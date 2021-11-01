JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 433 calls for service, 142 issued citations and made 38 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, October 25, to Monday, November 1.
Monday
2:24 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 3210 S US 77 highway.
5:22 p.m. — Hit and accuracy at 1600 N Eisenhower Drive.
8:57 p.m. — Warrant arrest Matthew John Rugel Jr. at 820 S Washington Street
Tuesday
4:47 a.m. — Warrant arrest Clayton Jared Stonerock at 210 E 9th St.
11:12 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 800 N Jefferson St.
5:05 p.m. — Hit and run accident at 1723 McFarland Rd.
Wednesday
1:07 a.m. — Mirilla Adele Davis arrested at 716 S Washington St., Coronado Park, for transporting open container, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body, possession marijuana and possession of controlled substance.
12:53 p.m. — Warrant arrest Latisha Renee Jackson at 200 W 6th St.
1:48 p.m. — Raymond Osuwu Sekyere arrested at 1039 Valley View Dr Apt 12 for domestic battery.
4:11 p.m. — Raymond John Michels arrested at 1611hrs at 912 E 7th St. for assist outside agency.
7:54 p.m. — Justin Riley Janow arrested at 210 E. 9th St. for warrant arrest.
Thursday
2:32 a.m. — Jason Robert Judd arrested at 414 S. Garfield St. for assault, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of stolen property.
12:51 p.m. — Gerome Smith arrested at 200 W 18th St. for improper stop or turn signal, no proof of insurance, operate a motor vehicle without a valid license.
1:00 p.m. — James Howard arrested at 200 W 18th St. for assist outside agency.
2:30 p.m. — Cody Dodge at 701 N Jefferson St. for assist outside agency.
9:46 p.m. — Cameron Anthony Taylor Jr. arrested at 1302 Spring Hill Dr. for aggravated assault and domestic battery.
Friday
12:05 a.m. — John Collins Parrish arrested at 2007 N Madison St. for domestic battery.
7:42 a.m. — Maria Pearl Sexton arrested in the 200 block W 6th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
10:33 a.m. — Dytwon Diodquin Oscar arrested in the 900 block S Adams St. for driving while suspended, no registration, illegal or expired tags and interference with LEO.
10:33 a.m. — Dytwon Diodquin Oscar arrested for assist outside agency.
2:01 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1100 Blue Jay Way.
2:15 p.m. — Juvenile arrested at 1100 Blue Jay Way for minor in possession of tobacco.
2:15 p.m. — Juvenile arrested at 1100 Blue Jay Way for minor in possession of tobacco.
2:15 p.m. — Juvenile arrested at 1100 Blue Jay Way for minor in possession of tobacco.
3:15 p.m. — Zackery Scott Harper arrested at 123 W 17th St for driving while suspended, unlawful damage to property and interference with LEO.
3:30 p.m. — Amanda Leigh Massoli arrested at 122 W 16th St. for possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:15 p.m. — Zackery Scott Harper arrested at 123 W 17th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
3:25 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of W 6th Street and N Washington Street
3:30 p.m. — Amanda Leigh Massoli arrested on assist outside agency.
3:30 p.m. — Amanda Leigh Massoli arrested on assist outside agency.
6:07 p.m. — Ryan Michael Cowan arrested at 1124 S Washington St. for domestic battery.
8:14 p.m. — Joshua Adam Jones arrested at 210 E 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court
warrant.
9:18 p.m. — Nakya Maples at 432 W 18th St Apt A for unlawful damage to property.
Saturday
2:45 a.m. — Latrale Jerome Noland arrested in the 500 block of S Washington Street for DUI (1st offense), failure to yield at a stop sign, improper driving on a laned roadway and resisting arrest.
1:25 p.m. — Kyle Scott Eustice arrested at 521 East Chestnut St. for trespassing and theft.
2:47 p.m. — Ashley Techur arrested at 813 Washington St. for aggravated assault, trespassing, stalking and child endangerment.
5:11 p.m. — Kesearra Lafaye Hines arrested at 1300 McFarland Rd. for no insurance and DWS.
8:11 p.m. — Allannah Nicole Foster arrested 420 W Pine St. for domestic battery.
Sunday
1:30 a.m. — Dedric Maurice Daniels arrested at 300 W 9th St. for DUI (1st offense), operate a motor vehicle without a valid license and no signal/unsafe turning/stopping.
5:57 a.m. — Hit and run accident at the intersection of W 6th Street and N Eisenhower Drive.
6:31 a.m. — Daniel Isidro Villanueva arrested in the 1400 block Hale Drive for driving under the influence, no proof of insurance and duty to give information.
7:15 a.m. — Walter Cruz-Pinero arrested at 1431 N Calhoun St. for domestic battery, battery and criminal trespass.
12:23 p.m. — Juvenile arrested at 1013A W 8th St. for criminal threat, criminal damage to property and interference with LEO.
2:22 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 521 E Chestnut St.
6:55 p.m. — Trevor A. Gunter arrested at 418 W 9th St. for assault (DV).
9:30 p.m. — Tawan Devonte Moody arrested at Sutterwoods and Spring Valley Rd. for domestic battery and damage to property.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 392 incidents, resulting in 103 cases, 36 citations and 30 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Sunday, October 30.
Monday
7:27 a.m. — Deputies responded a single vehicle non-injury accident.
12:37 p.m. — Deputies arrived on scene of an accident at US 77 Highway and McFarland Road.
8:01 p.m. — Deputies arrested Clayton J. Stonerock at 722 West Pine Street for a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear and a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for domestic battery.
11:10 p.m. — Deputies arrested Kaylee P. Spall at 327 West 16th Street for a Geary County District Court warrant for bond violation.
Tuesday
1:52 a.m. — Deputies arrested Nicholas H. Treat at Chestnut Street and Washington Street for driving with a driver’s license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
6:35 a.m. — Deputies responded to I-70 mile marker 311 westbound for a hit and run accident.
8:58 a.m. — Deputies arrested Brannen L. Turner at 138 E. 8th St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
10:24 a.m. — Deputies arrested Scott T. Shannon at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
10:58 a.m. — Deputies arrested Christal G. Padilla on K18 Hwy at mile marker 178 for improper driving on laned roadway, expired registration and driving while suspended.
12:54 a.m. — Deputies arrested Carlos L. Serrano in the 300 Block of E. 8th St. for illegal registration and driving while revoked.
1:17 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jarrod M. Smith in the 300 Block of W. 14 th St. for driving without a seatbelt, driving while suspended and circumvention of ignition interlock device.
1:22 p.m. — Deputies arrested Salvador Cruz at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
2:21p.m. — Deputies arrested Chad E. Cline at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
2:42 p.m. — Deputies arrested Fallon R. Luthi at 138 E. 8th St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
3:43 p.m. — Deputies arrested Fred J. Morgan Jr. in 300 Block of Grant Ave. for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony interference with law enforcement and criminal carrying of a weapon.
3:47 p.m. — Deputies arrested Robert G. Enriquez in 300 Block of Grant Ave. for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
7:30 p.m. — Deputies responded to US 77 Highway at mile marker 152 for a single vehicle accident versus a deer.
10:54 p.m. — Deputies arrested Justice J. Carnes at 826 N. Franklin Street for fugitive of justice from a Clay County, Missouri, warrant for theft.
Wednesday
3:41 a.m. — Deputies responded to I-70 at mile marker 295 eastbound for a single semi-truck and trailer accident.
8:17 a.m. — Deputies responded to US-77 Highway at mile marker 157 for a two vehicle non-injury accident.
Thursday
2:10 p.m. — Deputies arrested Monica R. Morales at 826 N. Franklin on a Riley County District Court Warrant for failure to appear and a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
4:00 p.m. — Deputies arrested Gabriel O. Latham at 219 Custer Ave. on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
5:58 p.m. — Deputies arrested Sharonda E. Hill on I-70 at mile marker 312 for possession of marijuana.
Friday
1:21 p.m. — Deputies arrested Teea Jamison at 826 N. Franklin on a Riley County District Court warrant for offender registration violation and perjury.
3:52 p.m. — Deputies arrested Zachary S. Harper at 826 N. Franklin St. for interference with law enforcement officer.
6:00 p.m. — Deputies responded to K-177 Highway at mile marker 86 for a single vehicle non-injury accident.
Saturday
12:10 a.m. — Deputies arrested Jose M. Alvarado-Rodriguez at Grant Ave and Washington Street for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, transporting an open container and maximum speed limits.
3:00 a.m. — Deputies arrested Sarah B. Hammatt in the 500 block of west 6th St. for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and maximum speed limits.
3:54 a.m. — Deputies responded to I-70 at mile marker 308 eastbound for a single vehicle accident.
7:57 a.m. — Deputies arrested Innocent Nzayirata at
mile marker 302 of I-70 E/B for the charges of DUI, speeding and transporting an
open container.
7:57 a.m. Deputies arrested Innocent Mutabazi at mile marker 302 of I-70 E/B for the charge of transporting an open container.
7:57 a.m. — Deputies arrested Olivier Irumva at mile marker 302 of I-70 E/B for the charge of transporting an open container.
7:57 a.m. — Deputies arrested Gaston Nganizi at mile marker 302 of I-70 E/B for the charge of transporting an open container.
7:57 a.m. Deputies arrested Habarugira N. Nshimiyimana at mile marker 302 of I-70 E/B for the charge of transporting an open container.
5:45 p.m. — Deputies arrested Wallace Pee on I- 70 Highway at mile marker 299 for driving under the influence of alcohol, expired registration, unsafe turning and exhibition of speed.
11:01 p.m. —Deputies arrested James M. Glacken at 3405 Tree Lane in Dickinson County, KS for flee or attempting to elude a police officer (reckless driving) and Ddriving while license suspended.
6:15 p.m. — Deputies arrested Harrison Scarver Jr. on Interstate 70 at mile marker 299 eastbound for driving while suspended and defective tail lamp.
Sunday
12:29 a.m. — Deputies arrested Enosa T. Zimmerman at 14th Street and Eisenhower Street for driving while suspended and a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, October 11, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 59 calls and 15 transports.
