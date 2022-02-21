JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 488 calls for service, 134 issued citations and made 38 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, to 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21.
Monday
1:07 p.m. — Jahmirr Saquan Burgess arrested at 2326 Wildcat Lane Apt. 727 on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
1:11 p.m. — Matthew James Luciana arrested at 2326 Wildcat Lane Apt. 727 on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
3:44 p.m. — Lavern Roshell Jackson arrested at 504 W. 6th St. for operating a vehicle without a valid license.
5:04 p.m. — Charee Nicole Gills arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday
4:13 a.m. — Bobbie Lee Rodgers arrested at 821 E. Chestnut St. on a arrest and detain warrant.
10:20 a.m. —Danine Lynne Stonerock arrested at 722 W. Pine St. on a Clay County warrant for failure to appear.
3:00 p.m. — Benjamin Thomas Overton Butler was given a notice to appear at 609 S. Adams St. for criminal use of a weapon.
2:28 p.m. — Mark Alan Elsasser arrested at 251 N. 10th St. in Salina, KS, on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
6:08 p.m. — Bradley Tyler Sinn arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
6:28 p.m. — Hit and run accident in the 200 block of W. Chestnut St.
9:02 p.m. — Julian Thomas Evans arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
10:30 p.m. — Demetria Andra Scott arrested at 1435 N. Calhoun St. for aggravated domestic battery and criminal restraint.
Wednesday
2:40 a.m. — Kamau Haleem Evans arrested at MM 297 E/B I-70 for exceeding posted speed limit and driving without a valid license.
5:59 a.m. — Justin Deandre Washington arrested at 1206 N. Adams St. on a District Court warrant for failure to appear.
7:47 a.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of Webster Street and Chestnut Street.
1:25 p.m. — Jalen Germaine Yates arrested at 740 W. 6th St. for domestic battery.
2:19 p.m. — Bailey Marie Collier arrested at the intersection of 8th Street and Washington Street on a Riley County warrant for failure to appear.
4:19 p.m. — Gabrielle Breanne Ballenger arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
6:32 p.m. — Joseph Ogino Manyaga arrested at 1521 N. Madison St. for domestic battery.
6:55 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1300 Grant Ave.
Thursday
3:54 a.m. — Henry Franklin Crowder arrested at 826 Franklin St. on a Junction City Municipal court warrant.
11:32 a.m. — Raymond Charles Kimmel arrested at 325 W. Chestnut St. for failure to appear.
1:20 p.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at 1100 Blue Jay Way for possession of marijuana.
Friday
9:38 a.m. — Kacey Selby arrested at 801 N. Washington St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
11:29 a.m. — Rhante Brown arrested at 446 Grant Ave. on probation violation, domestic battery and unlawful damage to property.
1:00 p.m. — Juvenile arrested at 300 W. 9th St. for aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and damage to property.
3:03 p.m. — Donte Sylvester arrested at the intersection of 7th Street and Jackson Street for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
3:29 p.m. — Antoine Jones arrested at 623 S. Washington St. for burglary.
3:42 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of 10th Street and Madison Street.
8:00 p.m. — Nakya K. Maples arrested at 432 W. 18th St. on a Junction City Municipal warrant.
10:12 p.m. — Deshawn S. Brown was given a notice to appear at 509 W. 14th St. for unlawful shooting in city limits and possession of firearm while under the influence.
Saturday
2:16 a.m. — Nathan Greggory Robbins arrested at 100 E. 13th St. for DUI and open container.
5:18 a.m. — Samantha Ann Jordan arrested at 100 S. Franklin St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
11:11 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 521 E. Chestnut St.
3:50 p.m. — Remi Christian Joseph Adewumi arrested at 1100 W. Ash St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
6:10 p.m. — Marion Patricia Robinson arrested a 320 W. 10th St. on a Geary County District Court warrant.
8:48 p.m. — Hit and run accident at the intersection of E. 16th St. and N. Washington St.
11:46 p.m. — Chantelle Renae Lee Martin arrested a 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
Sunday
9:19 a.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of W. 3rd St. and N. Adams St.
11:19 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 521 E. Chestnut St.
11:37 a.m. — Larry Lee Reeves III arrested in the 100 block of W. 12th Street for domestic battery and unlawful damage to property.
1:06 p.m. — Zachary Aderkeroi arrested at 605 N. Washington St. for aggravated domestic battery and on a Geary County District Court warrant.
9:47 p.m. — Juvenile arrested at 210 E. 9th St. for criminal threat.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 299 incidents, resulting in 85 cases, 33 citations and 29 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21.
Monday
10:30 a.m. — Deputies arrested James D. Miller at 826 N. Franklin Street for a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
11:00 a.m. — Deputies arrested Patricia A. Purcell at 826 N. Franklin St. for a Geary County District Court warrant for two counts of theft and two counts of conspiracy to commit theft.
11:00 a.m. — Deputies arrested Mekel A. at 826 N. Franklin St. for a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday
1:08 p.m. — Deputies arrested Kevon A. Moore at 219 Custer Avenue for a Geary County District Court warrant for bond violation.
3:00 p.m. — Deputies arrested Bradley T. Sinn on I-70 eastbound at mile marker 301 for vehicle liability insurance required.
3:00 p.m. — Deputies arrested Bradley T. Sinn on I-70 eastbound at mile marker 301 for a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
4:01 p.m. — Deputies arrested Damarco K. Crisp in the 100 block of W. 5th St. for driving while suspended, illegal vehicle registration and no vehicle insurance.
4:07 p.m. — Deputies responded to the area of K18 Highway and Munson Road for a non-injury accident.
8:50 p.m. — Deputies arrested Raphael Rashad Byrd at 826 N Franklin St. on a Pottawatomie District Court warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday
9:45 a.m. — Deputies arrested Andrew Fuqua Jr. at 826 N. Franklin Street for fugitive from justice.
2:15 p.m. — Deputies arrested Niema Taylor of at 219 Custer Ave. on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
1:16 p.m. — Deputies arrested Gabrielle Ballenger at 801 N. Washington Street on a Geary County District Court warrant for a bond violation and on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
3:21 p.m. — Deputies arrested Conroy Mclean at 219 Custer Ave. on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday
6:21 a.m. — Deputies arrested Keegan Burdick at 826 N. Franklin on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
8:10 p.m. — Deputies arrested Keagan Burdick at 826 N. Franklin Street on a Crawford County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
7:46 p.m. — Deputies arrested Felicia Ayers in the 100 block of E. 12th for driving without a valid license.
9:55 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jorge Israel Arriaga-Garcia at 826 N. Franklin for fugitive from justice.
Friday
10:27 a.m. — Deputies arrested Timothy P. Hill in the 1200 block of South Washington Street for a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
12:11 p.m. — Deputies arrested Isaiah J. Stephens in the 500 block of West 6th Street for unsafe turn, illegal registration, driving while suspended, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement officer.
12:11 p.m. — Deputies arrested Isaiah J. Stephens in the 500 block of West 6th Street for a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
12:11 p.m. — Deputies arrested Isaiah J. Stephens in the 500 block of West 6th Street for a Riley County District Court warrant for aggravated battery.
5:30 p.m. — Deputies arrested Caitlyn C. Hatcher at Trooper Gate for a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear and a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
6:29 p.m. — Deputies arrested Sean Sawtelle Sr. at 124 E. 4th Street for theft and criminal trespass.
7:10 p.m. — Deputies arrested Christopher D. Bell at 826 N. Franklin Street for a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
9:55 p.m. — Deputies arrested Maria Delores Barrios in the 1200 block of S. Washington Street for a driving while suspended, possession of paraphernalia and possession of opiates.
Saturday
1:24 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jonathan T. Cole in the 800 block of N. Washington Street for a Grandview Plaza Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, Pottawatomie County District Court warrant for failure to appear and a Manhattan City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
2:18 p.m. — Deputies arrested Kevin Rowland at the intersection of Plaza and Locust for theft, criminal trespass and conspiracy to commit theft.
5:49 p.m. — Deputies arrested Samantha Jordan at 124 East 4th Street for theft, criminal trespass and conspiracy to commit theft.
9:56 p.m. — Deputies arrested Chantelle Renae Martin at 100 block of West 9th Street on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday
1:31 a.m. — Deputies arrested Dillon Lee James Hoover at 364 Grant Ave for no valid license, driving under the influence of alcohol, no valid registration, no valid insurance, and possession of stolen property.
1:31 a.m. — Deputies arrested Dillon Lee James Hoover at 364 Grant Ave for a Riley County District Court warrant for domestic battery and criminal damage to property.
Monday
None
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, Feb. 14, and ending Saturday, Feb. 19, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 69 calls.
