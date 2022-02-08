JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 406 calls for service, 192 issued citations and made 26 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, to 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7.
Monday
8:52 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 1611 W. Ash St.
10:15 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 1940 N. Monroe St.
1:20 p.m. — Injury accident at the intersection of W. 9th Street and N. Eisenhower Drive.
2:21 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of W. 6th Street and N. Washington St.
7:31 p.m. — James Maurice Glacken arrested at in the 200 block of E. Chestnut St. for burglary, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.
9:22 p.m. — Keith Allen Rea arrested at 418 W. 8th St. for abuse of child, criminal damage to property and aggravated endangering a child.
11:09 p.m. — Robert B. Fiorentino arrested at 1641 Saddle Drive for domestic battery.
Tuesday
10:57 a.m. — Hit and run accident at the intersection W. 8th Street and N. Garfield Street.
6:59 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of N. Filley Street and 6th Street.
Wednesday
4:38 p.m. — Hit and run accident at the intersection of W. Spruce St. and S. Adams Street.
9:39 p.m. — Cody A. Miller arrested at 906 Westridge Dr. Apt. 203 for aggravated assault, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, aggravated domestic battery, criminal threat and aggravated kidnapping.
Thursday
10:58 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 700 Countryside Rd.
8:57 p.m. — Armani Alejandro Ramos arrested at 109 N. Jefferson St. for aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated intimidation of victim, criminal threat and criminal damage to property.
Friday
11:54 a.m. — Michael Douglas Kopetsky arrested at the intersection of Northwind Drive and Elmdale Avenue for unlawful restraint and assault.
3:07 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 821 E. Chestnut St.
5:09 p.m. — Injury accident at 107 E. 6th St.
8:01 p.m. — Esteban Patricio Martinez arrested at 815 W. 11th St. for assault.
9:25 p.m. — Jamie Donte Unite Cooper arrested at 2610 Strauss Blvd. Apt. 705 for aggravated domestic battery, criminal restraint, criminal possession of a weapon by felon, possession of controlled substance and use/possess drug paraphernalia.
11:49 p.m. —Felix Josue Moret arrested at 1506 Westwood Blvd at for DUI (2nd offense), exceeding posted speed limit and fleeing and eluding.
Saturday
12:58 a.m. — Donna May Simmons was given a notice to appear for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:50 a.m. — Cristian L. Martinez arrested at DUI (1st offense), improper driving on laned roadway, driving without a valid license and driving without lights when needed.
4:38 a.m. — Moisemax Cruz arrested at 540 W. 12th St. for aggravated battery.
11:01 a.m. — Philip Governor Locklear arrested at 1301 Shamrock St. violation of protection order.
No time given — Charles Lamar Steele arrested at 634 W. 4th St. for aggravated domestic battery, driving while suspended, DUI, possession of marijuana, use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia, aggravated endangering a child, criminal threat, criminal damage to property and aggravated battery.
Sunday
1:46 a.m. — Russell Thomas Britt arrested at 722 W. Pine St. on a Clay County warrant for aggravated interference with parental custody and contributing to a child’s misconduct and on a Salina Municipal Court warrant.
2:15 a.m. — Rhante Rashean Brown arrested at 200 W. Home St. for flee and elude, driving without lights when needed, failure to stop at a stop sign 4x, improper driving on a laned roadway, speeding, driving while suspended, interference with LEO, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
7:16 a.m. — Kristopher David Cowart arrested at 826 N. Franklin St. for theft.
10:07 a.m. — Shanna Sheree Zoeller was given a notice to appear in the 200 block of W. Home St. for unlawful restraint and domestic battery.
11:32 a.m. — Brandale Christopher Williams arrested in the 900 block of E. 4th St. for unlawful restraint and domestic battery.
11:32 a.m. — Elizabeth Dawn Ballenger arrested in the 900 block of E. 4th St. for domestic battery.
7:59 p.m. — Myles Leon Vaughn was given a notice to appear at 219 E. 12th St. for aggressive animal at large and dangerous dog.
7:59 p.m. — Brittane M. Salaman was given a notice to appear at 219 E. 12th St. for aggressive animal at large and dangerous dog.
Monday
3:25 a.m. — George Glen Wallen was given a notice to appear in the 300 block of S. Jefferson Street. for unlawful shooting within city limits.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 278 incidents, resulting in 58 cases, 33 citations and 5 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7.
Monday
7:00 p.m. — Deputies arrested Mekel McAlpine at the intersection of Skiddy Road and Tri-County Road for rape and bond violation.
Tuesday
None
Wednesday
2:36 p.m. — Deputies responded to 3600 Hatchery Drive for a single vehicle accident.
Thursday
3:19 p.m. — Deputies arrested Errick Mcollough at 826 N. Franklin St. for criminal damage to property.
Friday
None
Saturday
2:30 p.m. — Deputies arrested Charles Lamar Steel at I-70 Mile Marker 299 for driving while suspended and identity theft.
10:30 p.m. — Deputies arrested Kristopher David Cowart at 826 N. Franklin St. for a Dickinson County District Court warrant for probation violation.
Sunday
1:30 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jeremiah Tyrell Ballance at 826 N. Franklin St. for a Geary County District Court warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child, aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, Jan. 31, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 128 calls and 6 transports.
