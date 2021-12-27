JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 444 calls for service, 112 issued citations and made 23 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, to 7 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 26.
Monday
10:01 a.m. — Fabiola Rios-Sosa arrested at 948 Grant Avenue for domestic battery, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:02 a.m. — Injury accident at the intersection of W. 17th Street and N. Washington St.
5:54 p.m. — Shanna Sheree Zoeller arrested at the 200 block of W. Home Street on a Riley County warrant.
Tuesday
None
Wednesday
4:01 a.m. — Jarrod Mikal Smith Sr. arrested at 506 W. 14th for domestic battery, criminal restraint and criminal damage to property.
9:27 a.m. — Malia Kennedy arrested at 619 W. 13th St. for aggravated assault, vehicle burglary and criminal deprivation of property.
10:33 a.m. — Melvin Kane Jr. arrested at 701 N. Jefferson St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
10:50 a.m. — Heather Sekulich arrested at 701 N. Jefferson St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
2:35 p.m. — Hit and run accident at 3100 Oakwood Drive.
Thursday
12:23 p.m. — Bronson Thomas Cameron arrested at 700 W. Chestnut St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
3:01 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 500 E. Chestnut St.
5:40 p.m. — Katria Mechole Faust arrested at 2322 Wildcat Lane Apt. 633 for domestic battery and unlawful damage to property.
10:02 p.m. — Emilia Francisca Torres arrested at 430 W. 3rd St. for aggravated battery, assault and criminal damage to property.
Friday
2:08 a.m. — Alex Jose Pedroche arrested at 914 N. Washington St. for pedestrian under the influence and resisting arrest.
8:15 a.m. — Christopher Lee Snyder arrested at 2200 Lacy Dr. for driving under the influence, no signal and failure to stop.
4:05 p.m. — Jason Noel Williams arrested at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
5:48 p.m. — Timothy Jacob Zunker arrested in the block of 800 E Chestnut St. for lewd and lascivious behavior.
7:12 p.m. — Krishun Keuntea Thomas arrested at 1428 N. Calhoun St. Apt. 3 on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
10:24 p.m. — Non-injury accident at W 10th Street and N. Calhoun St.
Saturday
1:25 a.m. — Andrew Kerry Thomas Fuqua Jr. arrested at 130 W. 7th St. for criminal possession of a weapon and a possession of a firearm while under the influence.
2:39 a.m. — Jamica Lichelle Chism arrested in the block of N. Washington Street for possession of controlled substance, DUI (1st offense), improper u-turn and no proof of insurance.
10:29 a.m. — Heather Brittny Sichler arrested at 300 E. Ash St. for domestic battery, criminal threat, interference with a LEO.
3:09 p.m. — Non-injury accident at U.S. 77 Highway and Lacy Drive.
4:40 p.m. — Arthur William Vantassel arrested at 1108 N. Adams St. on a Geary County District Court warrant.
5:54 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 6th Street and Washington St.
7:24 p.m. — Ernest Lee Myers Jr. arrested at 125 W. 14th St. for interference with a LEO and on a Geary County District Court warrant.
7:45 p.m. — John Frank Gager arrested at 2317 Buckshot Dr. for domestic battery.
10:13 p.m. — Hit and run accident at 2nd Street an Webster Street.
Sunday
1:33 p.m. — Sierra Trautman arrested at 422 W 5th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
7:59 p.m. — Excell Fain Jr. arrested at 145 S. Kiowa Ct. on a Geary County District Court warrant.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 220 incidents, resulting in 76 cases, 44 citations and 9 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20
Monday
1:32 p.m. — Deputies arrested Gregory E. Rodriguez at 826 N Franklin St. on a Kansas Department of Corrections warrant for parole violation.
9:34 p.m. — Deputies responded to mile marker 28 of K-57 Highway for a non-injury single vehicle accident.
Tuesday
7:43 a.m. — Deputies took a report of a lapsed single vehicle accident.
9:25 a.m. — Deputies responded to US 77 Hwy at mile marker 150 for a single vehicle accident.
12:05 p.m. — Deputies arrested Anthony Q. Lopez-Garcia at 826 N. Franklin St. for the charge of fugitive from justice.
1:02 p.m. — Deputies responded to US 77 Highway at mile marker 168 for a single vehicle accident.
Wednesday
7:43 a.m. — Deputies responded to US 77-Highway at mile Marker 160 for a single vehicle non-injury accident.
Thursday
5:52 p.m. — Deputies responded to K18 HWY and Ritter Road for a single vehicle accident.
7:14 p.m. — Deputies arrested Timothy P Chalcraft at I-70 mile marker 296 for violation of protection order, aggravated endangering a child, possession of marijuana, possession of hallucinogen, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with LEO.
7:14 p.m. — Deputies arrested Chad Follick at I-70 mile marker 296 for driving without a license, aggravated endangering a child, possession of marijuana, possession of hallucinogen, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.
7:14 p.m. — Deputies arrested Christopher Waters at I-70 mile marker 296 for aggravated endangering a child, possession of marijuana, possession of hallucinogen, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Friday
3 p.m. — Deputies arrested Quaveon Gilmore at 219 Custer Avenue for a Geary County District Court warrant for bond violation.
4:16 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jason Williams at 826 N. Franklin Street for a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
7:37 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jonathan Woodert on US 77 Highway at mile marker 154 for driving while suspended and insurance required.
Saturday
11:49 a.m. — Deputies responded to the 6300 block of Old Milford Road for a single vehicle non-injury accident versus a deer.
10:08 p.m. — Deputies arrested Gregory Green at 340 W. 6th for maximum speeds, transporting an open container, and driving while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, Dec. 13, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 77 calls and 32 transports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.