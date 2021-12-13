JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 442 calls for service, 129 issued citations and made 32 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6 to Monday, Dec. 13. Report from 7 a.m.
Monday
11:18 a.m. — Ithmar Isiah Allamby arrested at 2314 Wildcat Lane for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery
11:18 a.m. — Alicia Renee Allamby arrested at 2314 Wildcat Lane for domestic battery.
3:21 p.m. — Jeanne Lavonne Downing arrested in the 500 block W. Elm St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
4:55 p.m. — Itzel Zamacona was issued a notice to appear at 521 E. Chestnut St. for theft.
5:07 p.m. — Tyrel Phillip Denico arrested in the 1600 block of Raber Avenue. For possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia and on a Geary County District Court warrant.
11:22 p.m. — Alex James Rivera arrested at 621 S. Jefferson St. Apt. 203 on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
11:32 p.m. — Bria Janae Beaupierre arrested at 621 S. Jefferson St. Apt. 203 for domestic battery.
Tuesday
12:09 a.m. — DeShawn Eugene Gosha arrested at 1214 S. Washington St. Room 224 for criminal threat and on a Grandview Plaza Municipal Court warrant.
2:04 p.m. — James Allen Guinn arrested at 1100 N. Fair St. for a DUI.
4:05 p.m. — Patrick Kyles Jr. arrested at 1340 Thompson Drive for domestic battery, unlawful restraint, intimidation of a victim, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
6:44 p.m. — Non-injury accident at Chestnut Street and Washington Street.
Wednesday
7:17 a.m. — Injury accident at Skyline Drive and Garfield Street.
7:24 a.m. — Injury accident at 5th Street at Jackson Street.
7:45 a.m. — Jason Curry arrested at 100 E. 8th St. for attempted accident
2:39 p.m. — Non-injury accident at Chestnut Street and Madison Street.
7:35 p.m. — Charles Anthony Acosta arrested at 415 W. 10th St. for domestic battery, criminal restraint and criminal damage to property.
10:54 p.m. — Marcus Lamar Grant arrested at 425 S. Jefferson Apt. #3 for aggravated battery and knowingly use a weapon to cause great bodily harm.
11:27 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1917 Lacy Dr.
Thursday
7:54 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 1601 Hickory Lane
6:30 p.m. — Kagen Robert Farris arrested for aggravated assault, battery, criminal damage to property, use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body and possession of a controlled substance.
8:00 p.m. — Daniel Jacob Barr and Malyshia Dawn Fetterhoff arrested at 521 E. Chestnut St. for theft.
Friday
4:04 a.m. — Injury accident at MM 295 W. I-70 Highway.
4:09 a.m. — Non-injury accident at MM 298 E. I-70 Highway.
11:01 a.m. — Non-injury accident at intersection of W. 4th Street and N. Webster Street.
11:40 a.m. — Juvenile issued a notice to appear at 700 Wildcat Lane for minor in possession of tobacco.
12:37 p.m. — Dillon Wayne Shoopman arrested at 1815 M. St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
12:13 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 521 E. Chestnut St.
4:00 p.m. — Michael Walter Jones arrested at 700 N. Chicago St. for no registration/illegal or expired tags, operate a motor vehicle without a valid license and no proof of insurance.
8:45 p.m. — Nechrecha Y. Knighton arrested at MM 298 W/B on Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
Saturday
2:49 a.m. — Injury accident at 1500 W. Ash St.
3:53 a.m. — Jessica Endrea Huwiler arrested at 1513 W. Ash St. for DUI, failure to give notice, possession of meth, possession of marijuana.
8:23 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 429 W. 6th St.
4:11 p.m. — Mercyjazz Marie Goodridge arrested in the 400 block of S. Jefferson Street for driving while suspended and on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
5:28 p.m. — Rafael Hernandez arrested in the block 400 block of W. 7th Street for driving without a valid license.
Sunday
12:27 a.m. — Juan Lavon Turner arrested at the intersection of W. 8th Street and N. Adams Street for burglary and theft.
1:29 a.m. — Hit and run accident in the 1300 block of St. Mary’s Rd.
2:37 a.m. — Leeanne Elizabeth Jensen was issued a notice to appear at 1810 Caroline Ave. building Q for failure to give information.
3:00 a.m. — Juan Lavon Turner arrested at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Riley County warrant for Probation Violation.
4:56 a.m. — Kyle Lee Ahlgren arrested at 827 S. Washington St. for DUI and open container.
12:00 p.m. — Jody Foreman arrested at 700 W. 6th St. for driving with suspended license.
1:49 p.m. — Danielle Shelton arrested at 723 W. 13th St. for violation of protective order and making false writing.
1:53 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of Eisenhower Drive and 8th Street.
4:12 p.m. — Hit and run accident at 521 E Chestnut St.
8:45 p.m. — Deayana Gabriel Thompson arrested at 1700 W. Ash St. for domestic battery and unlawful damage to property.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 347 incidents, resulting in 75 cases, 42 citations and 17 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.
Monday
4:08 p.m. — Deputies arrested Luke Daniel Chaffee in the 6200 Block of Liberty Hall Road for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and transporting an open container.
8:20 p.m. — Deputies arrested Andre D. Stewart at 219 Custer Ave. for fugitive from justice from an Arkansas Department of Corrections warrant for probation violation.
11:56 p.m. — Deputies arrested Connie F. Edens in the 800 block of South Washington Street for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, interference with a law enforcement officer, improper driving on laned roadway and transporting an open container.
Tuesday
9:12 a.m. — Deputies arrested Jennifer Hicks at 801 N. Washington St. for a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
10:29 a.m. — Deputies arrested Carl Shane Beasley in the 2800 block of Milford Lake Road for the charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:17 p.m. Deputies arrested Justin Kendrick at 826 N. Franklin Street for the charges of fugitive from justice.
1:42 p.m. — Deputies arrested Mark Robbins on K18 Bypass Highway at mile marker 178 for possession with the intent to distribute certain depressants, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, criminal use of weapons.
5:00 p.m. — Deputies arrested William Pollay on I-70 eastbound at mile marker 303 off ramp for a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday
11:35 a.m. — Deputies arrested Ashley Gulick at 826 N. Franklin Street on six City of Abilene Municipal Court warrants and one Dickinson County District Court warrant all for failure to appear.
Thursday
12:10 p.m. — Deputies arrested Timothy Albin at 826 N. Franklin Street on 2 Franklin County District Court warrants, both for probation violations and 1 Johnson County District Court warrant for a probation violation.
2:26 p.m. — Deputies arrested Emily White at 219 Custer Ave. on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
5:14 p.m. — Deputies responded to US 77 mile post 158 for a single non-injury vehicle accident.
Friday
10:45 a.m. — Deputies arrested Davion McDonald at 826 N. Franklin Street for a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
11:50 p.m. — Deputies arrested Tamaris Loving at 900 Block of East 4th Street for a Saline County District Court warrant for failure to appear and a Dickinson County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
12:23 p.m. — Deputies arrested Evan Hoffman at 219 Custer Avenue for a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday
9:59 a.m. — Deputies arrested Cody T. Dodge in the 100 block of West 16th Street for the charges of expired vehicle registration, driving without a valid driver’s license and no vehicle liability insurance.
1:46 p.m. — Deputies arrested Donte T. Long in the 1000 block of North Price Street for the charges of possession of marijuana while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and seatbelt violation.
2:29 p.m. — Deputies responded to US 77 Hwy at mile marker 148 for a single vehicle roll-over accident.
6:11 p.m. — Deputies arrested Lucas M. Moore on I-70 eastbound at mile marker 296 for a Reno County District Court warrant for probation violation, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, expired registration, and insurance required.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, Dec. 6, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 77 calls and 33 transports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.