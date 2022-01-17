JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 566 calls for service, 212 issued citations and made 43 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, to 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17.
Monday
10:15 a.m. — Claudia Jesenia Mendoza arrested at 1416 Hale Dr. on a Junction City Municipal warrant for failure to appear.
— Dante Lamar Walters arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
1:49 p.m. — James Leanthony Marques Gayle arrested on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear and a Geary County District Court warrant.
7:13 p.m. — Xavier Scott III arrested at 1810 Caroline Ave. Apt. #U203 for unlawful damage to property.
9:14 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 827 S. Washington St.
Tuesday
8:58 a.m. — Juvenile arrested at 1424 N. Jefferson St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
12:06 p.m. — Kortisha Renee Meeks was given a notice to appear at 223 E. 15th St. for battery.
12:06 p.m. — Rebecca Helena Williams was given a notice to appear at 223 E. 15th St. for unlawful damage to property.
12:06 p.m. — Emily Jennifer Burtis was given a notice to appear at 223 E. 15th St. for battery and unlawful damage to property.
1:00 p.m. — Brandon Xavier Cole Tutewiler arrested at 1700 N. Washington St. for driving while suspended and on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
1:03 p.m. — Paige Williams arrested at 501 SE. 8th Ave. in Topeka, Kansas, on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
1:27 p.m. — Jonathan Bradley Katt arrested at 108 N. 1st St. in Westmoreland, Kansas, on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
3:31 p.m. — Michael Dee Redman arrested at 251 N. 10th St. Salina, Kansas, on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
4:29 p.m. — Tremond Donte Burts arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
4:46 p.m. — Kaleb James Branstetter arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure it appear.
6:08 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1723 McFarland Rd.
10:18 p.m. — Tylor James Fleury arrested at 827 S. Washington St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure it appear.
Wednesday
8:24 a.m. — Matthew Mitchell Jordan arrested at 1128 S. Washington St. for no registration and illegal or expired tags.
10:21 a.m. — TJ Grant arrested at 701 N. Jefferson St. for child abuse.
12:40 p.m. — Isreal Arriago Garcia arrested at MM 294 W/B I-70 Highway for unlawful to plan to transfer proceeds derived from drugs and following another vehicle too closely.
1:07 p.m. — Marion Patricia Robinson arrested at 312 W. 10th St. for criminal threat.
4:24 p.m. — Ebony Shantell Gillis arrested at 723 W. 13th St. for domestic battery, intimidation of a victim and unlawful damage to property.
5:20 p.m. — Alissa Anne Johnston was given a notice to appear at 521 E. Chestnut St. for theft.
11:40 p.m. — Ronald Scott Lemister arrested at 210 E. 9th St. for an out of state warrant.
Thursday
2:58 a.m. — Jessica Peralta arrested at 1810 Caroline Ave., C106, for domestic battery.
10:09 a.m. — Latoya Chism was given a notice to appear at 521 E. Chestnut St. for theft.
10:49 a.m. — Mathew Watson arrested at 830 Whitetail Court on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
3:04 p.m. — Leron Byrd-Dixon arrested at 320 W. 10th St. on a Geary County District Court warrant.
4:48 p.m. — Kagen Robert Farris arrested at 1736 N. Washington St. on a Geary County District Court warrant.
8:04 p.m. — Jennifer Ortega arrested at 100 S. Washington St. for driving while suspended, exceeding posted speed limit and driving without lights when needed.
7:56 p.m. — Chelsea Lynn Fain was given a notice to appear at 145 Kiowa Court for animal running at large.
8:40 p.m. — Jessyca Michelle Gott arrested at 820 Grant Ave. lot 74 for aggravated child endangerment.
Friday
1:38 a.m. — Calvin Bryan Robb arrested at 1913 Lacy Drive for failure to appear.
11:25 a.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of Chestnut St. and Franklin St.
12:19 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 3210 S. U.S. 77 Highway.
Saturday
12:15 a.m. — Brenda Lee King arrested at 1200 N. Jackson St. for DUI, improper driving on a laned roadway and improper crossover on a divided highway.
6:47 a.m. — Non-injury accident at MM 295 Westbound on I-70 Highway.
10:25 a.m. — Deayana Gabriel Thompson arrested at 906 Westridge Dr. Apt. 210 for domestic battery.
2:22 p.m. — Ryan Paul Bennett was given a notice to appear at 1808 N. Washington St. for theft.
9:01 p.m. — Natalie Belle Maysonet arrested at 211 E. 5th St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for felony probation violation.
Sunday
2:04 a.m. — Dellshay Tyree Williams arrested at 400 Grant Ave. for DUI and speeding.
8:42 a.m. — Christopher Trotter was given a notice to appear at 1600 S. Garfield St. for aggressive animal.
2:06 p.m. — Jeff Laib arrested at 800 N. Washington St. on an outstanding warrant out of Pottawatomie County.
5:41 p.m. — Joshua Stephen Heartsill and Elizabeth Pamela McNeil were given a notice to appear at 521 E. Chestnut St. for theft.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 297 incidents, resulting in 56 cases, 35 citations and 10 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17
Monday
None
Tuesday
None
Wednesday
10:56 a.m. — Deputies arrested Gary D. Bielefeld at the intersection of North East Street and East 4th Street for driving while suspended and failure to wear seatbelt.
11:35 a.m. — Deputies arrested Matthew J. Rogel at 826 N. Franklin Street for three Geary County District Court warrants for failure to appear.
5:04 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jacky W. McConnell in the 1100 block of S. Washington St. for the charges of driving while suspended and failure to signal.
7:47 p.m. — Deputies responded to a car vs deer non-injury accident on US-77 mile marker 163.
10:17 p.m. — Deputies arrested Eddy Gonzalez-Parra on I-70 West bound mile marker 298 for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday
9:06 a.m. — Deputies arrested Mariah R. Brown at 7217 Rockwood Drive for domestic battery.
9:53 a.m. — Deputies arrested Charmaine M. Jackson at the intersection of East 10th Street and North Price Street for trafficking contraband into a correctional facility, possession of a stimulant, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license, interference with LEO and illegal display of a license plate.
3:36 p.m. — Deputies responded to US 77 at mile marker 149 for a hit and run accident.
Friday
12:46 p.m. — Deputies arrested Auston Korszeniewski at 11700 Clarks Creek Road for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container and driving while suspended.
8:45 p.m. — Deputies responded to a single vehicle non-injury accident on I-70 near mile marker 292.
9:35 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jimmy R. Dowell on I-70 mile marker 292 for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of marijuana, transporting an open container, possession of drug paraphernalia, and improper driving on laned road.
Saturday
None
Sunday
3:18 a.m. — Deputies arrested Gisel A. Holguin-Gardea on K-18 Highway mile marker 178 for driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
The Fire Department did not submit fire or ambulance call numbers for last week.
