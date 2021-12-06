JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 473 calls for service, 147 issued citations and made 24 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, to Monday, Dec. 6.
Monday
None
Tuesday
10:19 a.m. — David Earl Hearlson Jr. arrested at 948 Grant Ave. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and for possession of controlled substance.
6:22 p.m. — Non-injury accident at Adams Street and Pine Street.
8:25 p.m. — Non-injury accident at Old 40 Highway and Industrial Street.
Wednesday
2:05 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of Jackson Street and 6th Street.
3:40 p.m. — Non-Injury accident at 118 N. Washington Street
Thursday
1:48 a.m. — Tisha Lanette Cotton arrested at 800 S. Washington St. on a Junction City Court warrant.
12:02 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 300 block of Grant Avenue.
1:43 p.m. — Joshua Adam Jones arrested at 813 S. Washington St. on three Riley County District Court warrants.
2:14 p.m. —Robert Earl Warner Jr. arrested at 138 E. 8th St. for violation of protection order and aggravated intimidation of a witness.
4:00 p.m. — Hit and run accident at 1100 Blue Jay Way.
4:05 p.m. — Ashley Lynn Dugan arrested in the 700 block of W. 6th Street for driving while suspended and expired registration and on a Morris County District Court warrant.
4:10 p.m. — Corey Daree Williams 210 E. 9th St. on a Geary County District Court warrant.
5:16 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 117 8th St. Suite C.
9:45 p.m. — Juvenile was issued a notice to appear at 435 E. Chestnut St. for theft.
Friday
2:46 p.m. — Philip Neu arrested at 618 W. 14th St. for domestic battery and assault.
4:00 p.m. — Andrew Wahl arrested at 210 E. 9th St. for aggravated sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
9:06 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1100 Blue Jay Way.
Saturday
12:30 a.m. — Ariana Nicole Waite arrested at 1121 S. Washington St. for driving while suspended, possession of controlled substance, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body, endangering a child and operate a vehicle without registration or w/expired tag.
12:30 a.m. — Armani Alejandro Ramos arrested at 1121 S. Washington St. for use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body and possession of marijuana.
11:08 a.m. — Eduardo Espinoza arrested at 2314 Wildcat Lane Apt. 324 on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
12:46 p.m. — Marion Patricia Robinson arrested at 320 W. 10th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
5:24 p.m. — Cheryl Denise Crawford arrested for domestic battery and unlawful damage to property.
8:28 p.m. — Kevin D. Cope arrested at 707 W. 7th St. for assault and unlawful damage to property.
10:32 p.m. — Kristian Devaughn Starks arrested at 1204 S. Jackson St. for unlawful shooting in the city limits, criminal trespass, interference with LEO and Riley County Court warrant.
Sunday
2:00 a.m. — Ericka Breana Powell arrested at 130 W. 7th St. for DUI, no insurance, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
7:48 p.m. — Alesa Stokes arrested at 128 W. Chestnut St. for domestic battery.
10:18 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 900 Dreiling Rd.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 455 incidents, resulting in 89 cases, 51 citations and 19 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6.
Monday
11:12 p.m. — Deputies responded to I-70 westbound mile marker 294 for an injury accident.
Tuesday
11:45 a.m. — Deputies arrested Jeffrey Sender at 826 N. Franklin Street on a Geary County District Court warrant for a probation violation.
3:49 p.m. — Deputies responded to the area of 11400 J Hill Road for a single vehicle accident.
8:30 p.m. — Deputies responded to a non-injury accident in 10000 block of Old 77 Highway.
10:04 p.m. — Deputies arrested Victoria Leon Guerrero on 77 mile marker 156 for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wednesday
10:30 a.m. — Deputies arrested Jeffrey J. Sender Jr. at 826 North Franklin Street for a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
4:06 p.m. — Deputies arrested Travis R. Killion at 826 North Franklin Street for a Geary County District Court Warrant for failure to appear.
8:48 p.m. — Deputies arrested Steven A. Roberts II in the 800 block of North Perry Street for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, driving while suspended, and transporting an open container.
Thursday
9:54 a.m. — Deputies arrested Bruce G. Roberts in the
700 Blk of N. Franklin St. for a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to
appear.
10:17 a.m. — Deputies arrested David E. Hearlson at 826 North Franklin Street for a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
10:57 a.m. — Deputies arrested Amber A. Colon at 138 E. 8th St. for a Geary County District Court warrant for aggravated failure to appear.
11:20 a.m. — Deputies arrested Elizabeth Olivas of at 219 Custer Ave. for the charge of fugitive from justice.
8:35 p.m. — Deputies arrested Anthony Lopez-Garcia at 826 N. Franklin St. for the charge of failure to appear.
11:49 p.m. — Deputies arrested Thomas A. Carter Sr. at 100 Block of W. 14th St. for the charge of inoperable headlights and driving while suspended.
Friday
11:45 a.m. — Deputies arrested Daniel Lipinski at 2413 S. Milford Lake Road on a Butler County District Court warrant for failure to appear and a Leavenworth County District Court warrant for fleeing or attempting to elude LEO.
6:28 p.m. — Deputies responded to US 77 mile post 157 for a two vehicle, non-injury, accident.
Saturday
8:46 p.m. — Deputies arrested a Kimberly A. Colon at 108 Lakeview for domestic battery and criminal restraint.
Sunday
3:31 a.m. — Deputies arrested Erica P. Brown in the 1900 block of N. Washington St. for driving under the influence, transporting an open container, and defective brake light.
4:38 p.m. — Deputies arrested Cody T. Dodge at 826 N. Franklin St. for a McPherson County District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a valid driver’s license. Mr. Dodge was additionally arrested for possession of marijuana.
10:15 p.m. — Deputies arrested Cody T. Dodge in the 500 block of W. 8th Street for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
10:15 p.m. — Deputies arrested Keirsten J. Dodge in the 500 block of W. 8th Street for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:15 p.m. — Deputies arrested Ariana N. Waite in the 500 block of W. 8th Street for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:15 p.m. — Deputies arrested Maurio Dellavon in the 500 block of W. 8th Street for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, Nov. 29, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 55 calls and 19 transports.
