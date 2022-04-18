JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 458 calls for service, 66 issued citations and made 34 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, April 11 to 7 a.m. Monday, April 18.
Monday
7:41 a.m. — Kolby Jerath Hughston arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
6:32 p.m. — Jordon Greene arrested at 1600 St. Marys Rd. for criminal threat.
11:32 p.m. — Rapheal Ramero Riggins arrested at 2220 Prospect Circle for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and on two Geary County Municipal Court warrants.
Tuesday
1:05 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of W. 15th Street and N. Washington Street.
3:32 p.m. — Desiree Luna Washington arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
4:07 p.m. — Danielle Olivia Oliver was given a notice to appear in the 1300 block of N. Calhoun Street for animal running at large.
4:21 p.m. — Sierra Alexis Johnson arrested at 219 Custer Avenue on a Junction City Municipal Court for failure to appear.
7:14 p.m. — Calvin Wallace was given a notice to appear in the 1400 block of N. Calhoun Street for animal cruelty.
Wednesday
12:15 a.m. — Cedric Wilson arrested at 716 S. Washington St. for criminal trespass, interference with LEO and disorderly conduct.
12:31 a.m. — Melinda Nichole Leblanc was given a notice to appear at 716 S. Washington St. for criminal trespass.
11:47 a.m. — Hit and run accident at 2308 Wildcat Lane.
12:22 p.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at 1100 Blue Jay Way for disorderly conduct.
2:45 p.m. — Robert Gerard Enriquez arrested at 1000 N. Clay St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
6:51 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 211 W. 6th St.
7:03 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 100 W. 6t h St.
7:24 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 2100 Thompson Dr.
Thursday
1:30 a.m. — Timothy Cooper Hurley arrested at 100 E. Chestnut St. for no signal or unsafe turning or stopping, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper turn.
4:07 a.m. — Dedrick Maurice Daniels arrested at 820 Grant Ave. Lot 74# for aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, aggravated battery, criminal threat, intimidation of a witness or victim, on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant and two Geary County District Court warrants.
9:48 a.m. — Westley Eugene Stewart arrested at 300 W. 10th St. for theft.
11:15 a.m. — Kyrianna Lashae Johnson arrested at 138 E. 8th St. on a warrant and for burglary at 1026 Eisenhower Drive.
Friday
9:44 a.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at 1100 Blue Jay Way for theft.
2:05 p.m. — Bryan Anthony Mosley arrested at 100 W. Walnut St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
5:20 p,m. — Alicia Matie Soll was given a notice to appear at 618 W. 6th St. for theft.
9:15 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1300 Parkside St.
10:11 p.m. — Anthony Jaquan Johnson arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
11:00 p.m. — Li Zheng arrested at 934 W. 6th St. for domestic battery and damage to property.
Saturday
1:20 a.m. — April Judie arrested at 100 Blk S. Washington St. for speeding and driving while suspended.
5:14 a.m. — Derek Scott Orona Stanley arrested at 215 E. 8th St. for DUI.
10:00 a.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at 210 E. 9th St. for identity theft, theft, theft-lost or mislaid, unlawful use of financial card and operate a motor vehicle without a valid license.
2:12 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 618 W. 6th St.
3:30 p.m. — Tobias Lamar White arrested at the intersection of Lincoln School Drive and James Smothers Lane on a Riley County Municipal Court warrant and for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with LEO.
7:29 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of Lacy Drive and Sandusky Drive.
Sunday
2:20 a.m. — Lynne Michelle Sullivan arrested in the 100 block of E. 9th St. for DUI and transporting open container.
???? a.m. — Non-injury accident at MM 295 W/B Highway I-70.
5:15 p.m. — Joseph Francis Bennett was given a notice to appear at 1102 Saint Mary’s Rd for a FTA warrant.
???? p.m. — Non-injury accident at 300 W. 5th St.
???? p.m. — Non-injury accident at MM 295 W/B Highway I-70.
???? p.m. — Hit and run accident at 517 Student Drive.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 295 incidents, resulting in 69 cases, 24 citations and 21 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Monday, April 18.
Monday
12:30 a.m. — Deputies arrested Christopher A. Eisen in the 200 block of N. Eisenhower for driving while license is suspended and failure to wear a seatbelt.
8:42 p.m. — Deputies arrested Steven L. Wilkerson of at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
10:47 p.m. — Deputies arrested Asa Robert Engelhardt at US-77 Mile Marker 156 for maximum speeds and driving while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.
Tuesday
None
Wednesday
12:35 p.m. — Deputies arrested Henry Jones at 826 N. Franklin Street on a Geary County District Court warrant for a probation violation.
4:03 p.m. — Deputies arrested Antonio Miles at 504 W. 6th Street for driving while suspended.
Thursday
None
Friday
1:07 a.m. — Deputies arrested Paul Arcuri at 826 N. Franklin St. for a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
11:14 a.m. — Deputies arrested William K. Taylor at 826 North Franklin St. for a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
11:19 a.m. — Deputies arrested Jimmie E. King Sr. at 512 West 12th St. for forgery.
3:09 p.m. — Deputies arrested Johnathon Tucker of at 801 North Washington St. for a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
7:47 p.m. — Deputies responded to a hit and run accident at US-77 Mile Marker 157.
9:43 p.m. — Deputies arrested Michael E. Hall Jr. in the 100 block of West Ash Street for improper turn, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:43 p.m. — Deputies arrested Anthony J. Johnson in the 100 block of West Ash Street on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
9:43 p.m. — Deputies arrested Esther Sayers at mile marker 294 West bound on I-70 for improper driving on laned roadway, driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and texting while driving.
Saturday
12:54 a.m. — Deputies responded to US-77 Highway at
mile marker 168 for a single vehicle accident versus a deer.
3:07 a.m. — Deputies arrested Austin T. Ridgeway at the intersection of 10th Street and Jackson Street for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and maximum speed limits.
7:00 p.m. — Deputies arrested Marcus D. Nicholson in the 200 block of S. Jackson Street for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a seatbelt violation.
7:00 p.m. — Deputies arrested Amber A. Colon in the 200 block of S. Jackson Street for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:37 p.m. — Deputies arrested Courtney Mclaurin of at 7029 North US-77 Highway for possession of stolen property.
11:37 p.m. — Deputies arrested Megan M. Houston of at 7029 North US-77 Highway for possession of marijuana, possession of a stimulant, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp.
11:37 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jack A. Moyer at 7029 North US-77 Highway for possession of marijuana, possession of a stimulant, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp.
Sunday
12:18 a.m. — Deputies arrested Jack A. Moyer at 7029 North US-77 Highway for a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
10:50 a.m. — Deputies arrested Joseph F. Bennett on K57 Highway at mile marker 10 for a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
12:48 p.m. — Deputies arrested Freddie B. Jackson III at 826 N. Franklin St. for battery.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, April 11, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 20 calls and 62 ambulance calls.
