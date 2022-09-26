Junction City Police Department
Tuesday
Kevin Chaco, 46, for criminal trespassing. Arrested at 364 Grant Avenue.
Juvenile, for disorderly conduct. Arrested at 300 West 9th Street.
Michael Smothers Jr, 45, for warrant arrested at 400 block of East 8th Street.
Joshua Sample, 40, for warrant arrested at 119 West 13th Street.
Juvenile, for disorderly conduct. Arrested at 1100 Blue Jay Way.
Wednesday
Josiah Dominique Delva, 18, for domestic battery. Arrested at 1027 Caroline Avenue.
Jamelia Janay lard, 19, for domestic battery. Arrested at 1027 Caroline Avenue.
Timothy Dale Foreman, 63, for violation of protective order. Arrested at 210 East 9th Street.
Thursday
Abigayle Franklin, 24, for improper backing and no proof of insurance. Arrested at 1427 N Calhoun Stree.t
Mario Strong, 38, for child endangerment. Arrested at the intersection of Patriot Drive/Victory Lane.
Shanna Sheree Zoeller, 42, for warrant arrest at 300 West 6th.
Andy Pinales, 39, for DUI. Arrested at 400 West 15th.
Chase M. Morgan 18, for DUI. Arrested at 1700 North Washington.
Friday
Verris Lamont Bryant, 50, for driving while suspended, no proof of insurance and violating red traffic control signal. Arrested at 500 block West 14th Street.
Deanna Kaye Gloth, 58, for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested at 1000 block South Eisenhower Drive.
Richard Daniel Mickschl, 32, for warrant arrest at 826 North Franklin Street.
Ashley Gallio, 24, for DUI, transporting open container and exceeding posted speed limit. Arrested at 364 Grant Ave.
Saturday
Skye Holden, 18, for shoplifting. Arrested at 521 East Chestnut Street.
Asia Holden, 19, for shoplifting. Arrested at 521 East Chestnut Street.
Jedaiah Yarbough, 19, for shoplifting. Arrested at 521 East Chestnut Street.
Nathaniel Morris Jr, 63, for DUI and expired tags. Arrested at 1600 North Jefferson Street.
Richard McCauley, 39, for warrant arrest at 1128 South Washington Street.
Timothy Charles Terry, 36, for aggravated assault on LEO, aggravated assault use of a deadly weapon, interference with LEO, criminal damage to property, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, maximum speed limits, reckless driving, unsafe turning or stopping, failure to yield at stop sign, yield emergency vehicle, and driving on left in no passing zone. Arrested at 200 block of East Chestnut St.
Sunday
Terrence James Wallace, 33, for flee and elude, aggravated assault on LEO, interference with LEO, criminal damage to property, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, reckless driving, identity theft. Arrested at 304 East Chestnut.
Antoine Ricardo Graham, 43, for driving without valid license and DUI. Arrested at 100 South Washington.
Terrence James Wallace, 33, for warrant arrest at 826 North Franklin Street.
Geary County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday
Bodhi Pry, for failure to appear. Arrested at K57 mile marker 13.
Christopher Beem, for rape. Arrested at Rucker Road and US 77.
Melissa Beem, for aiding/abetting rape. Arrested at 826 North Franklin Street.
Fred Morgan Jr., for failure to appear. Arrested at 826 North Franklin Street.
Wednesday
Antwan T. Loving, for probation violation. Arrested at 826 North Franklin Street.
Thursday
Mary A. Pettiway, for warrant for failure to appear. Arrested at 826 North Franklin Street.
Friday
Shanda Britton, for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, interference with LEO, and battery on LEO. Arrested at US 77 mile post 150.
James Miller, for failure to appear. Arrested at 826 North Franklin Street.
Robert Mensinga, for criminal deprivation of property. Arrested at 826 North Franklin Street.
Saturday
Dylan McSherley, for possession of marijuana, distribution of narcotics within school zone, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to yield from stop/yield sign. Arrested at 700 North Adams Street.
Junction City Fire Department
Starting Tuesday Sept, 20 through Monday Sept. 26, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 19 calls for service and had 44 transports.
