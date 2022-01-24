JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 427 calls for service, 158 issued citations and made 22 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, to 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24.
Monday
9:17 p.m. — Joanne Dean was issued a notice to appear at 1634 N. Adams St. for unlawful shooting within the city limits.
10:51 p.m. — Anthen Marquise Jones arrested at 900 N Washington St. for DUI.
11:08 p.m. — Tyrell Anthony Pullins arrested at 500 E. Ash St. for DUI.
Tuesday
2:36 a.m. — Jason T. Laclair arrested at 100 W. 3rd St. for DUI felony, possession of marijuana, possession of drugs paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
1:09 p.m. — Eleanor Kate Fisher Billis arrested in the 100 block of W. 1st St. for domestic battery.
2:28 p.m. — Athena Shea Buck was issued a notice to appear in the 1100 block of N. Eisenhower Drive.
5:22 p.m. — Raymond Charles Kimmel was issued a notice to appear at 618 W. 6th St. for consumption of alcohol in public.
Wednesday
2:15 a.m. — Nathan James Patten was issued a notice to appear at 215 E. 8th St. for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
1:35 p.m. — Brandon David Krugle arrested at 1385 Parkside Dr. for domestic battery.
????? — Non-injury accident at 500 E. Chestnut St.
Thursday
3:16 p.m. — Alexis Gale Pettigrew was issued a notice to appear at 521 E. Chestnut St. for theft.
4:26 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 120 Grant Avenue.
Friday
9:40 a.m. — Hit and run accident at 1605 Bel Air Dr.
3 p.m. — Arteria Jakesha Jones arrested at 1616 Patriot Dr. for damage to property.
Saturday
12:46 a.m. — Elizabeth Fay Meadows arrested at 121 E. Chestnut St. for DUI and possession of marijuana.
1:55 a.m. — Neal Pikia Simram arrested at 400 S. Jefferson St. for DUI.
4:03 a.m. — Alberto Enrique Letona arrested at 1024 S. Washington St. on a California Department of Corrections warrant.
4:42 a.m. — Joshua A. Pagan arrested at 1700 N. Washington St. for DUI.
8:30 a.m. — Christian Roe Stoddard was issued a notice to appear in the 300 block of W. Pine St. for illegal dumping.
9:48 a.m. — Elisa Colozzo arrested in the 1200 block of N. Adams St. for domestic battery.
9:30 a.m. — Latha Dewonne Holmes arrested at 732 W. 1st St. for domestic battery.
9:30 a.m. — Dominic Demeirizze Dew arrested at 732 W. 1st St. for domestic battery.
11:25 a.m. — Cedric Renal Williams arrested in the 600 block of W. Pine St. for assault.
12:59 p.m. — Justin De’Andre Washington arrested in the 1200 block of N. Adams St. for unlawful shooting in the city.
6:12 p.m. — Accident at 900 S. Madison St.
6:51 p.m. — Justin Eryk Eldridge arrested at 900 S. Madison St. for DUI.
Sunday
3:52 a.m. — Corey Daree Williams arrested at 113 Snell Ave. for domestic battery.
12:48 p.m. — Stevie G. Wooden arrested at 66 Fuller Cir. for criminal depravation of property.
1:20 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1936 Sunflower Dr.
4:04 p.m. — Dennis Yadiel Melendez Nieves arrested at 1039 Valley View Dr. for criminal deprivation of property.
3:51 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the roundabout of 800 E. Chestnut St.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 254 incidents, resulting in 53 cases, 56 citations and 3 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 23
Monday
None
Tuesday
None
Wednesday
None
Thursday
10:24 p.m. — Deputies arrested Adrian D. Jones in the 700 block of W. 9 TH Street for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school, possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
Friday
9:50 a.m. — Deputies arrested CJ Mills at 826 N. Franklin Street for a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
4:32 p.m. — Deputies responded to the 7400 blk of Davis Creek in reference to an injury accident.
5:39 p.m. — Deputies arrested Alvaro A. Ramirez-Perez at 826 N. Franklin Street for a Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday
4:33 a.m. — Deputies responded to 7000 Block Davis Creek Road for a car vs deer accident.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
The Fire Department did not submit fire or ambulance call numbers for last week.
