The Junction City Police Department responded to 515 calls for service, 151 issued citations and made 41 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, March 21, to 7 a.m. Monday, March 28.
Monday
8:01 p.m. — Non-injury accident MM 295 W/B on I-70.
10:54 p.m. — Stacy Ann Stanley arrested at 300 S. Washington St. for DUI.
Tuesday
9:17 a.m. — Jacob Bruce arrested at 948 Grant Ave. Lot 80 on two Grandview Plaza Municipal Court warrant.
12:08 p.m. — Tanna Augustine arrested at 219 Custer Ave. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
2:55 p.m. — Demetrius Bennett arrested at 1434 N. Jackson St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
4:24 p.m. — Blake Morgan arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
4:32 p.m. — Tyrell Denico arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
10:40 p.m. — Jeremiah Jamar Bisio arrested at 120 N. East St. for aggravated domestic battery, criminal restraint, criminal deprivation of property and child endangerment.
Wednesday
6:34 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 827 S. Washington St.
8:40 a.m. — Jeffery James Sender arrested at 801 N. Washington St. for burglary.
2:20 p.m. — Juvenile arrested at 300 W. 9th St. for criminal threat.
3:35 p.m. — Non-injury accident in the 400 block of W. 8th Street.
Thursday
12:39 a.m. — Shanyia Casia Everett arrested at 1015 Eisenhower Circle for DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
2:20 a.m. — Joshua Stephen Jones arrested in the 200 block of Grant Avenue for DUI and exceeding the posted speed limit.
7:58 a.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of W. 11th Street and N. Eisenhower Street.
8:03 a.m. — Injury accident at the intersection of W. 5th Street and N. Webster Street.
9:10 a.m. — Jamaal Saalik Belt-Daniels arrested at the intersection of W. 11th Street and N. Eisenhower Street for failure to appear.
4:15 p.m. — Odessy OJ Moore arrested at 913 Westridge Drive Apt. 23 for unlawful damage to property and domestic battery.
8:56 p.m. — Jessie Daniel Kopietz arrested at 1300 Parkside Dr. for driving while suspended, no insurance and no registration.
9:34 p.m. — Robert Singh was given a notice to appear at 500 S. Eisenhower Dr. for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:51 p.m. — Savana Jade Marshall arrested at 1100 Whitney Rd. for possession of stolen property and no turn signal.
Friday
10:54 a.m. — Marcus Nathaniel Walker arrested at 306 W. 6th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
11:06 a.m. — Edward Javante Wright arrested at 921 Windwood Dr. Apt. 1 at aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, criminal damage to property and interference with LEO.
11:25 a.m. — Racquel Monique Kimble arrested at 921 Windwood Dr. Apt. 1 for domestic battery.
12:24 p.m. — Edward Javante Wright arrested at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant.
1:18 p.m. — Juvenile arrested at 820 N. Monroe St. for assault and battery on LEO.
3:41 p.m. — Stephanie Renee Meier arrested at 1018 N. Washington St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
3:42 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 2925 Industrial St.
4:14 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1100 Blue Jay Way.
4:21 p.m. — Joshua Adam Jones arrested at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
5:44 p.m. — Mark Christopher Hicks arrested at 200 E. 6th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
9:08 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of W. 18th Street and N. Washington Street.
Saturday
12:32 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 700 S. Washington St.
4:11 a.m. — Alisha Nicole Graydon was given a notice to appear at 400 W. 10th St. for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:12 a.m. — Michael Skillern-Lewis arrested at 49 Riley Manor Circle on a Grandview Plaza Municipal Court warrant.
10:17 a.m. — Michael Sullivan arrested at 215 E. 13th St. on a Geary County District Court warrant.
3:39 p.m. — Larry Reeves II arrested at 117 W. 12th St. for battery.
5:18 p.m. — Kevin Rowland arrested at the intersection of Flint Hills Boulevard and State Avenue on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
5:27 p.m. — Sarah Vier arrested at 1810 Caroline Ave. on three Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
8:12 p.m. — Vincent Earl Holman arrested at 100 W. 14th St. for possession of marijuana, distribution of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, possession drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp.
8:22 p.m. — Deveral Wilson II arrested at 600 N. Jefferson St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
10:06 p.m. — Devonta Lamar Harvey arrested at 500 W. 13th St. for defective headlamps, fleeing and eluding, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and transporting an open container.
Sunday
12:00 a.m. — Eva Marie Voss arrested at 604 E. Chestnut St. for DUI, improper lane driving, improper parking and transporting an open container.
10:25 a.m. — Erick Yoan Loera Galvan arrested at 1000 Caroline Ave. on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
5:44 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of McFarland Rd. and Wheatland Dr.
6:35 p.m. — Pulcherie Laure Pika arrested at 200 W. 6th St. for interference with a LEO, resisting arrest, unlawful damage to property 2x and battery on LEO.
9:26 p.m. — Kaherine Marie Grumbles arrested at 600 N. Jefferson St. for DUI and no signal/unsafe turning/stopping.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 311 incidents, resulting in 90 cases, 41 citations and 19 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Monday, March 28.
Monday
4:18 p.m. — Deputies arrested Blake Morgan at 316 W. 6th Street on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
6:09 p.m. — Deputies arrested Michael Carleno at 219 Custer Drive for fugitive from justice.
Tuesday
7:13 a.m. — Deputies responded to K18 mile marker 166 for a two vehicle accident.
8:32 a.m. — Deputies arrested Trey Campbell at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Douglas County District Court warrant for DUI and Unsafe Passing.
11:02 a.m. — Deputies arrested Tyrel Denico of Junction City at 138 E. 8th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday
11:15 a.m. — Deputies arrested Christopher Rosales at 219 Custer Ave. for a Johnson County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
11:25 a.m. — Deputies arrested Isaac J. Eldringhoff at 826 N. Franklin St. for a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
1:53 p.m. — Deputies arrested Tammy L. Ayers at the 500 Block of W. 14th St. for driving while license suspended.
6:46 p.m. — Deputies responded to I-70 westbound at mile marker 289 for a two vehicle non-injury accident.
Thursday
1:50 p.m. — Deputies arrested Chester L. Crawford Jr. at 219 Custer Ave. for a Butler County District Court warrant for theft of a vehicle.
4:37 p.m. — Deputies arrested Brandale Williams Jr. in the 700 block of N. Jefferson Street for offender registration violation.
Friday
3:09 p.m. — Deputies arrested Joshua A. Jones at 826 N. Franklin Street on two Geary County District Court warrants, both for failure to appear.
3:30 p.m. — Deputies arrested Charles W. Matthews at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for bond violation.
3:55 p.m. — Deputies arrested Trevor Schwerdt at 218 Custer Ave. on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
9:15 p.m. — Deputies responded to a single vehicle accident on K-57 mile marker 5.
Saturday
12:39 p.m. — Deputies arrested Daquez Dingle at 219 W. Flint Hills Blvd for driving without a valid license, no proof of vehicle insurance and maximum speed limits.
12:39 p.m. — Deputies arrested Daquez Dingle at 219 W. Flint Hills Blvd on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
3:32 p.m. — Deputies arrested Cody T. Dodge at 624 S. Washington St. for felon in possession of a firearm.
3:32 p.m. — Deputies arrested Kolby J. Hughston at 624 S. Washington St. for possession of a
controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal possession of a firearm.
4:52 p.m. — Deputies arrested Danine L. Stonerock for a Jackson County District Court Warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sunday
1:45 a.m. — Deputies arrested Michael Skillern-Lewis of Junction City in the 200 block of E. 14th St. for driving without a license and illegal registration.
Monday
4:25 a.m. — Deputies arrested Mikel McAlpine at 826 N. Franklin St. for a Morris County District Court Warrant for failure to appear.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, March. 21 the Junction City Fire Department responded to 25 calls and 41 ambulance calls.
