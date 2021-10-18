JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 516 calls for service, 153 issued citations and made 49 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, October 11, to Monday, October 18.
Monday
4:05 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1100 Blue Jay Way.
9:54 p.m. — Third DUI conviction at 416 W 6th Street.
10:31 p.m. — Hit and run accident at 521 E Chestnut Street.
Tuesday
2:03 a.m. — 2 Assist outside agencies at 300 W 12th Street.
3:08 a.m. — Possession of stolen property, operate motor vehicle without valid license, operate vehicle without registration and/or expired tag, vehicle liability insurance required, possession of controlled substance, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body and interference leo at 300 W 12th Street.
3:08 a.m. — Possession of controlled substance, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body at 300 W 12th Street.
7:45 a.m. — Theft in the 100 block E 3rd Street.
7:59 a.m. — Assist outside agency warrant arrest in the 100 block E 3rd Street.
8:51 a.m. — Assist outside agency warrant arrest in the 800 block N Adams Street.
9:20 a.m. — Motor vehicle theft, vehicle burglary, possession stolen of property and robbery at 210 E 9th Street.
9:20 a.m. — Vehicle burglary at 210 E 9th Street.
9:20 a.m. — Aggravated Assault at 210 E 9th Street.
9:20 a.m. — Aggravated battery and robbery at 210 E 9th Street.
9:20 a.m. — Vehicle burglary and theft at 210 E 9th Street.
9:25 a.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of W 8th Street and N. Adams Street.
2:06 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 1428 N Calhoun Street.
2:19 p.m. — Warrant arrest for failure to appear at 826 N Franklin Street.
Wednesday
5:25 p.m. — Aggravated Assault, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on 1400 N Adams Street.
6:21 p.m. — Injury accident at 8th and Rucker Streets.
6:56 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 900 N Washington Street.
11:10 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 300 W 18th Street.
Thursday
9:19 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 1800 McFarland Rd.
10:30 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 410 W 18th.
12:54 a.m. — Aggravated battery and domestic battery at 615 W 4th Apt 3.
3:20 p.m. — No seatbelt and driving while suspended at 100 W 7th Street.
11:50 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 300 Grant Ave.
Friday
11:00 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 219 Custer Avenue.
10:20 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 116 E Chestnut 6.
Saturday
2:22 a.m. — Offense and improper turn at 100 E 9th Street.
4:46 a.m. — Offense and improper driving on one laned road at 1500 N Washington Street.
9:20 a.m. — Assist outside agency at 821 E Chestnut Street.
10:41 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 602 Caroline Avenue.
11:11 a.m. — Assist outside agency at the intersection of S US 77 highway and Old Highway 40.
4:48 p.m. — Hit and run accident in the 700 block N Eisenhower Drive.
Sunday
12:14 a.m. — Assist outside agency at 419 W 6th Street.
12:14 a.m. — 2 Assist outside agencies at 419 W 6th Street.
12:44 a.m. — Warrant arrest in the 200 block of W 18th Street.
1:33 p.m. — Criminal trespass at 812 W 8th Street.
2:05 a.m. — Improper driving on a laned roadway and no proof of insurance in the 800 block of S Washington Street.
2:25 a.m. — Possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia at 948 Grant Avenue.
2:38 a.m. — Transporting an open container and exceeding posted speed limit at 1812 N Madison Street.
2:45 a.m. — Possession of stolen property at 930 Grant Avenue.
3:59 a.m. — 2 Warrant arrests in the 1700 block of N Adams Street.
3:59 a.m. — Assist outside agency arrests in the 1700 block of N Adams Street.
1:33 p.m. — Criminal Trespass at 812 W 8th Street.
2:00 p.m. — Lewd and lascivious at 2220 Prospect Circle 47.
5:31 p.m. — Aggravated assault, damage to property and domestic battery at 1427 N Calhoun Street Apt 7.
9:18 p.m. — Non-injury accident at E Chestnut and Roundabout.
Monday
2:21 a.m. — Domestic battery and trafficking contraband into correctional facility at 820 S Washington St Room 127.
4:04 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 800 W 8th Street.
4:04 a.m. — DUI at 800 W 8th Street.
4:43 a.m. — Minor in possession of alcohol, driving under the
influence and transporting an open container at 800 W 8th Street.
4:43 a.m. — Encouraging misconduct of a juvenile and transporting an
open container at 800 W 8th Street.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 363 incidents, resulting in 85 cases, 37 citations and 22 arrests sin the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Monday, October 18.
Monday
3:36 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jahmirr S. Burgess in the 1800 blk of Caroline Ave. for a Geary County District Court warrant for the charge of theft, for the charge of runaway, for the charges of possession of stolen property, and driving without a license and expired registration.
Tuesday
11:08 a.m. — Deputies responded to the area of K57 Highway and South Outlet Park in reference to a lapsed accident. Upon arrival Deputies learned that sometime around midnight on Tuesday, Eric J. McClure was in a blue 2004 Cadillac SRX that was traveling east on K57 Highway. Eric advised another subject was driving. Eric stated the driver had to avoid another on-coming vehicle traveling west, causing his vehicle to leave the roadway. The unknown driver has not been identified and eric was cited for duty to report an accident and duty to report damage to unattended property.
1:12 p.m. — Deputies arrested Phong T. Marshall on US Highway 77 at mile marker 162 on a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
1:37 p.m. — Deputies arrested Laron K. James at 826 N. Franklin Street. on a Geary County District Court Warrant for failure to appear.
2:00 p.m. — Deputies arrested Rasheem A. Wilson at 826 N. Franklin Street on a Geary County District Court Warrant for failure to appear.
4:54 p.m. — Deputies arrested Kagen R. Farris in the 1200 blk of W. 8th Street for driving while suspended, expired registration and number.
10:02 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jeremy A. Williams at mile marker 300 Westbound I-70 for driving while suspended and defective tail Lamps.
Wednesday
10:38 a.m. — Deputies arrested James Miller at 826 N. Franklin Street on a Salina Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
10:53 a.m. — Deputies arrested Korissa Thomas at 826 N. Franklin Street on a Geary County District Court warrant for a probation violation.
1:35 p.m. — Deputies arrested Amanda Vestweber at 826 N. Franklin Street on a Geary County District Court warrant for aggravated failure to appear.
Thursday
2:35 a.m. — Deputies arrested Brenda Flores at mile marker 178 On K-18 Highway for driving without a valid license and speeding.
2:59 p.m. — Deputies arrested Gregory A. Taylor at 138 E. 8th Street on a Geary County District Court warrant for a probation violation.
4:22 p.m. — Deputies arrested Chad Baney at Interstate 70 and mile post 299 for driving while suspended.
5:57 p.m. — Deputies arrested Claire Q. Lamb at 826 N. Franklin Street for Geary County District Court Warrant for failure to appear.
Friday
3:40 p.m. — Deputies arrested Sergio Kaprix Quarles at 826 N. Franklin Street on a Geary County District Court warrant for a failure to appear.
1:47 p.m. — Deputies responded to the US 77 Hwy at mile marker 145 for a single vehicle, no-injury accident
6:34 p.m. — Deputies arrested Joshua A. Jones at 826 N. Franklin Street for Geary County District Court Warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday
1:37 a.m. — Deputies arrested Jaedin L. Irby at mile marker 299 on westbound I-70 for driving while suspended and defective tag light.
7:25 a.m. — Deputies responded to K-244 highway mile marker 3 in reference to a single vehicle, non-injury accident.
11:02 a.m. — Deputies arrested Phillip B. Hamilton at mile marker 153 of US 77 Highway for an Abilene Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
11:23 p.m. — Deputies responded to I-70 at mile marker 302 eastbound for a two vehicle, non injury accident.
Sunday
3:04 a.m. — Deputies arrested Inory G. Soulik at 12th Street and Washington Street for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving when headlights required.
5:51 a.m. — Deputies arrested Inory G. Soulik at 826 North Franklin Street for battery on a correctional officer.
11:44 a.m. — Deputies arrested Errin N. Loveless at 826 N Franklin St. on two Geary County District Court warrants; one for failure to appear and the other for bond violation.
1:06 p.m. — Deputies arrested Errin N. Loveless at 826 N Franklin St. on a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation.
4:07 p.m. — Deputies responded to K-18 highway mile marker 179 for a single vehicle, non- injury accident.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, October 11, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 29 calls and 31 transports.
