JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 434 calls for service, 135 issued citations and made 30 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, March 7, to 7 a.m. Monday, March 14.
Monday
1:31 p.m. — 3 juveniles were given notices to appear at 1100 Blue Jay Way for disorderly conduct.
3:43 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of 7th Street and Jefferson Street.
4:53 p.m. — Kevin Rowland arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
11:35 p.m. — Adele Rosebrooke Taylor arrested at 32 Riley Manor Cr. For domestic battery and criminal damage to property.
Tuesday
2:07 p.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at 1100 Blue Jay Way for damage to property.
2:23 p.m. — Alex Bernard Eldridge arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
4:24 p.m. — Andrew Lynn Williams arrested at 338 W. 10th St. Apt. 2 on a Geary County District Court warrant for bond violation.
8:21 p.m. — Hazel Autumn Wells arrested at 200 W. 18th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
8:25 p.m. — Courtney Jo McFadden arrested at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
Wednesday
7:39 a.m — Non-injury accident at 1810 N. Park Drive.
10:34 a.m. — Juvenile arrested at 1100 Blue Jay Way for criminal threat.
3:54 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 300 Grant Avenue.
5:24 p.m. — Robert Berns-Brehm arrested at 602 Goldenbelt Blvd for domestic battery, telephone harassment and breach of privacy.
Thursday
12:57 a.m. — Aven Nathaniel Hernandez was given a notice to appear at 1300 Thompson Drive for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:40 a.m. — Anthony Robert Metzger was given a notice to appear at 700 W. 4th for criminal trespass.
3:40 a.m. — Daniel Anthony Clemons was given a notice to appear at 700 W. 4th for criminal trespass.
6:15 a.m. — Robert Kenneth Payne arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
7:53 a.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of N. Washington Street and Grant Avenue.
8:19 a.m. — Jamaal A. Green arrested at 1802 N. Washington St. on a Riley County warrant.
11:10 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 521 E. Chestnut Street.
1:39 p.m. — Hit and run accident at 1940 N. Monroe Street.
2:23 p.m. — Timothy Earl Smith arrested in the 600 block of S. Jefferson Street for criminal threat and criminal damage to property.
4:25 p.m. — Amanda Lynn Jeffery arrested at in the 100 block of E. 10th Street on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
6:10 p.m. — Nathaniel Henderson Wilson arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Riley County warrant.
10:27 p.m. — Melissa Diane Gilliland arrested at 800 S. Washington St. on a Geary County District Court warrant.
Friday
1:05 a.m. — Reyna Isabel Hernandez arrested at 302 W. 7th St. for criminal trespass.
12:38 p.m. — Michael Marcel Charles Sullivan was given a notice to appear at 1940 N. Monroe St. for theft.
4:21 p.m. — Jamaal Anthony Green arrested at 1434 N. Washington St. for disorderly conduct.
Saturday
2:03 a.m. — Moni Sakeenah Mays arrested at 500 W. 6th St. on a Geary County District Court warrant.
3:12 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of 6th Street and Franklin Street.
8:38 p.m. — Brehana Imani Johnson arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
11:41 p.m. — Esvin Aroldo Morales Garcia arrested at 1200 N. Washington St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
Sunday
12:58 a.m. — Raymond Trey Gentry arrested at 1100 Whitney Rd. for DUI and driving without lights when needed.
9:30 a.m. — Tamaris Loving arrested at 305 E. Chestnut St. on Saline County and Norton County warrants.
5:30 p.m. — Jamaal A. Green was given a notice to appear at 1802 N. Washington St. for theft.
10:00 p.m. — Sierra Alexis Lamar was given a notice to appear at 1810 Caroline Ave. for allowing animals to run at large.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 308 incidents, resulting in 74 cases, 36 citations and 13 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Monday, March 14.
Monday
7:11 a.m. — Deputies responded to the K-18 Bypass at mile marker 178 for a single vehicle accident.
10:15 a.m. — Deputies arrested Marshon Swanson at 826 N. Franklin Street on a parole arrest and detain order for a parole violation.
Tuesday
2:45 a.m. — Deputies arrested Tyree Favors for driving while license suspended and speeding.
12:45 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jason Gee at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
8:24 p.m. — Deputies arrested Courtney Jo McFadden at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday
11:30 a.m. — Deputies arrested Jordan Dominic Zimmerman at 826 N. Franklin St. for a Riley County Municipal Court warrant for parole violation.
Thursday
5:14 a.m. — Deputies responded to I-70 highway at mile marker 303 westbound for a single vehicle accident.
5:36 p.m. — Deputies arrested Adrian Durel Jones at 823 Cleary Avenue for a Johnson County District Court warrant for distribution of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana, and firearm possession by a felon.
6:24 a.m. — Deputies responded to US 77 Highway at mile marker 161 for a single vehicle versus a deer.
Friday
11:39 a.m. — Deputies arrested Carl Strachan at 11th Street and Eisenhower for improper display of license plate and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
4:45 p.m. — Deputies arrested Amard Young at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for a probation violation, as well as a Grandview Plaza Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear and a Salina Municipal Court warrant for a probation violation.
Saturday
12:26 a.m. — Deputies arrested Eddy Espino-Mejia for operating a motor vehicle without a license, improper registration of vehicle, no insurance and speeding.
6:48 a.m. — Deputies responded to U.S. 77 Highway mile marker 164 for an injury accident.
Sunday
12:47 a.m. — Deputies arrested Michelle Carter in the 300 block of W. 8th Street for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to give proper signal, and failure to yield at a stop sign.
12:47 a.m. — Deputies arrested Dwight Vest in the 300 block of W. 8th Street for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:38 a.m. — Deputies arrested Sydney L. Williams at 219 Custer Ave. Fort Riley, Kansas, on a Coffey County District Court warrant for probation violation.
11:45 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jeff V. Laib of Fort Riley in the 200 block of S. Washington St. for a Pottawatomie County District Court warrant for probation violation.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, March. 7 the Junction City Fire Department responded to 18 calls and 48 ambulance calls.
