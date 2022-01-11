JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 377 calls for service, 136 issued citations and made 39 arrests from 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, to 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10.
Tuesday
6:19 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 821 E. Chestnut St.
8:49 a.m. — Injury accident at the intersection of W. 5th Street and N. Calhoun Street.
9:02 a.m. — Gary Wayne Moore issued a notice to appear in the 2500 block of Sutter Woods Court for deprivation of property.
9:59 a.m. — Richard Allen Pope arrested at the intersection of W. Pine Street and S. Clay Street on a Lyon County District Court warrant and on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
10:56 a.m. — Jeffery Clyde Zook was issued a notice to appear in the 400 block of W. Roosevelt Street for theft.
12:16 p.m. — Jason Lee Sarabia Jr. arrested at 210 E. 9th St. for duty to give information, no registration and no proof of insurance.
11:02 p.m. — Tamaris Antwan Loving arrested at 821 E. Chestnut St. for failure to appear, possession of opiate opium narcotic or stimulant and distribute or possession of certain stimulant.
11:58 p.m. — Terry Dewayne Spidell arrested at 1810 Caroline Ave. for aggravated domestic battery.
Wednesday
1:54 a.m. — Quinton William Curtis Jackson arrested at 513 W. Oak St. for criminal depravation of property and intimidation of witness or victim.
11:22 a.m. — Melvin Jackson Jr. arrested at 1736 N. Washington St. for domestic battery and damage to property.
1:01 p.m. — Gabrielle Ballenger arrested at 300 Grant Avenue for Geary County District Court warrant.
Thursday
12:55 a.m. — Kiara Sharquese Wooldridge arrested at 700 N. Clay for possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia, interference with LEO and on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
8:35 a.m. — Non-injury accident at MM 298 E/B I-70 Highway.
8:52 a.m. — Non-injury accident at MM 295 W/B I-70 Highway.
9:03 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 100 S. Madison St.
11:57 a.m. — Timothy Earl Smith arrested at the intersection of W. 9th Street and N. Jefferson Street for damage to property.
1:44 p.m. — CJ Kaelyn Mills arrested at 722 W. Pine St. on a Geary County District Court warrant.
2:46 p.m. — Reese Dekota Williston arrested at 400 W. 7th St. for damage to property.
7:20 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 305 E. Chestnut St.
Friday
8:38 a.m. — Gerome Ledell Smith arrested in the 500 block of W. 11th St. for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of marijuana and interference with LEO.
9:37 a.m. — Joshua Kofi Fosu-Mensuh arrested at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
10:46 a.m. — Andra Lamont Cosby arrested at 1737 US-54 on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
12:15 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of W. 9th Street and N. Calhoun St.
12:41 p.m. — Matthew John Rogel Jr. arrested at 938 E. 4th St. on two Geary County District Court warrant.
12:52 p.m. — Linwood Batchelor Sr. arrested in the 1500 block of Thompson Drive for domestic battery.
1:31 p.m. — Alfred George Henderson arrested at 2220 Prospect Circle for aggravated domestic battery and interference.
1:48 p.m. — Injury accident at the intersection of E. 9th Street and N. Franklin Street.
2:41 p.m. — Lottie Nicole Sullivan arrested at 826 Franklin St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
9:11 p.m. — James Donald Scott arrested at 1940 N. Monroe St. on a Geary County District Court warrant.
10:06 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 835 S. Washington St.
11:58 p.m. — Faaloloaga A. Aufata arrested at 618 W. 6th St. for driving while suspended.
Saturday
12:48 a.m. — Damien Michael Wagner arrested at 700 W. 7th St. for DUI.
9:52 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 618 W. 6th St.
11:02 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 521 E. Chestnut St.
12:39 p.m. — Dwight Andre Reid arrested at 200 W. Pine St. for theft, no registration, no proof of insurance and operating a motor vehicle without valid license.
1:54 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 108 N. Madison St.
2:34 pm. — Non-injury accident at 521 E. Chestnut St.
6:34 p.m. — Juvenile arrested at 820 N. Monroe St. for battery.
8:05 p.m. — Seth Lee Rogers arrested at 400 W. 18th St.
9:40 p.m. — Joshua Anthony Sichler arrested at 800 W. 6th St. for driving while suspended, speeding, violate traffic control and no proof of insurance.
11:21 p.m. — Toni James Young arrested at 100 E. 9th St. for DUI, no signaling, open container, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm while under the influence and no proof of insurance.
Sunday
2:57 a.m. — Sheila Dayana Ramos arrested at MM 297 E. I-70 Highway for fleeing and eluding, speeding, driving without a valid license and interference with law enforcement.
4:03 p.m. — Non-injury accident 1102 St. Mary’s Rd.
6:00 p.m. — Mitchell Henry Johnson arrested at 2216 Brooke Bend for damage to property and criminal deprivation of property.
6:00 p.m. — Michael Corey Peterson was issued a notice to appear at 210 E. 9th St. for theft.
7:30 p.m. — Matthew John Rogel arrested at 826 N. Franklin St. for forgery, counterfeiting and theft by deception.
8:04 p.m. — Kimberlie K. Jones arrested at the intersection of W. Ash Street and S. Madison Street for exceeding the posted speed limit, driving while suspended and interference with a LEO.
9:23 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 3210 S. U.S. 77 Highway.
10:04 p.m. — Monica Renee Fellows was issued a notice to appear at 521 E. Chestnut St. for theft.
Monday
12:48 a.m. — Madison Rae Boland-Schmidt arrested in the 600 block of S. Eisenhower Drive for speeding, no proof of insurance, littering from vehicle, transporting an open container, aggravated child endangerment and DUI.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 331 incidents, resulting in 99 cases, 40 citations and 31 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11
Monday
9:48 a.m. — Deputies arrested Jose Lopez-Rosales at 826 N. Franklin St. for battery on corrections officer.
Tuesday
9:00 a.m. — Deputies arrested Jorge Rosario at 826 N. Franklin St. for the charge of unlawful use of emergency services.
11:42 a.m. — Deputies arrested Leilani M. Hekekia-Dixon at 826 N. Franklin Street for a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
11:42 a.m. — Deputies arrested Leilani M. Hekekia-Dixon at 826 N. Franklin St. for the charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
5:15 p.m. — Deputies arrested Danute T. Dixon at 826 N. Franklin Street for a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
5:19 — Deputies arrested Jorge Rosario at 1102 St. Mary’s Road for aggravated battery on a corrections officer, aggravated battery.
9:30 p.m. — Deputies arrested Shiekhanha Elon Muhammed at 826 N. Franklin St. for a Geary County District Court Warrant for probation violation an on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday
1:26 a.m. — Deputies arrested Ivan Jackson at mile marker 307 on I-70 eastbound for driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving while suspended.
1:20 p.m. — Deputies arrested Ivan Jackson at 826 N. Franklin Street on a Douglas County district court warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday
3:00 a.m. — Deputies responded to Interstate 70 mile marker 309 West Bound for a non-injury accident.
5:21 p.m. — Deputies arrested Ariana Waite on a Salina County District Court warrant for a probation violation.
Friday
10:06 a.m. — Deputies arrested Tamaris A. Loving at 826 N. Franklin St. on the charges of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of stimulant and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:04 p.m. — Deputies arrested Richard Lugo at 219 Custer Ave. for fugitive from justice.
2:30 p.m. — Deputies arrested Lottie N. Sullivan at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for aggravated failure to appear.
2:30 p.m. — Deputies arrested Brandon M. Rosian at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
3:30 p.m. — Deputies arrested Lottie N. Sullivan at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Manhattan Kansas Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
4:48 p.m. — Deputies arrested George Wallen at 219 Custer Avenue for a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
5:09 p.m. — Deputies responded to I-70 westbound at mile marker 307 for a single vehicle injury accident.
Saturday
1:20 a.m. — Deputies arrested Tyrone James Cleveland at 900 N. Washington St. for driving without a license and maximum speeds.
2:21p.m. — Deputies arrested Liz V. Spitzenburg on K57 Highway at mile marker 7 for the charges of driving without a valid license, expired registration and no vehicle insurance.
6:30 p.m. — Deputies arrested Luke J. Anderson at 1124 S. Washington Street for criminal possession of a weapon by felon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, suspended driver’s license, expired registration, insurance required, and defective tail lamp.
6:30 p.m. — Deputies arrested Luke J. Anderson at 1124 S. Washington Street for fugitive from justice from a Denver, Colorado, District Court warrant for probation violation.
7:21 p.m. — Deputies responded to US-77 Mile Marker 166 for a car vs. elk accident.
7:56 p.m. — Deputies responded to US-77 Mile Marker 166 for a car vs. elk accident.
11:09 p.m. — Deputies arrested Marcus Duane Nicholson at 800 BLK S. Washington Street for failure to yield at stop or yield sign and driving while suspended.
Sunday
1:15 a.m. — Deputies arrested Tremond D. Burts at 322 W. 6th Street for improper turn and driving while suspended.
1:15 a.m. — Deputies arrested Tremond D. Burts at 322 W. 6th St.for a Junction City Municipal warrant for failure to appear.
1:48 a.m. — Deputies responded to 11200 block of Clarks Creek Road for a non-injury rollover accident. Corrine T. Payton was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and or alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
2:05 a.m. — Deputies arrested Melissa K. Imlay at Continental and Locust Street for a defective headlamps on vehicle and driving while suspended.
11:10 a.m. — Deputies arrested Joshua R. Radke at the intersection of Golden Belt Blvd and US 77 Highway for a Marion County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
6:02 — Deputies responded to the area of K177 Highway and Tri-County Road for a single vehicle non-injury accident.
10:02 p.m. — Deputies arrested Dante Lamar Walters at I-70 mile marker 293 for a Junction City Municipal warrant for failure to appear.
10:20 p.m. — Deputies arrested Miranda Caitlyn at 9th Street and Washington Street for driving under the influence of drugs and or alcohol, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Monday
none
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, Jan. 3, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 101 calls and 48 transports.
