JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 476 calls for service, 126 issued citations and made 54 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, March 14, to 7 a.m. Monday, March 21.
Monday
10:43 a.m. — Ian Walton Creery arrested at 219 Custer Avenue on a warrant arrest.
2:13 p.m. — Destany Norman arrested at 1102 St. Mary’s Rd. for aggravated endangering a child.
4:30 p.m. — Allyssa Michelle Bailey arrested at 801 N. Washington St. Suite E. on a warrant arrest.
7:03 p.m. — Charles A. Dawson arrested 54 Riley Manor Cir. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
8:11 p.m. — Mario R. Stong arrested at 1525 Patriot Dr. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
8:14 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of W. 6th Street and N. Eisenhower Street.
??? p.m. — Necrecha Yalanda Knighton arrested at 1000 S. Washington St. on a Geary County District Court warrant.
11:51 p.m. — Robert Armond Douglas arrested at 500 N. Adams St. for interference with LEO, driving while revoked and on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
Tuesday
11:59 a.m. — Bonnie J. Martel arrested at 501 SE. 8th St., Topeka, Kansas, on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
11:23 a.m. — Fallon Rachelle Luthi arrested at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
3:15 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1005 W. 5th Street.
10:54 p.m. — Juvenile arrested in the 1800 block of N. Washington Street for runaway.
Wednesday
1:17 a.m. — Jarva Stalacea Chambers arrested in the 700 block of W. 6th Street for driving without a valid license.
3:04 a.m. — Larry Lee Reeves II arrested 117 W. 12th St. on a Grandview Plaza Municipal Court warrant.
7:52 p.m. — Michael Justin Flores arrested in the 500 block of W. 14th Street on a Geary County District Court warrant.
2:19 p.m. — Jasmine Jeanelle Parmely arrested in the block of 800 block of N. Jefferson Street on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
4:31 p.m. — Donnithan Maurice Jones arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
6:35 p.m. — Chloe Rose Riggs arrested at 140 E. 9th St. for domestic battery and unlawful damage to property.
8:21 p.m. — Juvenile arrested at 1378 Parkside Dr. for criminal damage to property.
Thursday
8:52 a.m. — Stephen Moreiko arrested at the intersection at Home Street and Madison Street on a Geary County District Court warrant.
4:04 p.m. — Tyler Boland arrested at the intersection of Washington Street and W. 15th Street on a Geary County District Court warrant.
4:32 p.m. — Trevor Hardy arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
Friday
9:13 a.m. — Martin Luther Champ arrested for driving while suspended, no proof of insurance, and driving without lights when needed.
9:47 a.m. — McKenzzie Rae Barber was issued a notice to appear for eight counts of theft.
2:30 p.m. — Jason Charles Curry arrested at 820 S. Washington St. for possession of marijuana, use or possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
4:58 p.m. — Antonio Mendoza, Jr. arrested at 820 S Washington St. for failure to appear and possession of marijuana.
4:43 p.m. — Robert Odell Gaarder arrested at 1102 St. Mary’s Road for assault.
6:50 p.m. — Andrew Joseph, Jr. arrested at 827 W. 12th St. Apt. C on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
7:54 p.m. — Eldonda Latito Davis II arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
8:36 p.m. — Jaylen Donyell Ahiwela Mason arrested at 1100 N. Price St. for possession of stolen property, possession of weapon by felon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:49 p.m. — Jeremy Patrick Hockett arrested at 200 W. 1st St. on a Geary County District Court warrant.
9:28 p.m. — Armond Eddie Smith arrested at 1700 Caroline Ave. for possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a weapon by felon, driving without valid license and on a Geary County District Court warrant.
Saturday
7:49 p.m. — Garrett Paul Richard was given a notice to appear in the 600 block of Grant Avenue for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sunday
12:21 a.m. — Oscar Martinez-Garcia arrested at the intersection of Grant Avenue and Commonwealth Drive for DUI and improper driving on a laned road.
1:15 a.m. — Tevi D. Covens arrested at 914 N. Washington St. for disorderly conduct and battery.
1:15 a.m. — Tobias Wright arrested at 914 N. Washington St. for disorderly conduct.
1:15 a.m. — Stefon Deon Barber arrested at 914 N. Washington St. for disorderly conduct.
1:07 a.m. — Shawn Travis Jacobs arrested at 129 Cheyenne Drive for domestic battery, unlawful damage to property and assault.
6:20 a.m. — Gabriel Leif Davidson arrested at 216 N. Webster St. Apt. B8 for aggravated domestic battery, criminal restraint and criminal threat.
9:28 a.m. — T.J. Grant arrested at 800 W. 8th St. for failure to give information or render aid and on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
11:42 a.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at 2007 Northwind Dr. for criminal trespass and theft.
12:43 p.m. — Rhante Rashean Brown arrested at 1622 N. Washington St. Apt. 2 for criminal damage to property, aggravated domestic battery and criminal restraint.
Monday
5:40 a.m. — Westley Eugene Stewart arrested at 210 E. 9th St. for aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, criminal restraint, fleeing and eluding, possession of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving and interference with LEO.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 338 incidents, resulting in 103 cases, 51 citations and 21 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Monday, March 21.
Monday
10:00 a.m. — Deputies arrested Mekel A. McAlpine at 826 N. Franklin St. for a Geary County District Court warrant for bond violation.
10:35 a.m. — Deputies arrested Robert L. Johnson Jr. at 826 N. Franklin St. for a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
12:00 p.m. — Deputies arrested Angelene P. Kirby at 826 N. Franklin St. for two Douglas County District Court warrants for failure to appear.
3:20 p.m. — Deputies arrested Ariana N. Waite 826 N. Franklin St. for a Geary County District Court warrant for bond violation.8
8:50 p.m. — Deputies arrested Denise Chantel Holder at the 1000 block of N. Jackson Street for failure to signal, driving while suspended, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and open container.
Tuesday
6:09 a.m. — Deputies responded to a non-injury accident K244 mile marker 2.
11:12 a.m. — Deputies arrested Fallon R. Luthi at 826 N. Franklin St. for two Geary County District Court warrants for failure to appear.
3:41 p.m. — Deputies arrested Donnithan M. Jones in the 500 block of West 5th Street for a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
10:35 p.m. — Deputies arrested Fabian Padilla at 1736 N. Washington for interference LEO, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and minor in possession.
Wednesday
10:37 a.m. — Deputies arrested Trent I. Derbai at 826 N. Franklin Street on a Geary County District Court
warrants for Probation Violation.
11:05 a.m. — Deputies arrested Braxtin W. in the 7000 block of Old 77 Highway for Driving while license is suspended and maximum speed limits.
4:33 p.m. — Deputies arrested Trent I. Derbai at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Riley District Court warrant for aggravated battery, two Riley County Municipal warrants for battery and probation violation.
Thursday
9:35 a.m. — Deputies arrested Trevor J. Hardy at mile marker 166 on US 77-Highway, on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
Friday
4:24 a.m. — Deputies responded to I-70 mile marker 311 for a single vehicle accident.
10:24 a.m. — Deputies arrested Stephen R. Moreiko at 826 N. Franklin St. for an active Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
1:09 p.m. — Deputies arrested Dwight A. Reid at mile marker 153 of U.S. 77 for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a valid license.
3:17 p.m. — Deputies arrested Charmayne N. Jackson at 820 S. Washington St. for an active Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
4:00 p.m. — Deputies arrested Michael S. Herrick at 826 N. Franklin St. for an active Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
Saturday
12:35 a.m. — Deputies Arrested Edward B. Gonzales at Mile Marker 293 I-70 east bound for defective headlamp and driving while suspended.
3:36 p.m. — Deputies arrested Elijah K. Whatley on US 77 Highway at mile marker 160 for driving while suspended.
Sunday
5:18 a.m. — Deputies arrested Henry Morgan at 826 N Franklin St on two Geary County District Court Warrants for failure to appear.
5:18 a.m. — Deputies arrested Henry Morgan at 826 N. Franklin St on a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
5:29 a.m. — Deputies responded to a non-injury accident at mile marker 315 of I-70 west bound.
1:00 p.m. — Deputies arrested Brandon L. Casey on North Jackson Street and West 2nd Street for driving while suspended and failure to wear a seatbelt.
Monday
4:46 a.m. — Deputies responded to a non-injury accident at mile marker 303 of I-70 east bound.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, March. 7 the Junction City Fire Department responded to 17 calls and 47 ambulance calls.
