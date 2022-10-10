Junction City Police Department
The Junction City Police Department responded to 414 calls for service, issued 92 citations and made 24 arrests from Tuesday, Oct.. 4 to Monday, Oct.. 10 at 7 a.m..
Tuesday
7:40 a.m. — Kristen N. Moast; disorderly conduct, drivin the wrong way on a one-way road and improper use of horn.
8:37 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 600 West 7th Street.
9:58 a.m. — Hit-and-run accident at the intersection of 21st Street and Elmdale Avenue.
1:54 p.m. — Sharita L. Harris; warrant arrest at 502 West 11th Street, Apt. 3.
5:26 p.m. — Courtney S.L. McNeal; warrant arrest at 210 East 9th Street.
Wednesday
12:02 a.m. — Adam J. Rundell; warrant arrest at 900 West 6th Street.
12:11 a.m. — Chelsea C. Boyd; warrant arrest at 210 Custer Avenue.
3:07 a.m. — Cody W. Allen Jr.; criminal damage to property and criminal threat.
4:51 a.m. — Injury accident at 100 West 7th Street.
1:49 p.m. — Joshua Jones; driving while suspended, failure to yield at a stop sign and expired tags.
8:53 p.m. — Necrecha Knighton; identity theft, interference with law enforcement and driving while suspended at 2600 Strauss Bvld.
Thursday
4:43 a.m. — Travis B. Calloway; warrant arrest.
9:50 a.m. — Peter Bartolome; domestic battery at 210 East 9th Street.
11:15 a.m. — Juvenile; battery.
1:30 p.m. — James L. Marques; warrant arrest.
4:54 p.m. — Injury accident at the intersection of West 6th Street and North Eisenhower Drive.
9:09 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1100 Blue Jay Way.
Friday
1:29 a.m. — Ute Hinote; Transporting an open container at 901 West 6th Street.
3:24 a.m. — Nicholas R. Larkin; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at 1000 South Washington Street.
9:30 a.m. — Juvenile; possession of marijuana at 1100 Blue Jay Way.
10:11 a.m. — Addie Cook; possession of paraphernalia and possession of narcotics.
10:30 a.m. — Juvenile; possession of marijuana.
11:41 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 512 West Walnut Street; Elias Noa.
12:37 p.m. — Hit-and-run accident at 1015 West 6th Street.
3:50 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 2500 K-18 Highway.
6:07 p.m. — Bernard E. Schroeder; warrant arrest at the intersection of 6th and Madison Street.
8:37 p.m. — Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and defective head lamp at 600 North Garfield Street.
11:52 p.m. — Justin E. Coleman; criminal threat, assault on a law enforcement and interference with law enforcement at 123 West 17th Street.
Saturday
12:39 a.m. — Machella Woods; warrant arrest at 326 16th Circle.
1:47 a.m. — Hit-and-run accident at 428 West 18th Street.
3:03 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 618 West 6th Street.
8:02 p.m. — Theodore R. Suppers; criminal threat at 521 East Chestnut Street.
Sunday
2:33 a.m. — Hit-and-run accident at 100 Grant Avenue.
2:00 p.m. — Antonina Hammonds; DUI, transporting an open container and driving with a suspended license.
7:17 p.m. — Dyshawn A. Sifford; warrant arrest at 200 West 18th Street.
7:42 p.m. — Kelsie B. Spees; warrant arrest.
8:23 p.m. — Patrick S. Clopton; domestic battery at 417 Maple Street.
Junction City Fire Department
Starting Tuesday, Oct. 4 through Monday, Oct. 10, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 22 calls for service and had 48 transports.
Geary County Sheriff’s Office
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 352 incidents, resulting in 89 cases, 44 citations and 24 arrests in the seven-day period ending at 7 a.m. Monday.
Tuesday
12:22 p.m. — Deputies arrested Daniel Hudson at the intersection of East Street and I-70 for failure to appear.
1:51 p.m. — Deputies arrested Christopher Beam at 826 North Franklin Street for violation of a protection order and intimidation of a witness.
3:30 p.m. — Deputies arrested Shannon Vega in the 400 block of West 6th Street for possession of drug paraphernalia , possession of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle without registration or with an expired tag, vehicle liability insurance.
4:21 p.m. — Deputies arrested Evin Crome at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appea and aggravated failure to appear and forgery.
Wednesday
6:59 p.m. — Deputies responded to a single vehicle accident in the 14000 block of Skiddy Road.
10:05 a.m. — Deputies arrested Courtney McLaurin at 1001 Seth Child Bvld. in Manhattan on Failure to Appear.
5:45 p.m. — Deputies arrested Joshua J. Sturgis at 826 North Franklin Street for 2nd degree murder and aggravated assault.
6:31 p.m. — Deputies arrested Melvin L. Kane Jr. in the 300 block of East 13th Street for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and improper stop at a stop sign.
7:10 p.m. — Deputies arrested Stephen W. Blair at 826 North Franklin Strert for failure to appear.
Thursday
1:27 p.m. — Deputies arrested James Gayle at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear.
3:28 p.m. — Deputies arrested Kahlil R.M. Sanders in the 300 block of East Street for failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and illegal tag.
Friday
1:54 a.m. — Deputies arrested Zackery S. Harper at 826 North Franklin Street for aggravated failure to appear and failure to appear.
2:20 p.m. — Deputies arrested Charmayne N. Jackson in the 300block of West 15th Street for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked.
10:36 p.m. — Deputies arrested Mark Cawley on I-70 on mile marker 316 for driving under the influence, transporting an open container and improper driving on a laned roadway.
Saturday
12:39 a.m. — Deputies arrested Kayla Mitchell in the 100 block of North Franklin for unlawful use of a gambling device.
12:42 a.m. — Deputies responded to a single vehicle accident in the 3700 block of Rucker Road.
1:59 a.m. — Deputies arrested Dytwon Oscar for failure to appear and a probation violation.
1:47 p.m. — Deputies arrested Mary Curtis at 1000 North Eisenhower Drive for possession ofa controlled substance.
1:47 p.m. — Deputies arrested Melissa Gilliland at 1000 North Eisenhower Drive for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:40 p.m. — Deputies responded to the intersection of US-77 and East Lyons Creek Road for a single vehicle accident.
7:08 p.m. — Deputies arrested Abigayle B. Franklin at 1100 North Franklin Street for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a weapon and transporting an open container.
7:08 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jessie D. Kopietz at 1100 North Franklin Street for transporting an open container.
Sunday
12:22 a.m. — Deputies responded to I-70 mile marker 316 westbound on a ramp for a report of a single vehicle accident.
1:19 a.m. — Deputies arrested Christa Ryan on I-70 at mile-marker 316 for driving under the influence, transporting an open container and improper driving on a laned roadway.
11:49 a.m. — Deputies arrested Kelly J. Simmons at 32 Riley Manor for failure to appear.
6:06 p.m. — Deputies arrested Kristopher D. Cowart in the 100 block of North East Street for failure to appear.
