JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 665 calls for service, 120 issued citations and made 38 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, June 27 to 7 a.m. Monday, July 4, excluding Friday, July 1.
Monday
10:00 a.m. — Kasanna Jane Lewis arrested at 116 E. Chestnut St. Apt. 6 for battery.
11:04 a.m. — Paul Charles Withers arrested at MM 328 E. I-70 for distribution of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp and defective wipers.
11:27 a.m. — Cameron Ernest-Neil Leonard was given a notice to appear at 521 E. Chestnut St. for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:00 p.m. — Charles Robert Beltz arrested at 600 N. Calhoun St. for suspended drivers license.
9:44 p.m. — Juvenile arrested at 210 E. 9th St. for burglary.
Tuesday
12:56 a.m. — Blake Dean Morgan arrested at 800 W. Chestnut St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
2:43 p.m. — Isaac Anderson Arrested at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant
3:09 p.m. — 2 juveniles were given notices to appear at 300 N. Jackson St. for theft.
6:23 p.m. — Melvin O. Vasquez arrested at MM 296 E. I-70 on a Kenner Police Dept. State of LA for sexual assault.
Wednesday
2:51 a.m. — Katherine Ann Rines was given a notice to appear at 600 N. Washington St. in Junction City Municipal Court.
4:55 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 400 N. Adams St.
5:12 p.m. — Hit and run accident at 413 E. Chestnut St.
6:31 p.m. — Nakya K. Mapes arrested at 400 W. 18th St. for minor in possession and littering.
5:41 p.m. — Teresa Lavon Joyc Yates arrested at 100 W. 16th St. for domestic battery and damage to property.
11:30 p.m. — Adajae Dan Paulus arrested at 210 E. 9th St. for aggravated assault.
11:30 p.m. — Juvenile arrested at 210 E. 9th St. for aggravated assault.
8:50 p.m. — Injury accident 1100 Blue Jay Way.
Thursday
9:49 a.m. — Caleb Joshua Smith arrested in 100 block of E. 9th St.
11:07 a.m. — Michael Adewale Brown arrested at 1920 Lacy Drive for aggravated battery, criminal restraint, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:24 a.m. — Brian Malachi Beckford arrested at 8 Fuller Circle for aggravated assault and on a Johnson County warrant.
11:53 a.m. — Isiah Treyvon Anderson Dailey arrested in the 1000 block of N. Jackson Street for no registration and fleeing and eluding.
11:39 a.m. — James Edward Dailey arrested at the intersection of W. 8th Street and N. Clay Street for interference with LEO, on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear and on two Riley County warrants.
1:47 p.m. — Non-injury accident in the 1200 block of W. 17th St.
4:30 p.m. — 2 juveniles arrested at 210 E. 9th St. for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.
4:30 p.m. — Chazaya Demetrius Ruffin arrested at 210 E. 9th St. for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.
7:51 p.m. — Sitruc Jeron Riley arrested in the 1700 block of W. Ash Street on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
8:26 p.m. — Timothy Austin Attardi arrested at the 521 E. Chestnut St. for domestic battery.
8:26 p.m. — Rebecca Elaine Franklin arrested at 521 E. Chestnut St. for domestic battery
Friday
12:01 p.m. — Mariana Santiago arrested at 200 Grant Ave. for driving without valid license.
5:16 p.m. — Ashley Nicole Demeruiro arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
6:31 p.m. — Non-injury accident at MM 296 E/B I-70.
Saturday
1:19 a.m. — Kelly Ann Ware arrested at 100 E. 17th St. for a suspended drivers license.
1:59 a.m. — Injury accident at the intersection of W. 9th Street and N. Washington Street.
12:56 p.m. — Christina Sharpsteen arrested at 1931 Lacy Drive for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
5:15 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of 4th Street and Jefferson Street.
5:29 p.m. — Cedric Wilson arrested at 1913 Lacy Drive for assault an criminal threat.
5:29 p.m. — Melinda LeBlanc arrested at 1913 Lacy Drive for assault.
8:45 p.m. — Hit and run accident at 521 E. Chestnut St.
8:43 p.m. — Kanesha Nicole Mercer arrested at 600 W. 6th St. on a Geary County District Court warrant.
Sunday
1:18 p.m. — Hit and run accident at 534 W. 3rd St.
2:51 p.m. — Non-injury accident at MM 298 W/B I-70.
5:39 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 320 W. 5th St.
5:39 p.m. — Dwight Davis Sr. arrested at 320 5th St. for DUI.
8:14 p.m. — Cody Merl Hinshaw arrested at 2220 Pospect Cir. Lot #83 for unlawful damage to property.
9:04 p.m. — Dominiq Alexander Huffman arrested at 205 E. 6th St. for rape.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 449 incidents, resulting in 76 cases, 33 citations and 17 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Monday, July 4.
Monday
10:00 a.m. — Deputies arrested Johan Ordonez-Flores at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday
10:24 a.m. — Deputies arrested Felicia A. Ayers at 801 N. Washington St. on two Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
10:41 a.m. — Deputies arrested Brian S. Johnston in the 100 block of W. 13th Street for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, improper driving on a laned roadway, fail to stop at a stop sign and fail to yield to right of way.
11:08 a.m. — Deputies arrested Jason H. Latham at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
Wednesday
11:54 a.m. — Deputies arrested Phillip G. Locklear at 1324 N. Eisenhower Drive for violation of protection order, driver’s license required.
12:22 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jessica L. Roberts at 938 E. 4th St. Lot 5 for violation of court order.
1:51 p.m. — Deputies arrested Azaleya J. Horton at 138 E. 8th Street on two Reno County District Court warrants for failure to appear.
2:11 p.m. — Deputies arrested Mathew J. Rogel at 826 N. Franklin St. for violation of court order.
3:47 p.m. — Deputies arrested Angela M. Harper at 801 N. Washington St. for a Geary County District Court warrant for felony probation violation.
5:09 p.m. — Deputies responded to a car vs deer non-injury accident at U.S. 77 mile marker 157.
Thursday
2:47 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jermaine L. Betts at 507 W. 14th St. on two Geary County District Court warrants for failure to appear.
9:48 p.m. — Deputies arrested Stacia A. Nelson on eastbound I-70 at mile marker 309 for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
Friday
5:55 a.m. — Deputies arrested Abigail Brenner at 826 North Franklin St. for fugitive from justice from a Weld County Colorado warrant for motor vehicle theft.
1:43 p.m. — Deputies responded to K-57 mile marker 18 for a single vehicle accident.
4:07 p.m. — Deputies arrested Ashley Demercurio at 500 W. 12th Street for possession of stolen property, fictitious license plate, possession of narcotics and driving while suspended. Demercurio was also served a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, an Abilene Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, and an Abilene Municipal Court warrant for probation violation.
6:48 p.m. — Deputies responded to I-70 mile marker 315 for a single vehicle accident.
Saturday
8:15 a.m. — Deputies arrested Jeremy Spaur at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Pottawatomi County District Court warrant for fleeing or attempting to elude a LEO, driving while suspended and interference with LEO.
8:15 p.m. — Deputies arrested James Avers on K-57 mile marker 6 for driving under the influence of alcohol, transporting an open container and failure to obey a traffic control signal.
Sunday
1:54 a.m. — Deputies arrested Colin Culbertson in the 200 block of 12th Street in Milford for driving under the influence, transporting an open container, license to be exhibited on demand, failure to signal turn.
2:30 a.m. — Deputies arrested Trevor Thompson on I-70 mile marker 301 for driving under the influence and failure to maintain a single lane.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, June 27 the Junction City Fire Department responded to 37 calls and 71 ambulance calls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.