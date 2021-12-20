JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 592 calls for service, 133 issued citations and made 23 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13 to Monday, Dec. 20. Report from 7 a.m.
Monday
1:08 p.m. — Brian Malachi Beckford arrested at 8 Fuller Cir on a Junction City Municipal Court Warrant for failure to appear, Johnson County Warrant for aggravated assault, aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery.
4:14 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 618 W. 6th St.
4:40 p.m. — William Staurt Pollay arrested at 210 E 9th St.on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
10:00 p.m. — Cody Dale Callaway arrested at 708 S. Clay St. for aggravated domestic battery and criminal restraint.
Tuesday
9:19 a.m. — Non-injury at 820 E. Chestnut St.
1:57 p.m. — Timothy Zunker arrested at MM 298 I-70 Highway.
5:57 p.m. — Hit and run accident at 618 W. 6th St.
7:22 p.m. — Juvenile given a notice to appear at 1013A W. 8th St. for minor in possession of tobacco product.
Wednesday
2:09 a.m. — Robert Gerard Enriquez arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
2:11 a.m. — Alma Rachael Pilcher arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
8:57 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 827 S. Washington St.
10:58 a.m. — Armani Alejandro Ramos arrested in the 900 block of S. Washington St. for driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal or expired registration.
12:50 p.m. — Timothy Earl Smith arrested at 624 S. Washington St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
9:02 p.m. — Shanice Andrea Shelley arrested at 109 N. Jefferson St. Apt. 6 for domestic battery.
Thursday
5:47 a.m. — Andre Michael Kali King arrested at 300 E. 13th St. for expired/no registration, fail to yield to emergency vehicle, fail to stop/yield at stop/yield sign x25, fail to signal x25, improper driving on laned roadway, wrong way on one-way road x2, reckless driving, felony flee and elude, operating without valid license, no insurance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, 2nd DUI and possession of firearm under the influence.
9:19 a.m. — Hit and run accident at the intersection of W. 7th Street and N. Madison St.
9:58 a.m. — Hit and run accident at 442 W. 18th St.
2:47 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 618 W. 6th St.
5:44 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of W. 11th Street and N. Madison St.
9:09 p.m. — Gregory Elias Rodriguez arrested at 306 W. 6th St. for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a bicycle with no lights at night when required.
Friday
8:44 a.m. — Eleanor Kate Fisher Billis arrested at the intersection of W. 4th Street and N. Washington Street on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant and a Geary County District Court warrant.
1:14 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 618 W. 6th St.
2:32 p.m. — Injury accident at W. 8th Street and N. Washington Street.
4:15 p.m. — Hit and run accident at 521 E. Chestnut St.
10:14 p.m. — James Francis Bangrazi was given a notice to appear at 948 Grant Ave. Lot 376 for domestic battery.
12:55 a.m. — Leah Christine Bee arrested at 211 W. 6th St. for possession of a controlled substance, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body and criminal trespass.
12:51 a.m. — injury accident at the intersection of W. 11th Street and N. Jackson Street and W. 14th St. and Parkside Drive.
12:51 a.m. — Phong Thanh Marshall arrested at the intersection of W. 14th St. and Parkside Drive for a DUI.
Saturday
9:53 a.m. — Joshua Blue Kile arrested at 126 E. 14th Street for a failure to appear.
6:51 p.m. — Non-injury accident 500 E. Chestnut St.
7:09 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1314 Bel Air Dr.
10:46 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of 9th Street and Adams Street.
11:43 p.m. — Rafael Lews Figueroa arrested at 422 W. Roosevelt St. for domestic battery. The PRA was notified.
11:43 p.m. — Kristen Nicole Moast arrested at 422 W. Roosevelt St. for domestic battery. The PRA was notified.
Sunday
12:24 a.m. — Melinda Sue Graff arrested at 1700 W. Ash St. for DUI and duty report accident.
8:51 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 1209 W. 21st St.
2:23 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of N. Washington Street and W. 18th Street.
3:53 p.m. — Adrian Board was issued a notice to appear at 521 E. Chestnut St. for criminal trespass.
7:55 p.m. — Hit and run accident at 701 N. Washington St.
Monday
5:18 a.m. — Ashleigh Marie Verschage Williams arrested at 1913 Lacy Dr. for possession of controlled substance and use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 335 incidents, resulting in 64 cases, 20 citations and 18 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20
Monday
1:42 p.m. — Deputies arrested Kahlil R. Sanders at 1116 Grant Ave for a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
Tuesday
7:18 a.m. — Deputies responded to the 1200 block of S. Milford Lake Road for a single vehicle non-injury accident.
1:27 p.m. — Deputies arrested Clay M. Ladish on I-70 at mile marker 292 for possession of stolen property, driving while suspended and no proof of vehicle insurance.
6:07 p.m. — Deputies arrested Timothy A. Hedman Jr. in the 100 block of E. 11th Street on a Clay County District Court warrant.
Wednesday
12:28 a.m. — Deputies arrested Robert Enriquez at 829 W 12th St. Apt. 2 on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear and a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
12:28 a.m. — Deputies arrested Alma Pilcher at 829 W. 12th St. Apt. 2 on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
7:08 a.m. — Deputies responded to mile marker 158 of US 77 Hwy for a single vehicle non-injury accident.
11:01 a.m. — Deputies arrested Lionel Dixon in the 600 block of West 6th Street for a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday
6:49 a.m. — Deputies responded to the 8400 block of Skiddy Road for a single vehicle injury accident.
6:51 a.m. — Deputies responded to mile marker 151 of US 77 Hwy for a single vehicle non-injury accident.
7:01 a.m. — Deputies responded to K177 Highway at mile marker 85
for a two-car injury accident.
7:59 a.m. — Deputies arrested Blake M. Miller on K177 Highway at mile marker 85 for driving while suspended, insurance required, expired registration and passing on the left with insufficient clearance.
2:59 p.m. — Deputies arrested Rogelio Reyes-Feliciano in the 100 block of East 11th Street for driving under the influence of alcohol and expired registration.
3:32 p.m. — Deputies arrested David Maldonado in the 500 block of West 13th Street for a Riley County District Court warrant for violation of Kansas offender registration act and an arrest and detain warrant for parole violation.
3:39 p.m. — Deputies arrested Tye C. Ahlgrim at 138 East 8th Street for a Geary County District Court warrant for aggravated failure to appear.
3:58p.m. — Deputies arrested Adam Rundell in the 500 block of West 13th Street for possession of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver license, and seatbelt violation.
7:00 p.m. — Deputies arrested Bryan Carbajal at 826 North Franklin Street for charges of fugitive from justice on a state of Colorado warrant for failure to appear.
7:00 p.m. — Deputies arrested David N. Delgado at 826 North Franklin Street for fugitive from justice on a state of Colorado warrant for controlled subs-special off-firearm.
8:36 p.m. — Deputies arrested Cody D. Glessner in the 700 block of North East Street for possession of methamphetamine, no drug tax stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lights.
Friday
12:02 a.m. — Deputies arrested Curtis A. Ellington in the 200 block of West 6th Street for no driver’s license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:06 a.m. — Deputies arrested Rayfel L. Dolford Jr. at 5th Street and Washington Street for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to stop at stop sign, failure to maintain lane, maximum speed limits, racing on highways and reckless driving.
Saturday
12:50 a.m. — Deputies arrested Jamichael Strahan at 219 Custer Ave. for a Geary County District Court warrant for bond violation.
6:31 a.m. — Deputies responded to a non-injury accident on K-18 near mile marker 178.
Sunday
12:07 a.m. — Deputies arrested Damari J. Ladson at 826 N. Franklin for a Geary County District Court Warrant for failure to appear.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, Dec. 13, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 93 calls and 26 transports.
