JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 543 calls for service, 169 issued citations and made 57 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, March 28, to 7 a.m. Monday, April 4.
Monday
9:55 a.m. — Larry Lee Reeves arrested at 826 N. Franklin St. for disorderly conduct.
1:03 p.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at 1100 Blue Jay Way for disorderly conduct.
1:03 p.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at 1100 Blue Jay Way for disorderly conduct.
3:54 p.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at 1013A W. 8th St. for damage to property.
5:07 p.m. — Dylan Chaise Sparks-Bostic arrested at the 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
5:12 p.m. — Charles Robert Beltz III arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
5:15 p.m. — Daquez Dingle arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
9:39 p.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at 2007 Northwind Drive for theft and criminal trespass.
Tuesday
12:09 a.m. — Marco Antonio Michael Morales arrested at 1931 Apache Drive on a Geary County District Court warrant.
8:12 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 100 W. 16th St.
9:00 a.m. — Juvenile was given a notice appear for disorderly conduct and brawling or fighting.
9:00 a.m. — Juvenile was given a notice appear for disorderly conduct and brawling or fighting.
9:30 a.m. — Juvenile was given a notice appear for disorderly conduct and brawling or fighting.9:31 a.m. — Jesus Plaza arrested at 2000 Lacy Drive for failure to appear.
9:50 a.m. — Juvenile was given a notice appear for disorderly conduct and brawling or fighting.
10:51 a.m. — Crystal Diane Haling arrested at MM 296 W/B I-70 for fleeing or attempt to elude, speeding, improper U-turn, violate red traffic control signal 2x, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign and improper driving on a laned roadway 8x.
10:30 a.m. — Juvenile was given a notice appear for disorderly conduct and brawling or fighting.
10:45 a.m. — Juvenile was given a notice appear for disorderly conduct and brawling or fighting.
11:00 a.m. — Juvenile was given a notice appear for disorderly conduct and brawling or fighting.
11:00 a.m. — Juvenile was given a notice appear for disorderly conduct and brawling or fighting.
11:30 a.m. — Juvenile was given a notice appear for disorderly conduct and brawling or fighting.
4:18 p.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at 1501 Holly Lane for theft.
4:03 p.m. — Jeremy David Gloth arrested at 120 E. 12th St. for probation violation.
11:23 p.m. — Felicia Ann Ayers arrested 210 E. 9th St. on warrant.
Wednesday
2:13 a.m. — Victor Antonio Stewart II was given a notice to appear at 802 E. Chestnut St. for driving while suspended.
2:49 a.m. — Jermaine Riley Barnett Jr. arrested at 419 W. 6th St. for possession of marijuana and driving without valid license.
2:49 a.m. — Jermaine Riley Barnett Jr. arrested at 419 W. 6th St. on a warrant.
Thursday
7:58 a.m. — Injury accident at 1000 S. Spring Valley Rd.
10:30 a.m. — DeMarco Hudsepth Branam arrested at 123 N. Washington St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
10:30 a.m. — Angel Kaye-Marie Morgan arrested at 32 Riley Manor Cir. for distribution of a controlled substance possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle without valid livense and no drug tax stamp.
10:30 a.m. — Christopher Joshua Hill arrested at 32 Riley Manor Cir. for distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
10:48 a.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of 8th Street and Eisenhower Drive.
12:38 a.m. — Kelsie Birdie Spees arrested at 826 N. Franklin St. on two Junction City Municipal Court warrants for failure to appear.
4:00 p.m. —Christopher Joshua Hill arrested at 826 N. Franklin St. on an arrest and detain warrant.
9:26 p.m. — Juvenile arrested at 820 N. Monroe St. for battery on LEO.
Friday
12:02 a.m. — Jonavan Lamont Walker arrested at 1500 St. Marys Road on a Geary County District Court warrant.
12:07 p.m. — Joshua Lee Sample arrested at 316 W. 6th St. on a Department of Corrections warrant.
2:00 p.m. — Darrell Ladel Smith arrested at 1001 Seth Child Road at distribute controlled substance, possession of marijuana and no drug tax stamp.
4:51 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1810 Caroline Avenue Building M.
5:01 p.m. — Hit and run accident at 521 E. Chestnut Street.
6:53 p.m. — Tiffani A. Ferro arrested in the 1800 block Caroline Avenue for DUI and transporting an open container.
12:02 a.m. — Steven Ray Thompson arrested at 416 W. 6th St. for DUI, improper turn and no turn signal.
4:00 a.m. — Jason Charles Curry arrested in the 100 block of W. 4th Street for operating a vehicle without a valid license, no proof of insurance and defective head lamps.
4:12 a.m. — Antwaan Dwayne Williams arrested in the 1400 block of N. Calhoun Street for operating a vehicle without a valid license and no turn signal.
Saturday
5:09 p.m. — Joshua Shane Linville arrested at 2001 Sunflower Dr. for assault on LEO.
5:23 p.m. — Shaila Lynn Hall arrested at 2001 Sunflower Dr. for domestic assault.
6:55 p.m. — Adrian Durel Jones arrested at 1400 W 15th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
8:02 p.m. — Kayla Leeann Minnick Larney was given a notice to appear at 300 W. 10th St. for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:51 p.m. — Emily Margaret Perkins arrested at 416 W. 6th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
Sunday
1:20 a.m. — Steven M. Allen was given a notice to appear at 1200 W. 8th St. for open container and on a Riley County warrant.
1:53 a.m. — Natalie Louise Bausch arrested at 600 N. Filley St. for DUI.
2:17 a.m. — Rudy A De Rosa Delgado arrested at 400 N. Jackson St. for DUI.
10:56 a.m. — James Franklin Johnson arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
4:10 p.m. — Christal Nicole Hall was given a notice to appear at 210 E. 9th St. for cruelty to animals.
6:55 p.m. — Brandon Isaiah Clark arrested in the 700 block of W. 5th Street for DUI, transporting an open container, possession of drug paraphanlia, no insurance, possession of controlled substance, driving without a valid license and defective tail lamp.
9:30 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of 6th Street and N. Washington Street.
10:01 p.m. — Jeremiah Brandon Wehl arrested in the 1100 block of N. Eisenhower Drive on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
10:39 p.m. — Jaylen Donyell Ahiwela Mason arrested in the 200 block of E. 6th Street on a arrest and detain warrant.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 377 incidents, resulting in 72 cases, 31 citations and 21 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Monday, April 4.
Monday
9:45 a.m. — Deputies arrested Charles R. Beltz III in the 500 block of W. 13th Street for a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation, a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, and a Harvey County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
12:13 p.m. — Deputies arrested Elijah S. Winder of at 1035 W. 6th Street for possession of marijuana.
1:15 p.m. — Deputies arrested Crystal D. Haling of at the north western field of the intersection of Highway 24 and Falcon Road in Riley County, KS for interference with law enforcement (felony), possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tuesday
11:47 a.m. — Deputies arrested Antonio L. Miles in the 1200 block of N. Jefferson Street for driving with a suspended license.
2:52 p.m. — Deputies arrested Kathleen M. Bennetts in the 1700 block of N. Jackson Street for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
7:06 p.m. — Deputies arrested Felicia A. Ayers in the 200 block of E. 4th Street for two Geary County District Court warrants for failure to appear and a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
7:06 p.m. — Deputies arrested Felicia A. Ayers in the 200 block of E. 4th Street for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (felony), possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
Wednesday
12:04 p.m. — Deputies arrested Ryan Causey at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
1:00 p.m. — Colleen Taylor arrested at 300 W. 6th St. for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
???? Accident at 613 E. Chestnut St.
Thursday
5:37 a.m. — DeAnthony Arvell Jones arrested at 1015 Burke Drive Apt. 1 for criminal restraint and on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
9:48 a.m. — Deputies arrested Armond Smith Jr. at 826 N. Franklin Street on a Geary County District Court warrant for a probation violation.
11:11 a.m. — Deputies arrested Timothy Chalcraft on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
5:05 p.m. — Deputies arrested JC Hunt at 106 W. 16th St. on a Riley County District Court warrant for distribution of narcotics.
Friday
10:24 a.m. — Deputies arrested Justin Z. Gotcher at 138 E. 8th St. on a Geary County District Court Warrant for failure to appear.
12:20 p.m. — Deputies arrested Charles W. Matthews at 826 N. Franklin St. for a Wabaunsee District Court warrant for burglary and theft.
Saturday
12:45 a.m. — Deputies arrested Tamara A. Amick 113 W Flinthills Blvd on a Johnson County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
9:12 a.m. — Deputies arrested Charles E. Skinner Jr. in the 500 block of North Jefferson for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and exhibition of speed.
10:28 p.m. — Deputies arrested Nathaniel R. McMahan at the 900 block of price for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession, and improper stop or turn signal.
Sunday
3:36 a.m. — Deputies arrested Rebecca L. Borders at Mile Marker 152 US-77 North bound for maximum speeds, driving while suspended, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
3:36 a.m. — Deputies arrested Joseph Dennis Morgan at Mile Marker 152 US-77 North bound for possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
1:05 p.m. — Deputies responded to a single vehicle fire on I-70 westbound at mile marker 301.
1:52 p.m. — Deputies responded to a two vehicle non-injury accident on I-70 westbound at mile marker 301.
2:53 p.m. — Deputies arrested Deanna A. Howard on I-70 westbound at mile marker 302 for a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
4:14 p.m. — Deputies arrested Edwin A. Evans in the 200 block of East 16th Street for illegal display of a license plate, no driver’s license, and no insurance.
4:30 p.m. — Deputies responded to the 12000 block of Lower McDowell Creek Road for a single vehicle rollover accident.
11:49 p.m. — Deputies responded to mile marker 151 of US-77 for a single vehicle non-injury accident.
Monday
3:31 a.m. — Deputies arrested KC W. Bielec at mile marker 290 eastbound I-70 for driving while suspended, no insurance and no tag light.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, March 28 the Junction City Fire Department responded to 27 calls and 67 ambulance calls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.