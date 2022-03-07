JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 495 calls for service, 133 issued citations and made 32 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, to 7 a.m. Monday, March 7.
Monday
11:56 a.m. — Philip Governor Locklear arrested at 310 Hammons Drive on a Geary County District Court warrant and violation of a protective order.
2:13 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of N. Monroe Street and E. 16th Street.
2:36 p.m. — Kelly Johnston Simmons arrested in the 1300 block of Bel Air Drive on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
3:53 p.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at 311 E. Ash St. for lewd and lascivious.
3:24 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of N. Webster Street and W. Spruce Street.
3:27 p.m. — Philip Governor Locklear arrested at 826 N. Franklin St. on Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
4:20 p.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at 311 E. Ash St. for lewd and lascivious.
Tuesday
12:32 a.m. — Reyna Isabel Hernandez arrested at 302 W. 7th St. for criminal trespass.
2:31 a.m. — Cierra Elesa Rice arrested at 613 W. 11th St. for domestic battery, battery on LEO, deprivation of property and intimidation of a witness.
7:26 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 100 S. Hammonds Drive.
11:58 a.m. — Neko Jacob Allen Jones arrested at 722 W. Pine St. for failure to appear and parole violation.
12:19 p.m. — Michael Shawn Herrick arrested at 722 W. Pine St. at parole violation.
1:36 p.m. — Michael Shawn Herrick arrested at 121 N. Washington St. possession of controlled substance and use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body.
2:42 p.m. — Juvenile arrested at 300 W. 9th St.
Wednesday
1:33 a.m. — Adriane Michelle Shuckahosee arrested at 500 N. Washington St. for possession of stolen property, driving while suspended, exceeding posted speed limit, no insurance, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:39 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 500 W. 6th St.
3:34 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 2336 Wildcat Lane Apt. 915
3:50 p.m. — Juvenile arrested at 1100 Blue Jay Way for assault and criminal threat 2x.
5:04 p.m. — Carlos Luis Serrano arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
6:54 p.m. — Injury accident at the intersection of W. Chestnut Street and S. Jefferson Street.
8:49 p.m. — Quincy Margue Scott arrested at 1330 Grant Ave. on Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
Thursday
8:51 a.m. — Injury accident at 600 W. 9th St.
1:34 p.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at 300 W. 9th St. for threats
3:09 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of 4th Street and Adams Street.
???? p.m. — Alexis Oliver arrested at 210 E. 9th St. for domestic battery and damage to property.
6:10 p.m. — Elmore James Lee arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
7:06 p.m. — Jeremiah Jeshone Medlock was given a notice to appear at 1142 Country Club Lane for battery.
9:23 p.m. — Kaomi Kay Ordonez-Hernandez arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
Friday
3:49 a.m. — Eleanor Kate Fisher Billis arrested at 1102 Marys St. for disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
10:59 a.m. — Amanda Ruth Hubner arrested in the 800 block of S. Clay St. for domestic battery.
1:15 p.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at 700 Wildcat Lane for battery.
8:55 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 500 W. Chestnut St.
Sunday
1:18 a.m. — Joshua Henry Runner arrested at 600 N. Washington St. for DUI and exceeding posted speed limit.
2:07 a.m. — Latresha Janet Herring arrested at the 700 N. Jefferson St. possession of a controlled substance and on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
Saturday
7:02 a.m. — Injury accident at mile marker 296 East bound on I-70.
7:47 a.m. — DeJean Deante Washington arrested at MM 296 E/B for driving while suspended, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:06 a.m. — William Kyle Mitchell was given a notice to appear at 129 E. 6th St. for theft.
3:57 p.m. — Jacob Joseph Thompson arrested at 624 N. Filley St. for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a marijuana and use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
Sunday
2:17 a.m. — Eric Vincent Kunz arrested at 300 W. 6th St. for DUI.
3:46 p.m. — Marshon Rashad Swanson arrested at 820 S. Washington St. for burglary, theft from a motor vehicle and criminal trespass.
4:09 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of the S. Jackson Street and Golden Belt Boulevard.
5:10 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of the S. Jackson Street and W. Chestnut St.
9:11 p.m. — Maria Magdelena Holloway arrested at 1023 W. 10th St. for domestic battery.
Monday
12:28 a.m. — Carlos Albert Chairez arrested at MM 295 W/B I-70 highway for DUI, improper driving on a highway, transporting an open container, driving in violation of restrictions and no liability insurance.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 380 incidents, resulting in 73 cases, 32 citations and 23 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Monday, March 7.
Monday
4:24 p.m. — Deputies responded to a non-injury accident at the intersection of W. 5th St. and N. Washington St.
10:05 p.m. — Deputies arrested Marshon Rashad Swanson at 720 E. Chestnut for driving without a valid license and failure to stop or yield at stop sign.
Tuesday
11:00 a.m. — Deputies arrested Zackery S. Harper at 826 N. Franklin St. for a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
11:00 a.m. — Deputies arrested Ryan P. Bennett at 826 N. Franklin Street for a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
5:17 p.m. — Deputies arrested Hanmi Ponder in the 200 block of E. 11th St. for driving while suspended.
6:48 p.m. — Deputies arrested Angelene P. Kirby at 826 N. Franklin St. for a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
9:45 p.m. — Deputies arrested Christina C. Dean at 212 Hickory St for a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday
11:58 a.m. — Deputies arrested Tavione Scott on US 77 at mile post 146 for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.
3:06 p.m. — Deputies arrested Eric Neal at 801 N. Washington Street on a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
5:28 p.m. — Deputies arrested Comilita Eleam for fugitive of justice at 826 N. Franklin Street.
6:20 p.m. — Deputies arrested Adriane Shuckahosee at 826 N. Franklin Street on a Shawnee County District Court warrant for a probation violation.
11:46 p.m. — Deputies responded to a non-injury accident.
Thursday
6:21 a.m. — Deputies responded to a non-injury accident.
10:09 a.m. — Deputies arrested Mekel McAlpine at 826 N. Franklin Street on two Geary County District Court warrants, both for bond violations.
11:35 a.m. — Deputies arrested Jesse Sockness at 826 N. Franklin Street on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
12:23 p.m. — Deputies arrested Elmore Lee on U.S. 77 at K157 for a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
7:47 p.m. — Deputies arrested Roderick Rhodes at 219 Custer Ave. for two Geary County District Court warrants for failure to appear.
8:05 p.m. — Deputies arrested Tamaris Loving at 826 N. Franklin for a Dickinson County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
8:30 p.m. — Deputies arrested Allan Ruboyianes at 826 N. Franklin for eight Geary County District Court
warrants for probation violation.
8:30 p.m. — Deputies arrested Allan Ruboyianes at 826 N. Franklin for a City of Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
10:39 p.m. — Deputies arrested Robert Johnson Jr. at 826 N. Franklin on a City of Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
Friday
1:53 a.m. — Deputies arrested Mario Leal on K-18 Highway near mile marker 177 for driving under the influence and improper driving on laned road.
4:17 a.m. — Deputies responded to K177 Highway mile marker 83 for an injury accident.
9:01 a.m. — Deputies arrested Jose Lopez-Rosales at 826 N. Franklin St. for the charge of fugitive from justice.
7:45 p.m. — Deputies arrested Trent I. Derbai at 826 N. Franklin Street for two Geary County District Court warrants for failure to appear.
Saturday
10:32 a.m. — Deputies arrested Matthew Ryan Mell in the 1000 block of W. 8th St. for the charges of failure to wear seatbelt, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, transporting an open container, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:08 a.m. — Deputies arrested Lisette Sheila Alfonso in the 1800 block of N. Madison Street for the charges of no driver license, driving without ignition interlock device, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container of alcohol, insurance required and expired registration.
Sunday
None
Monday
6:00 a.m. — Deputies responded to a non-injury accident at K-18 Bypass mile marker 178.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, Feb. 28 the Junction City Fire Department responded to 93 calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.