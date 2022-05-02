JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 563 calls for service, 198 issued citations and made 36 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, April 25, to 7 a.m. Monday, May 2.
Monday
9:10 a.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at 700 Wildcat Lane for theft.
1:21 p.m. — Cordesia Zsaquell Harper arrested at 1214 S. Jackson St. on a warrant.
7:43 p.m. — Pamela Marie Hamilton was given a notice to appear at 521 E. Chestnut St. for theft.
8:13 p.m. — Hit and run accident at 813 S. Washington St.
9:47 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 2610 Straus Blvd.
10:32 p.m. — Hit and run accident at at 3210 S. U.S. 77.
10:59 p.m. — Christopher Michael Dansro arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a warrant.
Tuesday
11:53 a.m. — Justin Ryan Kendrick arrested at the intersection of W. 9th Street and N. Madison Street on a Grandview Plaza Municipal Court warrant, a Geary County District Court warrant and a Geary County District Court warrant.
6:04 p.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear in the 1500 block of Holly Lane for assault.
7:05 p.m. — Celena Carla Gayton was given a notice to appear at 521 E. Chestnut St. for theft.
7:31 p.m. — Bernard Eugene Schroeder arrested at 1200 N. Franklin St. for urinating in public.
Wednesday
10:56 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 720 Caroline Ave.
1:10 p.m. — Tammy Ayers arrested at 437 N. Jackson St. on a Geary County District Court.
4:43 p.m. — Jazmin Campbell arrested at 1144 Country Club Lane on a Junction City Municipal Court.
8:34 p.m. — Eric Jevon Brown arrested at 1810 Caroline Ave. for aggravated domestic battery, kidnapping and child endangerment. The PRA was notified.
10:23 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of 8th Street and Washington Street.
11:44 p.m. — Travoris Dearlister Steele arrested at 1808 N. Washington St. for criminal threat and assault.
??? — Victor Traylor arrested in the 100 block of W. 17th Street for interference with LEO and resisting arrest.
Thursday
3:13 a.m. — Rakari Jermaine Coleman arrested at 224 W. 1st St. for domestic battery, damage to property and intimidation of a victim.
9:22 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 100 E. 8th St.
10:01 a.m. — 2 juveniles were given notices to appear at 1100 Blue Jay Way for possession of marijuana.
10:52 a.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of 9th Street and Franklin Street.
11:39 a.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of 5th Street and Washington Street.
3:43 p.m. — Arthur William Vantassel was given a notice to appear at 33 W. 15th St. for criminal trespass and damage to property.
4:29 p.m. — Richard Daniel Mickschl arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
7:02 p.m. — Staci Lynn Clanton arrested at 1100 N. Jackson St. for cancelled, suspended or revoked drivers license and on a Grandview Plaza Municipal Court warrant.
Friday
4:56 a.m. — Lasheen Eola Washington arrested at 624 S. Washington St. on a Salina warrant.
9:56 a.m. — Roseanna Faye Bullard was given a notice to appear in the 700 block W. 6th Street for harassment by telecom device.
2:03 p.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at 1100 Blue Jay Way for damage to property.
4:26 p.m. — Injury accident in the 1200 block of W. 21 Street.
7:07 p.m. — Trevor Tobler arrested at 2324 Wildcat Lane for a Blue Rapids warrant.
Saturday
7:22 a.m. — Lopati Eneru Spitzenburg arrested at 100 E. 6th St. for DUI first offense, operate vehicle without valid license, no registration or illegal or expired tags.
9:14 a.m. — Magdalena Garmon Cabrol arrested at 425 S. Jefferson St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
3:15 p.m. — Joshua Adam Jones arrested at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
4:35 p.m. — Brain Leslie Winters arrested at 500 S. Washington St. for open container.
6:31 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 3210 S. U.S. 77.
9:07 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of 5th St. and Webster St.
Sunday
3:05 a.m. — Austin Dane De Vault arrested at 305 E. Chestnut St. for aggravated assault and domestic battery.
11:08 a.m. — Roseanna Faye Bullard was given a notice to appear at the intersection of Riley Manor Circle and W. 1st Street for criminal trespass.
4:07 p.m. — Kanel D. Joseph arrested at 416 W. 6th St. for computer unlawful acts 2x.
4:07 p.m. — Dawson Shane Roberts arrested at 416 W. 6th St. for computer unlawful acts 2x.
7:26 p.m. — Heather R. Crossman arrested at 422 W. Vine St. on a Junction City Municipal court warrant.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 363 incidents, resulting in 68 cases, 19 citations and 19 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Monday, May 2.
Monday
12:20 p.m. — Deputies arrested Robert M. Tate at 219 Custer Ave. for a Pottawatomie County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
2:11 p.m. — Deputies arrested Anthony J. Johnson in the 700 block of North Clay Street for driving while suspended.
8:01 p.m. — Deputies responded to K-57 Highway at mile marker 3 for a single vehicle non-injury accident versus a deer.
9:16 p.m. — Deputies responded to I-70 eastbound at mile marker 293 for a single vehicle non-injury accident versus a deer.
Tuesday
10:20 a.m. — Deputies arrested Rapheal R. Riggins at 826 N. Franklin St. for two Geary County District Court warrants for probation violation and failure to appear.
10:29 a.m. — Deputies arrested Sergio G. Velasco at the intersection of W. 7th Street and N. Jefferson Street for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and a seatbelt violation.
12:20 p.m. — Deputies arrested Luis A. Dominquez in the 300 block of W. 14th Street for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a seatbelt violation.
Wednesday
1:01 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jeremy Spaur at 4218 N. U.S. 77 for possession of stolen property; a Pottawatomie County District Court warrant for burglary of a motor vehicle, theft and criminal damage to property; Wabaunsee County District Court warrant for theft of property and criminal damage to property; Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for driving while suspended, ignition interlock required, registration violation and no proof of insurance; Riley County District Court warrant for a probation violation; and Dickinson County District Court warrant for possession of opiates, possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
7:11 p.m. — Deputies arrested Willie J. Brown at U.S. 77 MM 164 for driving under the influence, open container and improper stopping, standing, or parking on roadway.
Thursday
6:16 a.m. — Deputies responded to a non-injury accident on K-177 near mile marker 90.
12:05 p.m. — Deputies arrested Richard Daniel Mickschl at the 700 block of Brentwood Ct. for driving while suspended, expired registration and no insurance as well as a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
1:02 p.m. — Deputies arrested Detrich R. Jordan at 826 N. Franklin Street for Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
4:07 p.m. — Deputies arrested Christy Su Woolsey at 708 W. 10th Street for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp. Woolsey was also served a Riley County District Court Warrant for failure to appear.
Friday
2:00 a.m. — Deputies arrested Ryan E. LaClair of Milford at 10824 Moske Circle for criminal damage to property.
10:30 a.m. — Deputies arrested Aaron M. Renshaw at 826 N. Franklin St. for a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
5:40 p.m. — Deputies arrested Anthony Twiggs at 219 Custer Ave. for a Barton County District Court warrant for possession of marijuana.
Saturday
2:33 a.m. — Deputies arrested Laura H. Wood on US-77 Highway at mile marker 153 for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and improper driving on a laned roadway.
4:08 a.m. — Deputies arrived on K-18 bypass highway at mile marker 177 where they discovered a single vehicle non-injury accident.
2:45 p.m. — Deputies arrested Adan Hernandez Jr. in the 1200 block of S. Jackson Street for driving without a license and failure to wear a seatbelt.
Sunday
2:15 a.m. — Deputies arrested Ronald K. Roberts Jr. at 110 E. Flint Hills St. for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, April 18, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 25 calls and 58 ambulance calls.
