7:02 p.m. — Bernard Schroeder; violation of protection order.
10:56 p.m. — Laura A. Belshe; possession of marijuana.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — Brandale C. Williams Sr.; bond violation, use/possessoin with intent to use drug paraphernalia in to the human body, aggravated endangering of a child, exposure to manufacture/sale of meth, possession of marijuana, interference with law enforcement, conceal/alter/destroy evidence in a felony case, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.
12:30 p.m. — Kimberly A. Williams; use/possession with the intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body, aggravated endangering of a child, exposure to manufacture/sale of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of stolen property.
2:10 p.m. — Amanda N. Haggard; bond violation.
Friday
2:43 a.m. — Charles P. Van Cleave; possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.