JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 561 calls for service, 160 issued citations and made 35 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, May 9, to 7 a.m. Monday, May 16.
Monday
10:48 a.m. — Hit and run accident at the intersection of W. 10th Street and N. Webster Street.
11:14 a.m. — Isidro Coria Covarrubias arrested at 205 E. 6th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
4:04 p.m. — Willie James Brown arrested at 923 W. 6th St. for DUI.
4:13 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 619 N. Washington St.
8:35 p.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at 521 E. Chestnut St. for theft.
Tuesday
4:17 a.m. — Orion Leigh Alexander arrested at 1500 W. Ash St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
7:01 a.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of W. Ash Street and Bittersweet Drive.
10:17 a.m. — Kelly Elizabeth Smith arrested at 701 N. Jefferson St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
3:21 p.m. — Juvenile arrested at 300 W. 9th St. for criminal threat.
6:13 p.m. — Monique Shavone Faith Rose arrested at 1810 Caroline Ave. Building 1 for domestic battery.
Wednesday
1:47 a.m. — Keith Allen Rea arrested at 900 South Gunner Road for open container and defective tag lamp.
7:54 a.m. — Non-injury accident at at the intersection of 6th Street and Washington Street.
12:42 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 614 N. Washington St.
3:25 p.m. —Injury accident at the intersection of Ash Street and Washington Street.
5:17 p.m. — Angelica McClelland arrested in the 600 block of N. Calhoun Street for DUI, improper driving and transporting an open container.
6:56 p.m. — Non-injury hit and run accident at the intersection of 11th Street and Eisenhower.
7:28 p.m. — Brian James Gasswint arrested at 1377 Parkside Dr. for disorderly conduct and trafficking contraband into a correctional facility.
7:39 p.m. — Larry Lee Reeves II arrested at 1100 N. Washington St. resisting arrest, assault on LEO and on a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
8:10 p.m. — Maxmiliano Cano-Santos arrested at 500 N. Calhoun St. on a Harrison County Sheriff’s office, Houston Texas warrant for sexual assault.
8:24 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1723 McFarland Rd.
Thursday
12:53 p.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at 1100 Blue Jay Way for minor in possession of tobacco.
12:55 p.m. — Zackary Ryan McMurray arrested at 900 W. 6th St. for making a false writing.
12:59 p.m. — Zackary Ryan McMurray arrested at 800 W. 6th St. for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:35 p.m. — Glenn Shepherd Benson arrested at 600 W. 11th St. for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
5:50 p.m. — Conroy McLean arrested at 500 E. Ash St. on two Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
9:04 p.m. — Non-injury accident at mile marker 298 on I-70.
Friday
2:07 a.m. — Justin Jermyn Rose arrested at 500 E. Chestnut St. for defective taillights, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, interference with LEO, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful damage to property.
3:38 a.m. — Cedric Jonas Wilson arrested at 820 S. Washington St. for interference with LEO.
5:21 p.m. — Marcus DeWayne Solton arrested at 400 W. 8th St. for burglary, interference with LEO, possession of opiate, possession of drug paraphernalia, pedestrians under influence of alcohol or drugs and battery on LEO.
5:28 p.m. — Lisa Regina Thomas arrested at 1100 N. Eisenhower St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
Saturday
3:39 a.m. — Rodney S. Godwin arrested at 100 N. Washington St. for DUI.
9:39 a.m. — Bailey Marie Collier arrested at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
3:53 p.m. — Justin Michael Ortego arrested in the 200 block of S. Jackson Street for domestic battery.
5:11 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 909 Meadowbrooke Lane.
7:24 p.m. — Marion Patricia Robinson arrested at 312 W. 10th St. on a Geary County Court warrant for failure to appear.
10:08 p.m. — Jainueldie Heriberto Colon Alicea arrested at 1100 Whitney Rd. for DUI, speeding, no proof of insurance and driving without headlights when needed.
11:55 p.m. — Andre Oneal Henry arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
Sunday
12:24 a.m. — Katherine Ann Rines arrested for a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
2:06 a.m. — Jason Rashad Wooten arrested at 700 N. Madison St. on a warrant.
2:47 a.m. — Jordan Andrew Young arrested at 300 Grant Ave. for violation of PFA and domestic battery.
5:19 a.m. — Mohamed Abdelmalik Dafalla arrested at 200 W. 5th St. for possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:13 a.m. — Johnnae Janessa Bisio arrested at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
2:08 p.m. — Daniel Anthony Clemons arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
11:48 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 200 S. Madison St.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 389 incidents, resulting in 68 cases, 21 citations and 22 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Sunday, May 15.
Monday
2:49 p.m. — Deputies responded to Acorns Resort for a non-injury accident.
4:42 p.m. — Deputies responded to U.S. 77 at mile marker 157 for a two vehicle injury accident.
10:41 p.m. — Deputies arrested Derrell D. Goldsborough in the 800 block of S. Jackson Street on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear and for driving while license suspended and registration violation.
Tuesday
4:57 a.m. — Deputies arrested Lonnie Pearson at mile marker 308 westbound I-70 on a Salina Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
11:57 p.m. — Deputies responded to I-70 at mile marker 302 for a single vehicle accident
12:33 a.m. — Deputies arrested Joseph Brock IV at the intersection of Jefferson Street and 9th Street on a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
12:33 a.m. — Deputies arrested Joseph Brock IV at the intersection of Jefferson Street and 9th Street for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic control signal.
Wednesday
2:29 a.m. — Deputies arrested Myles L. Vaughn in the 200 block of West 9th Street for driving while license revoked and registration violation.
6:50 a.m. — Deputies responded to K-57 Highway at mile marker 16 for a single vehicle accident involving a deer.
5:43 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jeremy Spaur at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Shawnee County District Court warrant for theft, interference with LEO, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
7:40 p.m. — Deputies arrested David Jones at 826 N. Franklin St. on two Geary County District Court warrants for failure to appear and one Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
9:52 p.m. — Deputies responded to I-70 mile marker 305 eastbound for a non-injury accident.
Thursday
12:02 a.m. — Deputies arrested Edward L. Williams at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
9:46 a.m. — Deputies arrested Arthur Vantassel at 826 N. Franklin Street on a Geary County District Court warrant for a probation violation.
2:43 p.m. — Deputies arrested Ravon Freeman at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
5:48 p.m. — Deputies arrested Freddie Jackson at 826 N. Franklin St. on a City of Salina Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
Friday
None
Saturday
1:34 a.m. — Deputies responded to US-77 and Farnum Creek Road in reference to a single vehicle non injury accident.
1:45 a.m. — Deputies arrested Jeffery Arterberry at US-77 mile marker 159 for driving under the influence and improper driving on laned roadway.
3:15 a.m. — Deputies arrested Matthew Williams at K-57 mile marker 10 for driving under the influence and improper driving on laned roadway.
8:00 a.m. — Deputies arrested Crystal D. Haling at 826 N. Franklin St. for a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
11:30 a.m. — Deputies arrested Candy L. Ryon at 826 N. Franklin St. for a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
3:32 p.m. — Deputies arrested Brittanie M. Salamon at the 900 block of East 4th St. for expired registration, illegal display of tag, driver’s license required and possession of stolen property.
4:56 p.m. — Deputies arrested Christopher D Roberts at 219 Custer Ave. on a Mitchell County District Court warrant for theft and burglary.
11:38 p.m. — Deputies responded to 3710 Farnum Creek Rd. in reference to a non-injury vehicle accident.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, April 18, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 29 calls and 46 ambulance calls.
