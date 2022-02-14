JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 454 calls for service, 114 issued citations and made 64 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, to 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14.
Monday
12:30 p.m. — Kaylee Paige Spall arrested at 1931 Lacy Drive for failure to appear, bond violation and probation violation.
12:30 p.m. — Zachary Donald Olson arrested at 1931 Lacy Drive for failure to appear.
12:55 p.m. — Justin Ryan Kendrick arrested at 1931 Lacy Drive for assist outside agency.
2:59 p.m. — David Yeger Baldwin arrested at 701 W. 7th St. for domestic abuse.
3:39 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 621 W. 6th St.
8:05 p.m. — Juvenile arrested at 820 N. Monroe St. for battery on a LEO.
9:59 p.m. — Donald Edward Hanna arrested at 100 E. 3rd St. for DUI, transporting open container and possession of a firearm while under the influence.
Tuesday
2:24 a.m. — Samuel Acosta Barron arrested at 305 E. Chestnut St. for DUI and exceeding posted speed limit.
2:27 a.m. — Sulimar Romero Marrero arrested at 1700 N. Washington St. for a DUI and exceeding the posted speed limit.
12:54 p.m. — Michael Cortez arrested at 108 N. 1st St. in Westmoreland, Kansas, on a Junction City Municipal court warrant for failure to appear.
12:58 p.m. — Dytwon Dioquin Oscar arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
1:14 p.m. — Amber Gayle Channel arrested at 419 W. Spruce St. for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana of drug paraphernalia and unlawful acquisition of drug proceeds.
1:14 p.m. — Stephen Ray Moreiko arrested at 419 W. Spruce St. for criminal possession of a firearm by felon.
1:14 p.m. — Tamaris Antwan Loving arrested at 419 W. Spruce St. on a Norton County warrant for vehicle theft.
1:14 p.m. — Kolbie Jerath Hughston arrested at 419 W. Spruce St. on a Grandview Plaza Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
3:01 p.m. — Eric Arthur Walton arrested at MM 297 westbound on I-70 for unlawful investment in an item intended for drugs, speeding and illegal registration.
3:21 p.m. — Ryan Paul Bennett arrested at 521 E. Chestnut St. for theft and on a Junction City Municipal for failure to appear.
9:05 p.m. — Marcus Darnell Graham arrested at GCH 1102 St. Marys Rd. for DUI.
11:14 p.m. — Iven Terrel Love arrested at the intersection of Ash St. and Washington St. on a Geary County Court warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday
9:23 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 210 E. 9th St.
No Time — Non-injury accident at the intersection of S. Jackson St. and Beck Dr.
1:30 p.m. — Amber Gayle Channel arrested at 826 N. Franklin St. for distributing a controlled substance and trafficking contraband into correctional facility.
6:33 p.m. — Garret Kane Silva arrested at 1001 E. Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan, Kansas, on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
9:34 p.m. — Calvin Wallace arrested at 1428 N. Calhoun St. Apt. 2 for domestic damage to property and on a Grandview Plaza Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
9:34 p.m. — Edna Gail Wallace arrested at 1428 N. Calhoun St. Apt. 2 on a Junction City Municipal Court for failure to appear.
Thursday
8:15 a.m. — Fallon Rachelle Luthi arrested at 826 N. Franklin St. for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:34 a.m. — Tiffany Mae Speer arrested in the 300 block of W. Chestnut St. for driving while suspended, operating vehicle without registration, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:34 a.m. — Cassandra Elizabeth Ann Crowley-Williams arrested in the 300 block of W. Chestnut St. for possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a Grandview Plaza Municipal Court warrant.
4:24 p.m. — Detrich Rasheed Jordon was given a notice to appear at 521 E. Chestnut St. for theft.
4:06 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1100 Blue Jay Way
4:36 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of St. Marys Road and Cottonwood Street.
5:31 p.m. — Philip Governor Locklear arrested at 1301 Shamrock St. for domestic battery and assault.
7:53 a.m. — Tawan Delvante Moody arrested at 1107 S. Jackson St. Apt. A for unlawful damage to property, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:21 p.m. — Indya Sanna Vereen arrested at 1435 N. Calhoun St. Apt. 11 for unlawful damage to property, on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant and on a Geary County District Court warrant.
9:11 p.m. — Tyrel Joseph Daniels arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
10:09 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1730 W. Ash St.
11:06 p.m. — Teresa Joan Macy arrested at 1730 W. Ash St. for DUI and no proof of insurance.
Friday
8:20 a.m. — Stephen Ray Moreiko arrested at 820 S. Washington St. for violation of PFA.
8:28 a.m. — Marion Patricia Robinson arrested at 320 W. 10th St. for failure to appear.
9:15 a.m. — Sitruc Jeron Riley Jr. arrested at 210 E. 12th St. for failure to appear.
9:41 a.m. — Jonathon Luis Nieves arrested at 219 W. 1st St. for failure to appear.
11:22 a.m. — Kaytlan Ann Tanner arrested at 446 Grant Ave. on a warrant.
12:28 a.m. — Joseph Lee Peralta arrested at 216 N. Webster St. for probation violation.
1:34 p.m. — Seth Aaron Moreland arrested at 1622 N. Washington St. for parole violation.
2:56 p.m. — Kelvin Larise Kerr Jr. arrested at 436 W. 18th St. Apt. A for domestic battery.
5:26 p.m. — Tavian Tishun Garrett arrested at 219 Custer Ave. on a warrant.
9:24 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of W. 14th Street and N. Jefferson Street.
10:02 p.m. — Hans Ean Vandenberg arrested at 219 Custer Ave. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
10:02 p.m. — Taylor Ann Gathright arrested at 219 Custer Ave. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
Saturday
1:33 a.m. — Celeste Susanne Warnsholz arrested at the intersection of W. 11th Street and N. Jefferson St. for criminal threat 3x, assault on LEO 2x, interference with LEO, criminal carrying of a weapon, DUI, following too closely, failure to give proper signal and improper driving on a laned road.
1:51 a.m. — Charee Nicole Gills arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
8:57 a.m. — Deliliah Denise Bellamy arrested at 906 W. 11th St. Apt. 2A on a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
2:58 p.m. — Patrick Kyles Jr. arrested at 1001 E. 6th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday
1:58 a.m. — Erick Allen Green arrested at 1800 N. Washington St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
2:47 a.m. — Nathan Michael Suhar arrested at 1715 N. Park Dr. for robbery, intimidation of a witness, criminal damage to property, criminal threat and damage to property.
2:47 a.m. — Dahlia Aguirre-Avellanoza arrested at 1715 N. Park Dr. for criminal threat and damage to property.
9:51 a.m. — William Kenneth Taylor was given a notice to appear at 719 N. Washington St. for criminal trespass an unlawful damage to property.
12:04 p.m. — Jessalyn Heidi Ingram arrested at 2209 Thompson Drive for domestic battery.
6:48 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 400 W. 6th St.
7:48 p.m. — Concepcion Angela McDowell arrested at 822 Windwood Dr. Apt. 1 for domestic battery.
10:13 p.m. — Hit and run accident at the intersection of S. Jackson St. and W. Vine St.
10:31 p.m. — Kanavis Korderic Mitchell arrested at 721 W. 8th St. Apt. 3 for criminal damage to property, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body and on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
Monday
None
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 330 incidents, resulting in 63 cases, 31 citations and 16 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14.
Monday
9:45 a.m. — Deputies arrested Danute Dixon at 826 N. Franklin Street for fugitive from justice.
10:15 a.m. — Deputies arrested Jordan Zimmerman at 826 N. Franklin Street on a Geary County District Court warrant for a probation violation.
Tuesday
None
Wednesday
10:45 a.m. — Deputies arrested Edward Javante Wright at mile marker 296 of I-70 eastbound for the charges of operating a vehicle without a valid license, no vehicle registration, no vehicle liability insurance and interference with law enforcement officer.
5:16 p.m. — Deputies arrested Andrew Scott Dias at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
6:36 p.m. — Deputies arrested Fallon Rachelle Luthi in the 2100 block of Rucker Rd. for a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
6:36 p.m. — Deputies arrested Fallon Rachell Luthi in the 2100 block of Rucker Rd. for the charges of possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
7:18 p.m. — Deputies arrested Kahlil Rafeeq Sanders in the 500 block of W. 2nd St. for the charges of improper stop or turn signal and operate a motor vehicle without a valid license.
Thursday
None
Friday
9:03 a.m. — Deputies arrested Abigail Lea Brenner at 826 N. Franklin for failure to appear and bond violation.
9:31 p.m. — Deputies arrested Mikaela Anne Harris (Stewart) at 219 Custer Ave. Ft. Riley for fugitive from justice.
10:57 p.m. — Deputies arrested Tonya Lynn Johnston in the 400 block of W. 6th for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, defective tail lamp, defective head lamp, and expired registration.
Saturday
12:49 a.m. — Deputies arrested Charee Nicole Gills in the 700 block of S. Jackson for a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
2:28 a.m. — Deputies arrested Brittany Elaine Harper in the 400 block of W. 6th for driving under the influence, improper driving on laned road.
10:50 a.m. — Deputies arrested Delilah Bellamy at 826 N. Franklin Street on two Riley County District Court warrants, both for probation violations.
10:11 p.m. — Deputies arrested Kristopher Cowart in the 400 block of N. East Street for possession of a firearm by person convicted of domestic violence, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
