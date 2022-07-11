JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 501 calls for service, 111 issued citations and made 34 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, July 4 to 7 a.m. Monday, July 11.
Monday
9:37 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 521 E. Chestnut St.
12:32 p.m. — Juvenile arrested at 820 N. Monroe St. for battery.
12:32 p.m. — Juvenile arrested at 820 N. Monroe St. for battery and battery on LEO.
1:41 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1723 McFarland Rd.
7:58 p.m. — Thomas Linn Thompson arrested at 800 W. 7th for domestic battery.
9:49 p.m. — Ricky Hinote arrested 221 E. Ash St. trespassing and disorderly conduct and interference with LEO.
10:19 p.m. — Naomi Trinitia Dorris arrested at 221 E. Ash St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
11:00 p.m. — Benji Lamar Bell arrested at 100 E. 7th St. for domestic battery.
Tuesday
12:49 a.m. — Donald Edward Hanna arrested at 100 E. 12th St. for aggravated arson, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and criminal threat.
12:20 p.m. — Injury accident at the intersection of Johnson Drive and Westwood Boulevard.
5:30 p.m. — Eleanor Kate Fisher Billis arrested at 127 W. 6th St. for criminal trespass and theft.
Wednesday
8:47 a.m. — Aaron Gantt arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a supplemental warrant arrest.
1:00 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 618 W. 6th St.
1:20 p.m. — Non-injury accident at MM 295 I-70.
2:11 p.m. — Juvenile arrested at 2705 Kathie Drive for animal cruelty.
8:55 p.m. — Michael Glen Stewart arrested at 609 W. 11th St. #1 for unlawful damage to property. The PRA was notified.
9:07 p.m. — Andre Michael Kali King arrested at 500 N. Adams St. for improper turn, no valid drivers license, no proof of liability insurance, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of controlled substance, no drug tax stamp and on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday
3:24 a.m. — Denzel Ray Leonard arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
9:16 a.m. — Alin James Mason arrested at 521 E. Chestnut St. on a Riley County warrant for failure to appear.
9:20 a.m. — Britteny Leeann Hall was given a notice to appear at 2323 N. Jackson St. for aggressive animal running at large and no city license.
11:25 a.m. — Armani Alejandro Ramos arrested at 618 W. 6th St. on a Saline County warrant for probation violation.
12:29 p.m. — Lamont DeAngelo Kairson arrested at 2222 Dr. Thompson Dr. for battery.
2:01 p.m. — Theron Joseph Ezekiel Schoenrock arrested at 216 N. Webster St. Apt. A8 on a Fort Riley warrant.
7:04 p.m. — Antwaan Dwayne Williams arrested at 1020 W. 10th St. for unlawful damage to property.
Friday
12:41 a.m. — Travis Ray Allen arrested at the intersection of W. 10th Street and N. Clay Street for aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
7:24 a.m. — Nakaya Keyonne Mapes arrested at 432 W. 18th St. for violation of PFA/
11:59 a.m. — Tiffany Sunshine Michael arrested at 1100 Whitney Rd. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
12:03 p.m. — Injury accident at 715 Skyline Drive.
12:51 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1010 Eisenhower Circle.
3:55 p.m. — Juanita Perez Perez-Hall arrested at 210 E. 9th St. for criminal use of financial card, identity theft a theft by deception.
5:19 p.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear. At 218 N. Washington St. for damage to property.
8:01 p.m. — Nathaniel Henderson Wilson arrested at 1200 W. 8th for driving while suspended.
Saturday
12:55 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 712 Caroline Ave.
1:20 a.m. — Randall Lynn Lee arrested at 712 Caroline Ave. for for DUI.
9:12 a.m. — Stephen Dale Stilwell arrested in the 200 block of W. 16th Street for violation of protective order.
9:45 a.m. — Charles Anthony Cruz Abarro arrested at 210 E. 9th St. for aggravated criminal sodomy and indecent liberties with a child.
9:10 p.m. — Nicholas DeWayne Duncan arrested at the 200 block of E. 12th Street on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
10:56 p.m. — Darius Dominique Duncan arrested in the 1800 block of N. Washington Street on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
Sunday
2:34 a.m. — Non-injury accident at MM 298 I-70.
3:18 a.m. — Ernesto Rodriguez-Rodarte arrested in the 800 block of E. Chestnut Street for DUI (1st offense).
3:38 a.m. — Courtney Grace Richards was given a notice to appear in the 900 block of S. Washington Street for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:14 p.m. — Lee Brooks arrested at 1427 N. Calhoun St. for aggravated assault and domestic battery.
6:42 p.m. — Brett Christopher Kelly arrested at 215 E. 14th St. for domestic battery and damage to property.
Monday
5:01 a.m. — Kaylee Marie Elmlinger arrested at 1000 N. Jackson St. for domestic battery, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking contraband into a correctional facility.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 424 incidents, resulting in 80 cases, 36 citations and 18 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Monday, July 4.
Monday
1:35 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jorgeli J Torres-Figueroa at 3612 State Park Road on a United States District Court for the Middle District Court of Pennsylvania warrant for probation violation.
9:46 p.m. — Deputies arrested Cody M. Hinshaw at mile marker 157 on U.S.77 for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and improper driving on laned roadway.
9:30 p.m. — Deputies arrested Kejona C J Mcfarlin at mile marker 7 on K-57 for a Geary County
District Court warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday
2:18 a.m. — Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Range Road for a single vehicle accident.
3:31 a.m. — Deputies arrested Braxton T. Flemming at mile marker 297 westbound on I-70 for driving while suspended, no insurance and improper driving on laned roadway.
4:19 p.m. — Deputies arrested Lee M. Bullington at the 100 block of State Avenue on the charges of transporting an open container, and interference with law enforcement.
4:19 p.m. — Deputies arrested Lee M. Bullington of Grandview Plaza at the 100 block of State Avenue on a Geary County District Court warrant for aggravated failure to appear.
4:19 p.m. — Deputies arrested Robin D. Bond at the 100 block of State Avenue on the charges of obstructed view, distribution of certain stimulant and possession of paraphernalia.
5:30 p.m. — Deputies responded to a single vehicle injury accident in the 9000 block of J Hill Road.
10:36 p.m. — Deputies arrested Ashley N. Price at Flint Hills Blvd and Cannonview Lane for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, no
drug tax stamp, unlawful acquire of drug proceeds and interference with law enforcement.
Wednesday
5:48 a.m. — Deputies responded to US-77 at mile marker 160 for a single vehicle accident versus a deer.
10:35 a.m. — Deputies arrested Michael Sullivan at 826 N. Franklin St. on two Geary County District Court warrants, one for a bond violation and the second for a probation
violation.
Thursday
11:08 a.m. — Deputies arrested William F. Bivens IV at 826 N. Franklin St. on two Morris County District Court warrants. The warrants were for multiple counts of burglaries.
3:45 p.m. — Deputies arrested Ramon I. Fewell at 801 N. Washington St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for bond violation.
5:25 p.m. — Deputies arrested Charles W. Matthews at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Harvey County District Court warrant. The warrant was for theft and criminal damage to property.
7:25 p.m. — Deputies arrested Charles Matthews at 826 N Franklin St. on a Harvey County District Court warrant for theft and criminal damage to property.
Friday
1:16 a.m. — Deputies arrested David L Smithers II on US-77 mile marker 145 for possession of
marijuana, distribution of controlled substance, no drug tax stamp, child endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.
12:01 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jonathan D. McFarley at 446 Grant Ave. for parole violation.
Saturday
3:11 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jeremy P. Hockett at N. East St. and E. 7th St. for driving while
driving privileges suspended cancelled or revoked and operate vehicle without registration or with expired tag.
12:34 p.m. — Deputies arrested Tanya M. Sutton at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
4:26 p.m. — Deputies arrested Marshon R. Swanson at 700 block of West 8th St. for possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and interference with law enforcement.
Sunday
5:41 a.m. — Deputies responded to US-77 at mile marker 162 for a single vehicle accident versus a deer.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, July 4 and ending July 8, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 19 calls and 31 ambulance calls.
