JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 545 calls for service, 156 issued citations and made 39 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, to Monday, Nov. 8.
Monday
9:17 a.m. — Ronalds K. Roberts arrested at 331 E Chestnut St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
1:14 p.m. — Douglas Vanscyoc arrested at 521 E Chestnut St. on a warrant out of Colorado State as fugitive from justice.
4:14 p.m. — Ashley Gino Techur arrested at 826 N Franklin St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
6:32 p.m. — Injury accident at W. 6th Street/N. Jefferson Street.
Tuesday
7:44 a.m. — Bryce Tucker arrested at 1201 Downtain St. on outstanding warrants out of Geary County District.
9:15 a.m. — Justin Krantz arrested at 302 E I-70 for distribution of marijuana, no drug tax stamp and drug paraphernalia.
11:07 a.m. — Stephanie Wieden arrested at 305 E Chestnut St. on a warrant out of Nebraska.
1:20 p.m. — Non-injury accident at Washington Street/Grant Avenue.
5:06 p.m. — Kimberly Guiton arrested at 1600 N Jefferson St. on an outstanding warrant out of Geary County District Court.
7:30 p.m. — Alicia Renee Allamby arrested at 1100 Whitney Rd. for driving while suspended and no proof of insurance.
8:33 p.m. — Alicia Renee Allamby arrested at 826 N Franklin St. for disorderly conduct.
9:14 p.m. — Mathew Kenneth Watson arrested at 830 Whitetail Ct. on a Geary County District court warrant failure to appear.
Wednesday
4:25 a.m. — Lamonte Ephriam arrested at 210 E 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
12:03 p.m. — William Edward Smith arrested at 625 W 13th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
12:02 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1202 W Ash St.
12:19 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 600 W 4th St.
8:43 p.m. — Yari Mar Landron Lopez arrested at 1005 W 5th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
Thursday
12:43 a.m. — Dennis Yadiel Melendez Nieves arrested at St. Marys and Eisenhower for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:11 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 321 Grant Ave.
10:24 a.m. — Non-injury accident at
1:24 p.m. — Corey Daree Williams arrested at 113 Snell Avenue for domestic battery, deprivation of property and on a Geary County District warrant.
Friday
12:34 a.m. — Sheri Renea Brunson arrested at 906 Northwest Ave. for domestic battery and unlawful restraint.
9:51 a.m. — Malcolm Theodore Wooten arrested at 446 Grant Avenue for arrest and detain warrant.
1:12 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1036 W Spruce St.
1:42 p.m. — Non-injury accident at U.S. 77 Hwy.
4:00 p.m. — Elber Bernadino Vasquez-Mujo arrested at 100 E 7th St. on a Ford County Warrant for aggravated robbery and aggravated domestic battery.
6:58 p.m. — Morris Sandifu Kroma arrested at 100 E. 4th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
7:48 p.m. — Ashley Renee Brown arrested at 211 11th St. for domestic battery.
8:46 p.m. — Kiara Sharquese Wooldridge arrested at 400 N. Washington St. for bicycle not equipped with lamp when used at night, possession of marijuana, possess of a controlled substance and use/possesses with intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body.
8:46 p.m. — Kiara Sharquese Wooldridge arrested at 400 N. Washington St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
Saturday
2:00 a.m. — Alexander Seth Brindley arrested at 322 W. 6th St. improper turn, DUI, no proof of insurance, possession of a firearm while under the influence and transporting an open container.
4:34 a.m. — Marquetta Darnese Williams arrested at 1021 Brown St. for aggravated assault (DV).
1:50 p.m. — Joshue Schiler arrested at 1200 block of N Adams Street on an outstanding warrant out of Junction City Municipal Court and two outstanding warrants out of Geary County District Court.
6:36 p.m. — Accident at 600 N Franklin St.
8:08 p.m. — Quinton Jamaal Crowe arrested on a Butler County warrant for failure to appear.
8:33 p.m. — Accident at MM 295 W/B I-70 Hwy.
10:17 p.m. — Accident at 321 E. Ash St.
11:04 p.m. — Ama Andrew Horton arrested at 1543 W. Ash St. #5 on a Geary County District Court, Junction City Municipal Court and Grandview Plaza Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday
10:34 a.m. — Accident hit-and-run at 430 W Oak St.
11:46 a.m. — Darryl Gervonick Spade arrested at 438 W 18th St. Apt. E. for unlawful damage to property (DV).
1:32 p.m. — Davion James McDonald arrested for burglary, theft, criminal damage to property, possession of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:08 p.m. — Ruby Angerlina Riggins arrested at 624 S. Washington St. for pedestrian under the influence in the roadway and giving false alarm.
Monday
2:02 a.m. — Eleanor Kate Fisher Billis arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
3:32 a.m. — Roberty Earl Warner arrested at 1400 W. Ash St. for pedestrian under the influence in roadway.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 265 incidents, resulting in 60 cases, 17 citations and 17 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, excluding 7 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 to 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5.
Monday
7:27 a.m. — Deputies arrested Bradley McGuire for two Riley County District Court warrants for parole violation.
10:48 a.m. — Deputies arrested Joshua Sample at 826 N. Franklin for a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
6:46 p.m. — Deputies responded to K-177 Highway mile marker 86 for a non-injury accident.
Tuesday
4:42 a.m. — Deputies responded to US 77 Highway mile marker 159 for a non-injury accident.
9:45 a.m. — Deputies arrested Lamonte Ephriam at 826 N. Franklin Street on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
11:15 a.m. — Deputies arrested Walter Davis Sr. at 219 Custer Ave on a Johnson County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
11:20 a.m. — Deputies arrested Patricia Purcell at 826 N. Franklin Street on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
11:42 a.m. — Deputies arrested Everado Osorio-Aguilera at 826 N. Franklin Street on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday
3:55 a.m. — Deputies arrested Dominique Thurnond at 826 N. Franklin Street on a Wyandotte County District Court warrant for a probation violation.
7:01 a.m. — Deputies responded to mile marker 308 of I-70 E/B for a single vehicle, non-injury accident.
7:44 a.m. — Deputies responded to mile marker 84 of K177 Hwy for a single vehicle, non-injury accident.
10:12 p.m. — Deputies arrested Winston D. Griffin at mile marker 152 of US77 Hwy for the charge of driving While suspended.
Friday
10:30 a.m. —Deputies arrested Jason Judd at 826 N. Franklin Street on a Geary County District Court warrant for a bond violation.
2:00 p.m. — Deputies arrested Brian Schultz at 826 N. Franklin Street on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
5:55 p.m. — Deputies arrested Eleanor Fisher at 826 N. Franklin Street on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear as well as a City of Junction City Municipal Court warrant and for failure to appear.
Saturday
7:51 a.m. — Deputies responded to K177 Highway, mile post 93 for a single vehicle accident.
9:01 p.m. — Deputies arrested Sherif Abdalla at 826 N Franklin Street for trafficking in contraband in a correctional facility.
Sunday
1:11 a.m. — Deputies arrested Azaleya Horton in the 500 block of Goldenbelt Blvd for flee and elude while operating a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, driving without headlights, driving without a valid license, Improper driving on laned roadways, improper turn on approach, improper turn signal, failure to stop at stop sign, interference LEO, possession of electronic cigarettes or tobacco by minor, speeding and reckless driving.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, Oct. 11, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 41 calls and 20 transports.
