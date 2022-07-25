Junction City Police Department
The Junction City Police Department responded to 176 calls for service, issued 44 citations and made 4 arrests from 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 19 to 7 a.m. Monday, July 25.
Wednesday
12:47 p.m. — Accident injury I-70 at mile-marker 298.
7:13 p.m. — No registration and suspended drivers license at 600 South Washington Street.
8:48 p.m. — Aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits at 1000 West 6th Street.
11:00 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 826 North Franklin Street.
Thursday
5:56 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 600 West 11th Street.
9:53 p.m. — Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on I-70 at mile-marker 298.
Friday
1:41 a.m. — DUI, driving without a valid license and unlawful use of turn signals at the corner of 10th and Jefferson Street.
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 94 incidents, resulting in 18 cases, 7 citations and 5 arrests in the during the seven-day period ending Monday at 7 a.m..
Thursday
2:15 p.m. — Deputies arrested Ashley Price at 138 East 8th Street for a bond violation.
6:05 p.m. — Deputies responded to 1025 South Spring Valley Road in reference to a hit and run.
Friday
5:32 p.m. — Deputies arrested Trey L. Campbell on I-70 westbound at mile-marker 290 for flee or attempt to elude, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property.
6:12 p.m. — Deputies arrested Donald R. Rayton Jr. at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear and a probation violation.
6:15 p.m. — Deputies arrested Darren L. Pinick at 219 Custer Avenue for failure to appear.
Saturday
2:15 a.m. — Deputies arrested Donald R. Rayton Jr. on a warrant for burglary, theft of a firearm and theft.
Junction City Fire Department
Starting Tuesday, July 19 through Monday, July 25, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 2 calls for fire service and 6 calls for ambulance service.
Geary County Detention Facility
The following were booked into the Geary County Detention Facility.
Tuesday
4:31 a.m. — Dawson T. Walls; DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container of alcohol, minor in possession/consumption of an alcoholic beverage, cigarettes and tobacco products, unlawful acts.
10:59 a.m. — Serguey R. Palomino; flee from justice warrant.
11:45 a.m. — Michael Davis Jr.; failure to appear.
12:10 p.m. — Jacob S. Griffith; driving while suspended.
1:46 p.m. — Jessica L. Roberts; bond violation, violation of a protection order or condition of pre-trial orders.
3:53 p.m. — Janiya Hall; aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon.
7:01 p.m. — Zubaida Jaghoori; domestic battery, knowing rude physical contact with a family member or person in a dating relationship.
8:25 p.m. — Leif K.H. Smtih; possession of marijuana, use/possession with the intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body.
8:25 p.m. — Javarius T. Wright; improper stop or turn signal, operating truck without current registration, possession of marijuana, use/possession with the intent to use durg paraphernalia into the human body.
8:30 p.m. — Adam B. Adkins; transporting an open container of alcohol and DUI.
9:05 p.m. — Romelle G.M. Dixon; probation violation.
9:10 p.m. — Iven T. Love; failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession with the intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body.
10:42 p.m. — Anthony G. Ponder; flee or attempt to elude, motor vehicle accident or damage to property, exceeding maximum speed limits, improper passing on a laned roadway, reckless driving, no vehicle liability insurance when required.
Thursday
2:15 p.m. — Ashley N. Price; bond violation.
6:14 p.m. — David P. Jones; probation violation.
Friday
1:56 a.m. — Brandon K. Jack; unlawful use of turn signals, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.