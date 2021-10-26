JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 516 calls for service, 222 issued citations and made 42 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, to Monday, Oct. 25.
Monday
7:19 a.m. — Accident injury at the intersection of 18th St and Jackson St.
9:15 a.m. — Felony criminal damage to property and damage to property at 400 S Jefferson St.
10:58 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 621 S Jefferson St. Apt 201.
2:23 p.m. — Battery at 532 W 14th St. Apt 4.
3:04 p.m. — Accident injury at the intersection of Wildcat Lane and Spring Valley Road.
4:43 p.m. — Warrant Arrest at 210 E 9th St.
5:01 p.m. — Warrant Arrest at 210 E 9th St.
5:16 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 521 E Chestnut St.
6:28 p.m. — Domestic battery and criminal damage to property at 1030 Cedar St.
7:30 p.m. — Accident hit-and-run at 938 W 9th St.
Tuesday
12:29 a.m. — Driving without a valid driver’s license and defective tag lamp at 500 W 4 th St.
2:47 a.m. — DUI, improper driving on laned roadway, transport open container and no insurance at E 6th St. and Reynolds St.
1:55 p.m. — Non-injury accident at Jackson Street/Ash Street.
2:45 p.m. — Hit-and-run accident 521 E Chestnut St.
3:57 p.m. — Aggravated battery and criminal restraint at 210 E 9th Street
4:10 p.m. — Possession of tobacco by a minor, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at 1013 W. 8th St. Building A.
7:59 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 631 Caroline Ave.
8:42 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 611 E Chestnut St.
Wednesday
2:01 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 1450 N. Calhoun St.
10:41 p.m. — DUI and no proof of insurance at S Adams Street.
Thursday
12:39 a.m. — Warrant arrest 1002 W 12th St.
9:29 a.m. — Disorderly conduct, assault and battery on LEO 700 Wildcat Lane.
10:13 a.m. — Parole violation, possession of a controlled substance and bribery at 446 Grant Avenue.
10:27 a.m. — Criminal damage to property at 1013 8th St.
2:30 p.m. — No registration and driving while suspended at 800 North Washington St.
10:18 p.m. — Possession of opiate, use/posses with intent to use drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana at 744 W 6th St.
11:48 p.m. — Obstruction, DWS, possession of opiate, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, assist outside agency and warrant of arrest at 744 W 6th St.
Friday
2:06 a.m. — Urinating in public at 600 N Washington St.
2:21 a.m. — DUI, possession of firearm while under influence, transporting and open container at 600 N Washington St.
7:10 p.m. — Domestic battery at 121 W. 12th St.
9:53 p.m. — Non-injury accident at E. 13th Street. / N. Monroe Street.
Saturday
1:56 a.m. — DUI, fleeing and eluding, speeding, driving without a valid license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at E. 6th Street/ N. Filley Street.
4:05 a.m. — Domestic battery and unlawful damage to property at 1810 Caroline Ave. Apt #K205.
6:04 a.m. — DUI and no driver’s license in possession at the intersection of 9th and Adams Street.
10:52 p.m. — Domestic battery at 731 Cypress St.
Sunday
2:53 a.m. — DUI at 400 Grant Ave.
2:52 p.m. — Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at 1808 N. Washington St.
4:16 p.m. — Hit and run accident at 521 E Chestnut St.
5:20 p.m. — Assist outside agency at 521 E Chestnut St.
6:51 p.m. — Shoplifting at 521 E Chestnut St.
8:07 p.m. — Hit and run accident at W. 14th St. / N. Calhoun St.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 378 incidents, resulting in 68 cases, 41 citations and 13 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Saturday, October 23.
Monday
10:23 a.m. — Deputies arrest Neko Jones of Junction City at 826 N. Franklin St on a KDOC warrant for a parole violation.
11:50 a.m. — Deputies arrested Derrick E. Stillwell at 826 N. Franklin St. for fugitive from justice.
3:59 p.m. — Deputies arrested Bobbi Jo Redd at 940 E. 4th Street on a KDOC warrant for a parole violation
7:30 p.m. — Deputies arrested James D. Scott at 121 E. Chestnut St for driving while suspended and defective headlamps on motor vehicle.
Tuesday
10:40 a.m. — Deputies arrested Sergio Estrado- Moreno at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for a probation violation.
5:39 p.m. — Deputies arrested Bryan Carbajal at mile marker 328 on I-70 for felony flee and elude and possession of stolen property.
5:39 p.m. — Deputies arrested David Nava-Delgado at mile marker 328 for felony possession of stolen property and possession of a stolen firearm.
7:00 p.m. — Deputies responded to a non-injury accident in the 2600 block of Poland Road.
11:27 p.m. — Deputies arrested Neshawn M. Smith on K-18 Highway at mile marker 179 for driving while suspended and speeding.
Wednesday
5:18 p.m. — Deputies arrested Clarence Spencer Sr. at the intersection of South Madison Street and West Pine Street for driving while suspended.
6:46 p.m. — Deputies responded to K18 Highway at mile marker 162 for a non-injury vehicle accident.
7:10 p.m. — Deputies responded to K57 Highway mile marker 4 for a non-injury vehicle accident.
Thursday
7:25 a.m. — Deputies responded to the K-18 Highway Bypass at mile marker 179 for a single vehicle non injury accident.
3:53 p.m. — Deputies arrested Larry Reeves in the 100 block of West 12th Street for a Grandview Plaza Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
8:30 p.m. — Deputies responded to US 77 Highway at mile marker 161 for a single vehicle non injury accident.
Friday
12:43 a.m. — Deputies arrested Ayanna D. Moore on I-70 westbound at mile marker 301 for driving while suspended, expired registration and defective tag light.
9:10 a.m. — Deputies responded to K-18 Highway mile marker 179 for a report of an vehicle non-injury accident.
12:01 p.m. — Deputies arrested Joseph Hammond at 826 N. Franklin Street on two Geary County District Court warrants, both for failure to appear.
8:03 p.m. — Deputies responded to the 1100 block of J-Hill Road for a non-injury accident.
8:46 p.m. — Deputies arrested Tami M. Muskett (Burch) in the 1100 block of J-Hill Road for driving under the influence and improper driving on laned roadway.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, Oct. 11, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 79 calls and 26 transports.
