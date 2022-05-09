JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 510 calls for service, 139 issued citations and made 52 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, April 25, to 7 a.m. Monday, May 2.
Monday
12:20 p.m. — Roseanna Bullard arrested in the 200 block of S. Eisenhower Drive for urinating in public.
12:00 p.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at 1100 Blue Jay Way for minor in possession of tobacco.
2:10 p.m. — Thomas Shull was given a notice to appear at 521 E. Chestnut St. for shoplifting.
5:17 p.m. — Bernard Schroeder arrested at 117 W. 12th St. for domestic battery.
Tuesday
2:36 a.m. — Asia Tiyanna Olgetree arrested at 2648 Valentine Lane for domestic battery, damage to property, unlawful use of tobacco products by a minor and minor in possession of alcohol.
6:59 a.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of 5th Street and Jackson Street.
10:02 a.m. — Melinda Nichole LeBlanc arrested at 1000 N. Franklin St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
10:35 a.m. — Michael Anthony LaFitte arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
1:28 p.m. — Deobrah Ann Young arrested at 521 E. Chestnut St. for theft.
4:37 p.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at 2610 Strauss Blvd Apt. 306 for theft and damage to property at 1321 Overbrooke Dr.
4:37 p.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at 2610 Strauss Blvd Apt. 306 for theft, trespass and damage to property at 1321 Overbrooke Dr.
4:47 p.m. — Juvenile was arrested at 506 W. 11th St. for criminal threat at 2209 Brooke Bend.
10:30 p.m. — Arthur William Vantassel arrested at 115 N. East St. for aggravated assault, criminal trespass and violation of a protection order.
9:08 p.m. — Stephenie Renee Meier arrested at 1001 E. 6th St. for theft and criminal trespass.
9:08 p.m. — Hit and run accident at 606 Golden Belt Blvd.
10:30 p.m. — Chance Boling arrested at 2725 Elm Creek Dr. for domestic battery.
10:30 p.m. — Richard Christopher Leistner arrested at 115 N. East St. on two Geary County District warrant.
11:15 p.m. — Dakota Callinglast Miller arrested at 1808 N. Washington St. for battery, battery on LEO and interference with LEO.
Wednesday
12:46 a.m. — Elijah Quinn Ballinger arrested at 1032 Moss Cir. for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated criminal threat, aggravated assault, aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim and aggravated domestic battery.
9:40 a.m. — Juvenile arrested at 820 N. Monroe St. for battery and criminal damage to property.
2:34 p.m. — Charles Anthony Barrett arrested in the 900 block of West 8th Street for domestic battery.
4:03 p.m. — Roseanna Faye Bullard arrested in the 600 block of W. 4th St. for domestic battery.
10:19 p.m. — Roseanna Faye Bullard was given a notice to appear at 826 N. Franklin St. for two counts of criminal trespass, assault on LEO and damage to property.
Thursday
10:17 a.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at 1013 W. 8th St. Suite A. for minor in possession of tobacco.
6:42 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 407 W. 18th St.
Friday
1:03 a.m. — Cullen Koffi Jones arrested at 219 Custer Ave. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
2:06 p.m. — Dytwon Oscar arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Geary County District Court on a Geary County District Court warrant.
4:27 p.m. — Charles Nawls arrested at 504 W. 6th St. for theft.
5:46 p.m. — Gustavo Alfredo Almaguer arrested at the intersection of W. 8th Street and Oakridge Street on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
8:09 p.m. — Jayson Wayne Cynova arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
Saturday
12:19 a.m. — Tammy Lynn Steele arrested in the 700 block of N. Eisenhower Drive for driving while suspended, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and on McPherson warrant.
2:13 a.m. — Samuel Jason Ruggero arrested in the 500 block of N. Washington Street for a DUI.
9:54 a.m. — Injury accident at 2300 N. Jackson St.
10:23 a.m. — Andrea Nicole Priddy was given a notice to appear at 506 S. Calhoun St. for aggressive animal running at large.
10:24 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 521 E. Chestnut St.
11:36 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 2319 N. Jackson St.
12:51 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1008 W. 6th St.
3:17 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Madison Street.
6:10 p.m. — Hit and run accident at 2308 Wildcat Lane.
6:26 p.m. — Dandrea Jenkins was given a notice to appear at 1019 Moss Circle for animal at large.
6:26 p.m. — Jerry Ray Crenshaw was given a notice to appear at 1019 Moss Circle for animal at large.
8:23 p.m. — Neftali De Jesus Gonzalez arrested at 600 N. Madison St. for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and no proof of insurance.
9:37 p.m. — Cody Grant Steinkruger arrested a 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
11:30 p.m. — Darius Lamonge Harper arrested at 1808 N. Washington St. for canceled, suspended or revoked driver’s license and no seatbelt for adult.
Sunday
2:06 a.m. — Layoya K. Smiley arrested at 419 W. 6th St. for battery, unlawful damage to property, theft, criminal trespass, intimidation of a witness or victim, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:07 a.m. — Frank Jay Cooper Jr. arrested at 1011 N. Jefferson St. Apt. 1 for against LEO.
2:20 p.m. — Philip Locklear arrested at 1301 Shamrock Street for violation of PFA.
3:09 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1810 Caroline Avenue.
9:00 p.m. — Anthony Sustaita arrested at 500 W. 6th St. for operate without valid license and possession of marijuana.
9:02 p.m. — Jose Angel Rodriguez Martinez arrested at 500 W. 6th St. for possession of marijuana.
10:27 p.m. — Johnathon Howard Scott Tucker arrested a 1200 S. Jackson for criminal threat, criminal damage to property and aggravated assault.
Monday
2:30 a.m. — Brandon Xavier Cole Tutewiler arrested at 2300 N. Jackson St. for DUI and driving while suspended.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 449 incidents, resulting in 104 cases, 49 citations and 18 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Monday, May 2.
Monday
None
Tuesday
10:05 a.m. — Deputies arrested Freddie B. Jackson III at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court Warrant for probation violation.
1:15 a.m. — Deputies arrested John W. McGrew at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court Warrant for failure to appear.
3:32 p.m. — Deputies arrested Staci L. Clanton was arrested in the 300 block of S. Webster St. for driving while license is suspended.
4:09 p.m. — Deputies arrested Tiffany H. Dodson at 521 E. Chestnut St. for driving while suspended.
5:43 p.m. — Deputies arrested Cody A. Carter at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Johnson County District Court Warrant for the charges of burglary and theft.
Wednesday
10:10 a.m. — Deputies arrested Erick L. Smith at 1103 South Jackson St. for a Grandview Plaza Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear and for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:03 p.m. — Deputies responded to a two vehicle non-injury accident at the intersection of W. 6th Street and Eisenhower Drive.
4:56 p.m. — Deputies arrested Christopher M. Dansro in the 1300 block of North Franklin Street for possession of a controlled substance, driving while suspended and expired registration.
9:00 p.m. — Deputies arrested Downey D. Wood at 826 North Franklin St. for a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
8:49 p.m. — Deputies responded to US-77 Highway at mile marker 157 for a single vehicle accident involving a deer.
Thursday
1:15 a.m. — Deputies arrested Roseanna F. Bullard at 826 North Franklin St. for battery on a correctional officer.
2:41 a.m. — Deputies arrested Charles R. Parris at 4218 N. U.S. 77 for driving under the influence of alcohol and improper driving on laned roadway.
8:55 a.m. — Deputies arrested Patrick G. Slaght on U.S. 77 at mile marker 150 for driving under the influence of alcohol, transporting an open container of alcohol, no driver license, no proof of insurance, illegal display of a license plate and on Dickinson County District Court warrant for three counts of protection order violation.
12:52 p.m. — Deputies arrested Eleanor K. Fisher at 826 N. Franklin St. for a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
Friday
4:12 p.m. — Deputies arrested Larry Reeves at 300 W. 8th St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for a probation violation.
4:25 p.m. — Deputies arrested Arthur Vantassel at 800 N. Jefferson St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for a probation violation.
8:09 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jayson Cynova in the 11000 block of J. Hill Road for a Junction City Municipal Court Warrant for failure to appear.
8:45 p.m. — Deputies arrested Robert Lee Brooks for driving while suspended and improper signal.
Saturday
6:33 a.m. — Deputies responded to K-177 mile marker 83 for a non-injury accident.
Sunday
10:47 a.m. — Deputies responded to I-70 at mile marker 306 for a vehicle accident.
9:17 p.m. — Deputies responded to K-177 Highway near mile marker 92 for a non-injury accident.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, April 18, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 40 calls and 74 ambulance calls.
