JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 553 calls for service, 172 issued citations and made 20 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, to 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24.
Monday
11:13 a.m. — Larry Jake Paul arrested at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
5:18 p.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at 1013 W. 8th St. Suite A for theft.
Tuesday
10:05 a.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at 1100 Blue Jay Way for minor in possession.
10:52 a.m. —Zackery Harper arrested at 1931 Lacy Drive for unlawful restraint, criminal trespass, driving while suspended, possession of drugs, possession of paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, racing on highways, obstruction, on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant and a Dickinson County warrant.
3:13 p.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at 1013 W. 8th St. for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday
12:40 a.m. — Rickie Bernard Wilcox arrested at 800 N. Jackson St. for 2nd DUI, improper turn, illegal or expired tags, operate a motor vehicle without a vali license and no proof of insurance.
3:01 p.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at 2610 Strauss Boulevard for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
7:18 p.m. — Kevin Carballo-Negron arrested at 210 E. 9th St. for aggravated battery and intimidation of a witness.
Thursday
None
Friday
2:30 a.m. — Juvenile arrested at the intersection of Elm St. and S. Jefferson St. for motor vehicle theft.
7:42 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 400 W. 6th St.
9:06 p.m. — Yang Suk Han arrested at the intersection of 6th St. and Adams St. for DUI with a non-injury accident.
Saturday
2:09 p.m. — Brittany Taylor Weisheit arrested at 500 N. Jefferson St. for DUI and driving without lights needed.
3:27 p.m — Non-injury accident at the intersection of 13th Street and Washington Street.
3:42 p.m — Non-injury accident at the 800 block of E. Chestnut St.
3:52 p.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at 910 W. 6th St. for theft.
5:33 p.m — Hit and run accident at 2220 Prospect Circle.
Sunday
8:14 a.m. — Jordon Prather arrested at 1761 N. Park Drive for domestic battery and unlawful damage to property.
3:21 p.m. — Myles Vaughn was given a notice to appear for 200 E. 12th St. for animal running at large.
8:15 p.m. — Elijah Joe Chavez was given a notice to appear at 126 W. Elm St. for noise complaint.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 274 incidents, resulting in 67 cases, 38 citations and 6 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 23.
Monday
11:25 am. — Deputies arrested Larry Paul at 826 N. Franklin Street on three Geary County District Court warrants, all for failure to appear.
Tuesday
11:11 a.m. — Deputies arrested Elizabeth Martin at 138 E. 8th Street for a Geary County District Court warrant for aggravated failure to appear.
Wednesday
4:47 a.m. — Deputies arrested Tamaris Loving at 826 N Franklin St. on a Saline County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
10:43 a.m. — Deputies arrested Zachery Harper at 826 N. Franklin Street for a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday
10:15 a.m. — Deputies arrested Jorge L. Rosario at 826 N. Franklin Street for a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
Friday
12:36 a.m. — Deputies arrested Marvin Fernandez at the intersection of Elm and Jefferson for possession of stolen property, interference with law enforcement and failure to signal.
Saturday
None
Sunday
1:02 p.m. — Deputies responded to Interstate 70 at the 301 west bound off ramp for a non-injury vehicle accident.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, Jan. 24, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 96 calls and 43 transports.
