JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 500 calls for service, 180 issued citations and made 26 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, to Monday, Nov. 15.
Monday
10:47 a.m. — Tabetha Michele Horton arrested at 539 Lincoln Ave. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
2:05 p.m. — Alex Bernard Eldridge arrested at 1000 W. 6th St. on a Grandview Plaza Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
3:51 p.m. — Gregory Tirece Reed arrested at 210 E. 9th St. for violation of the protection order.
5:49 p.m. — Destiny Michelle McGill given a notice to appear at 601 Seitz Ct. for cruelty to animals and having livestock within city limits.
8:24 p.m. — Courtney Jo McFadden arrested at 100 E. 5th on a Junction City Municipal Court and a Geary County District Court warrant.
10:11 p.m. — Accident at 2721 Devin Dr.
Tuesday
9:04 a.m. — Alejandro Ignacio Ramos Jr. arrested at 1838 Old Highway 40 for possession of controlled substance, cigarette and tobacco products act/ sell/give/furish to <18yoa, criminal carry of a weapon/concealed pistol/firearm on land/abode/business, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, distribute with intent to manufacture paraphernalia for illegal use as in 21-5706b, unlawful to aquire proceeds from drug transaction value <$5000, use of communication facility in commission of a felony drug violation, taxation/drugs/no drug tax stamp for marijuana or controlled substance, criminal littering public property, distribute marijuana 25-
10:39 a.m. — Ramon Iran Fewell arrested at 235 W. 10th St. for use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, distribute substance in ksa65-4105g/65-4111
5:28 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 521 E. Chestnut St.
11:50 p.m. — Bailey Marie Collier arrested at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
Wednesday
— Excell Fain Jr. issued an NTA at 820 S. Washington St. for unlawful damage to property and criminal trespass.
10:28 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 222 W. 6th St.
2:47 p.m. — Lane Lawrence Luthi arrested at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
— Non-injury accident at the intersection of Eisenhower Dr. and Mcfarland Rd.
2:43 p.m. — Carey Elden Penrod Jr. arrested at 210 E 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
4:56 p.m. — Sharonda Elaine Hill arrested at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
7:49 p.m. — Accident at MM 295 E/B Hwy.
Thursday
11:01 a.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection og South Eisenhower and West Spruce Street.
1:29 p.m. — Charles Robert Beltz III arrested at 800 N. Eisenhower Drive for driving while suspended, no proof of insurance and no seatbelt.
7:45 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1002 W. 12th St.
Friday
1:39 a.m. — Bounsana Jay Jay Souvanna arrested at 1000 N. Washington St. for DUI and u-turns where prohibited.
10:14 a.m. — Shannon Nicole Vega arrested at 100 E. 7th St. on a Geary County Court warrant.
4:41 p.m. — Marion Patricia Robinson arrested at 225 W. 17th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
6:02 p.m. — Injury accident at MM 298 E/B I 70.
Saturday
2:13 a.m. — Kanei Lakee Dillard arrested at 800 N. Washington St. for DUI.
1:59 p.m. — Alonzo Townsend-Hagans arrested at 521 E. Chestnut St. for assault.
2:24 p.m. — Anna Resendiez arrested at 521 E. Chestnut St. for criminal trespassing.
7:41 p.m. — Karla Alejandra Love arrested in the 200 block of N. Garfield St. for driving while suspended, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sunday
12:36 a.m. — Injury accident at 2113 Elmdale Ave.
1:27 a.m. — Sandra Elizabeth Gonzales arrested at 2113 Elmdale Ave. for DUI, aggravated child endangerment and no proof of insurance.
10:13 a.m. — Hannah Lane Burgoyne arrested at 2220 Prospect Cir lot 11on a Junction City Court warrant.
11:44 a.m. — Elijah Joe Chavez arrested at 126 W. Elm St. unit 603 for unlawful damage to property.
1:05 p.m. — Doris Bailey arrested at 1618 Patton Ave. for aggravated battery, aggravated burglary and criminal damage to property.
4:59 p.m. — Doris Bailey arrested at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Jackson County warrant.
5:58 p.m. — Hit and run accident at 1000 W. 6th St.
10:26 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 295 E/B I 70.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 484 incidents, resulting in 100 cases, 44 citations and 30 arrests in the week-long period starting 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, and ending at 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15.
Monday
1:35 hours — Deputies arrested Adrian A. Martinez at 826 N. Franklin St. for Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
2:25 p.m. — Deputies arrested Triandos L. Woods in the 400 block of W. 18th St. for obstructed license plate, driving while suspended, expired registration and required obedience to lawful order of police officer.
3:11 p.m. — Deputies arrested Marquoi D. Staten at 138 E. 8th St. for a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
5:35 p.m. — Deputies arrested Neftali De Jesus Gonzalez on US77 Highway at mile marker 153 for a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
7:02 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jayson Barfield at 219 Custer Avenue, Fort Riley, KS for two Rosehill Municipal Court warrants for failure to appear.
Tuesday
12:48 a.m. — Deputies arrested Bailey Collier at 826 N. Franklin Street on a Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for Theft.
4:07 a.m. — Deputies arrested Jacob A. Lehmkuhl at mile marker 286 westbound on I-70 for driving without a driver’s license, fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer (reckless) and possession of stolen property (motor vehicle).
5:20 a.m. — Deputies responded to I-70 at mile marker 291 westbound for single vehicle accident.
8:25 am. — Deputies arrested Michelle M. Zeitlin at 826 N. Franklin Street for Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
11:09 a.m. — Deputies arrested Cameron A. Taylor at 138 E. 8th St. for the charge of violation of a protection order.
3:25 p.m. — Deputies arrested Joanna L. Swiderski at 138 E. 8th St. on two Geary County District Court warrants, both for bond violation.
Wednesday
8:45 a.m. — Deputies arrested Jacob Lehmkuhl at 826 N. Franklin Street on a DOC arrest and detain order for a parole violation.
1:20 p.m. — Deputies arrested Erick Farrell at 826 N. Franklin Street for a City of McPherson Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
3:42 p.m. — Deputies arrested Laron James at 826 N. Franklin Street on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
4:44 p.m. — Deputies responded to a three-vehicle injury accident on K-18 Bypass at mile marker 177.
9:48 p.m. — Deputies responded to a non-injury accident at I-70 mile marker 304.
Thursday
12:40 a.m. — Deputies arrested Joshua E. Jones on K-18 Highway at mile marker 177 for two counts of driving while suspended and speeding.
9:35 a.m. — Deputies arrested Ramon Fewell at 826 N. Franklin Street on a DOC arrest and detain order for a parole violation.
10:38 a.m. — Deputies responded to K57 mile post 16 for a single vehicle accident.
5:45 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jacob Denton at 826 N. Franklin Street on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
Friday
3:13 a.m. — Deputies arrested Eric S. Brown at K-18 Highway mile marker 177 for driving while suspended and speeding.
10:19 a.m. — Deputies arrested Jeffrey J. Senders Jr. at 138 E. 8th Street for two Geary County District Court warrants, both for felony probation violation.
11:07 a.m. — Deputies arrested Keante K. Green at mile marker 178 of K-18 Bypass Highway for possession of marijuana, no driver’s license in possession and improper crossover on divided highway.
3:23 p.m. — Deputies arrested William Bills V on Interstate 70 at mile marker 301 eastbound for possession of marijuana, trafficking contraband into a correctional facility, no drug tax stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, and following too closely.
5:51 p.m. — Deputies responded to the area of the 9700 block of Old 77 Highway for a single vehicle non-injury accident.
6:15 p.m. — Deputies responded to the intersection of West 8th Street
and Oakridge Drive for an unoccupied single vehicle non-injury accident.
Saturday
12:55 a.m. — Deputies arrested Justin D. Monroe at mile marker 179 on the K-18 Bypass Highway for driving under the Influence of alcohol, transporting an open container, maximum speed limit and left lane violation.
3:14 a.m. — Deputies arrested Alora Y. Ritter at mile marker 178 on the K-18 Bypass Highway for driving under the influence of alcohol and maximum speed limits.
1:13 p.m. —Deputies arrested Sean Wheatley on I- 70 eastbound at mile marker 290 for a Junction City Municipal Court warrant and a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
6:40 p.m. — Deputies responded to K177 Highway at mile marker 83 for a single vehicle non-injury accident.
8:20 p.m. — Deputies arrested Allen Bennett at 1630 Patriot Drive for domestic battery.
Sunday
11:08 a.m. — Deputies arrested Kristine L. Kappel at mile marker 291 of I-70 E/B for the charge of driving while suspended and for a Salina Municipal Court warrant for Failure to Appear.
12:27 p.m. — Deputies arrested Cameron A. Miller at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Franklin County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
1:14 p.m. — Deputies arrested Trevon D. Smith on I-70 Eastbound at mile marker 300 for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp.
1:14 p.m. — Deputies arrested Chelsie J. Rangeloff on I-70 Eastbound at mile marker 300 for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp.
Monday
2:17 a.m. — Deputies arrested Devaughn M. Gordon on the K-18 Bypass Highway at mile marker 179 for driving While suspended.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, Nov. 8, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 85 calls and 39 transports.
