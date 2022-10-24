Junction City Police Department
MONDAY
Troy William Parmely Jr, 35, for domestic battery. Arrested at the intersection of 10th St and Madison St.
TUESDAY
Lekeshi Crawford, 45, for violation of no contact order. Arrested at 313 W 18th St.
Trey Gray, 20, for speeding, no proof of insurance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Arrested at Commonwealth Drive and Grant Avenue.
Edward J Wright, 26, for warrant arrest at 826 North Franklin St.
Donte Rayvone Roberts, 40, for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. Arrested at 620 W 12th St.
Marcus Lamar Grant, 39, for warrant arrest at 210 E 9th St.
WEDNESDAY
Juvenile, for battery on LEO. Arrested at 820 N Monroe Street.
Juvenile, for criminal threat. Arrested at 210 E 9th St.
Marcus Duane Nicholson, 45, for damage to property and theft. Arrested at 700 block of E Ash St.
THURSDAY
Reese Williston, 27, for burglary, theft and damage to property. Arrested at 609 W 11th St.
Rakari Coleman, 27, for domestic battery, intimidation of a witness and unlawful restraint. Arrested at 1432 N Calhoun Street.
Andrew Wensel, 30, for warrant arrest at 219 Custer Avenue.
Teylor Brooks, 24, for domestic battery damage to property. No address listed for arrest.
Esther Sayers, 36, for driving while suspended and speeding. Arrested at Ash St and US 77 Highway.
Jermain Romain Smith, 29, for damage to property. Arrested at 420 Grant Avenue.
Jermaine Minner, 23, for warrant arrest at 210 E 9th St.
FRIDAY
Juvenile, for battery. Arrested at 820 N Monroe Street.
Jeanine Renee Holloway, 40, for warrant arrest at 820 Grant Avenue.
Natalie Belle Maysonet, 42, for warrant arrest at 210 E 9th St.
Nathaniel Marris Jr, 63, for warrant arrest at 900 W. 11th St.
Tara Elizabeth Wenzl, 28, for DUI. Arrested at 130 W. 7th St.
Alan Lee Helms, 38, for DUI, operating a motor vehicle without a valid liencese and driving without lights when needed. Arrested at 300 E 10th St.
SATURDAY
Joseph Bauer, 18, for warrant arrest at 712 Caroline Avenue.
Shawn Travis Jacobs, 46, for intimidation of a victim/doestic. Arrested at 800 Skyline Drive.
Kaylay Rae Scandooza, 34, for DUI, driving left side of the read, speeding, possession of open container, possession of marijuana and possession od drug paraphernalia. Arrested at 100 E 11th St.
SUNDAY
Burnis Javier Heard III, 32, for warrant arrest at 800 S Washington St.
Geary County Sherrif’s
TUESDAY
Ashley Janes, for probation violation. Arrested at 826 N Franklin S.
Tamaris Loving, for bond violations. Arrested at 801 N Washington St.
Tyler Boland, for probation violation. Arrested at 826 N Franklin St.
Edward Wright, for failure to appear. Arrested at 826 N Franklin St.
Marcus L. Grant, for failure to appear. Arrested at US Highway mile marker 159.
Alvin Mason, for felony flee and elude. Arrested at 826 N Franklin St.
WEDNESDAY
Shadale M. Njau, for probation violation. Arrested at 826 N Franklin St.
Sebastian M. Blago, for driving while suspended and defective tail light. Arrested at U-70 bile marker 300.
THURSDAY
Christy S. Woolsey, for failure to appear. Arrested at 826 N Franklin St.
Larry L. Minick, for violation of protective order. Arrested at 200 block of E 9th St.
FRIDAY
Natalie Mayzonet, for probation violation. Arrested at 200 block of W 18th St.
Chels L. Pike, for criminal use of a financial card. Arrested at 200 block of W 18th St.
Chrystal Gibson, for probation violation. Arrested at 200 block of W 8th St.
Corey D. Bloom, for obstructed windshield, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested at 200 block of W 8th St.
SATURDAY
Bendarious Satcher, for failure to appear. Arrested at 219 Custer Avenue.
SUNDAY
Jennider Ann Shelly,for DUI, interference with LEO, improper driving on Lane Road and improper stop or turn signal. No address listed for arrest.
Junction City Fire Department
Starting Tuesday Oct. 18 through Monday Oct. 24, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 15 calls for service and had 29 transports.
