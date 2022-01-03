JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 408 calls for service, 151 issued citations and made 34 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, to 7 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 26.
Monday
12:21 p.m. — Tamara Glover arrested at 436 W. 18th Street for domestic battery.
1:40 p.m. — Patrick Kyles arrested at Thompson Dr. for domestic battery.
7:58 p.m. — Elizabeth C. Villanueva arrested at 500 E. Chestnut on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday
1:57 a.m. — Robert Lee Johnson Jr. arrested at 2 Lincoln Cir. domestic battery, criminal damage to property and on a Riley County warrant for failure to appear.
11:00: a.m. — Bernard Eugene Schroeder arrested at 1102 St. Mary’s Rd for trespassing.
2:49 p.m. — Hit and run accident at 1106 W. 17th St.
Wednesday
1:40 a.m. — George Anthony Bush arrested at 331 Chestnut St. for theft and shoplifting.
8:23 a.m. — Benjamin Thomas Overton-Butler arrested at 300 E. Ash St. for one-way glass or sunscreen device, side windows, cancelled/suspended/revoked driver’s license and on a Geary County District Court warrant.
10:41 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 821 E. Chestnut St.
11:13 a.m. — Patricia Ann Purcell arrested at 612 W. 11th St. on a Geary County District Court warrant.
11:23 a.m. — Callista Maree Thomas arrested for interference of LEO.
11:23 a.m. — Antoine Cornellius Jones arrested for interference of LEO.
9:37 a.m. — Alicia Nicole Burton at 300 S. Madison St. for possession of controlled substance, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body, failure to pay annual registration or license fee for vehicle, vehicle liability insurance, interference with LEO, on a Salina Municipal Court warrant, Saline County District Court warrant, Dickinson County District Court warrant, and Clay County District Court warrant.
6:00 p.m. — Sean Bryan Stringfellow arrested at 210 E. 9th St. for rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
9:55 p.m. — Doris Jean Bailey arrested at 1100 S. Madison St. for driving while suspended.
9:55 p.m. — Jesse Lee Bailey Jr. arrested at 1100 S. Madison St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant and Geary County District Court warrant.
Thursday
1:27 a.m. — Stephanie Jeanne Pena is given a notice to appear at 1200 N. Jefferson St. for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:38 a.m. — Kevin Deshawn Seldon arrested at 419 W. 6th St. for interference with LEO.
2:44 a.m. — Hit and run accident at 912 E. 7th St.
2:53 a.m. — Sonia Marie Ramnarine arrested at 2336 Wildcat Lane Apt. 936 for aggravated battery.
11:24 a.m. — Myles Leon Vaughn arrested in the 100 block of E. 10th St. for driving while revoked and fail to yield at stop/yield sign.
12:51 p.m. — Landress Battle arrested in the 600 block of S. Washington Street. For attempted bribery, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.
1:40 p.m. — John Wesley Stallworth arrested in the 100 block of E. 14th Street on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant of failure to appear.
2:23 p.m. — Joshua Lee Sample arrested at the intersection of W. 12th Street and N. Jefferson Street on a Department of Corrections warrant.
2:47 p.m. — Patricia Ann Purcell arrested at 826 N. Franklin St. for motor vehicle theft.
3:29 p.m. — Laron Keith James arrested at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
3:34 p.m. — Hit and run accident at the intersection of S. U.S. 77 Highway and McFarland Road.
3:56 p.m. — Cody Taylor Dodge arrested in the 900 block of E. 4th Street on a Geary County District Court warrant.
Friday
1:05 a.m. — Kimberlie Kristina Jones arrested in the 1200 block of N. Eisenhower Drive for defective tag lamp, driving while suspended and no proof of insurance.
2:15 a.m. — Diego Marcelino Olivares arrested in the 600 block of N. Franklin Street for exceeding posted speed limit, no proof of insurance, no signal, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:01 p.m. — Armani Ramos arrested at 1101 Whitney Road on a Geary County District Court warrant.
3:54 p.m. — Shanice Shelley was issued a notice to appear at 521 E. Chestnut St. for shoplifting.
6:18 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1816 N. Jefferson St.
9:08 p.m. — Cullen Koffi Jones issued a notice to appear at 521 E. Chestnut St. for theft.
Saturday
3:12 p.m. — Jordon Greene arrested at 1608 St. Mary’s Rd. for domestic battery, assault, interference with LEO and battery against LEO.
6:05 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 700 N. Washington St.
Sunday
11:29 a.m. — Amanda Haggard and Philip Locklear arrested at 1301 Shamrock Drive for damage to property, possession of paraphernalia and possession of opiates.
12:45 p.m. — Kevon Moore arrested at 2304 Wildcat Lane on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 427 incidents, resulting in 127 cases, 91 citations and 16 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3
Monday
10:30 a.m. — Deputies arrested Andrew Fuqua at 826 N. Franklin Street on a Kansas Department of Corrections arrest and detain order for a parole violation.
1:00 p.m. — Deputies arrested Aaron Renshaw at 826 N. Franklin Street on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday
5:40 p.m. — Deputies responded to Skiddy Road and Red Road for a single vehicle accident.
Tuesday
1:43 a.m. — Deputies arrested Patrick A. Fisher in the 200 block of W. 18th Street for operating a motor vehicle without required ignition interlock device and expired registration.
Wednesday
none
Thursday
2:28 a.m. — Deputies arrested Bruce Gregory Roberts at E. 15th Street and N. Franklin Street for fugitive of justice on a Clay County Missouri warrant for failure to appear.
7:28 a.m. — Deputies responded to K177 Hwy at mile marker 83 for a single vehicle accident.
2:16 p.m. — Deputies arrested Alejandro Ramos at 826 N. Franklin Street for Pottawattamie District Court warrant for failure to appear.
3:09 p.m. — Deputies arrested Laron James at 826 N. Franklin Street for a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
5:30 p.m. — Deputies arrested Brehana Johnson at 826 N. Franklin Street for a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
Friday
2:24 a.m. — Deputies arrested Raphael Ramero Riggins at E. 14th St. and N. Washington St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for felony bond violation, and possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance.
11:29 p.m. — Deputies arrested Marcus L. Grant on U.S. 77 Highway mile marker 159 for possession of marijuana, and a Pottawatomie County District Court warrant.
Saturday
12:01 a.m. — Deputies arrested Curtiss D. Jackson in the 100 block of E. 9th Street for felon in possession of a firearm.
3:36 a.m. — Deputies arrested Jose Lopez-Rosales at 826 N. Franklin St. for battery on a corrections officer
11:24 a.m. — Deputies responded to Interstate 70 mile marker 301 westbound for a single non-injury vehicle accident.
Sunday
12:15 a.m. — Deputies arrested Claira Jean Whitebread at 208 Spring Valley Rd. for theft of a firearm and aggravated battery.
10:53 p.m. — Deputies arrested Diana G. Pittman in the 100 block of N. Jackson Street for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:53 p.m. — Deputies arrested Stephanie J. Pena in the 100 block of N. Jackson Street for possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper turn signal, and failure to obey stop sign.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, Dec. 27, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 86 calls and 31 transports.
Below are statistics from Geary County Emergency Services recapping 2021 and comparing the same statistics from 2020.
Total Calls:
2021: 151
2020: 120
Average Response Time:
2021: 9 minutes 01 seconds
2020: 9 minutes 54 seconds
Total Truck Responses:
2021: 307
2020: 244
Volunteer’s Responses:
2021: 614
2020: 485
Fire Chief/Asst. Chief:
2021: 148
2020: 141
Total Hours spent at Fires:
2021: 1,208.63 hrs
2020: 964.73 hrs
Volunteer’s Time:
2021: 960.84 hrs
2020: 809.31 hrs
Fire Chief/ Asst. Chief:
2021 247.79 hrs
2020 155.42 hrs
Building Fires:
2021: 9
2020: 5
Vehicle Fires:
2021: 15
2020: 16
Grass, Brush, Fires:
2021: 49
2020: 36
Cultivated grain or crop fire:
2021: 7
2020: 2
Other fires:
2021: 8
Medical Assist:
2021: 31
2020: 35
Down Power Line:
2021: 6
2020: 3
Service Calls:
2021: 12
2020: 6
Good Intent:
2021: 7
2020: 8
Dispatched & Cancelled En-route:
2021: 4
2020: 5
Authorized Controlled Burn:
2021: 2
2020: 4
Severe Weather
2021: 4
Total Loss Amount:
2021: $708,125.00
2020: $204,130.00
2019: $282,150.00
2018: $331,330.00
