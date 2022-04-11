JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 465 calls for service, 146 issued citations and made 47 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, April 4 to 7 a.m. Monday, April 11.
Monday
8:57 a.m. — Damion Smith arrested at 1000 W. 10th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant and on two Geary County District Court warrants.
12:19 p.m. — Jonthan Sample arrested at 521 E. Chestnut St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
4:11 p.m. — Non-injury accident at Madison Street and Walnut Street.
5:33 p.m. — Deanna Angelique Howard arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junciton City Municipal Court warrant.
9:44 p.m. —Juan Daniel Huerta-Hernandez arrested at 910 Redwood St. for unlawful damage to property, interference or obstruction with LEO, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The PRA was notified.
9:44 p.m. — Danielle Lacy Brewer was given a notice to appear at 910 Redwood St. for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tuesday
8:53 a.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at 700 Wildcat Lane for disorderly conduct.
1:21 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 384 Grant Ave. Lot 116.
1:40 p.m. — Richard Aron Lowery arrested at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Junction City Court warrant for failure to appear.
3:01 p.m. — William Kenneth Taylor arrested at 917 Dreiling Rd. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear and criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, burglary and theft that occurred at 913 S Adams St.
3:19 p.m. — Chyna Dominique Campbell was given a notice to appear for animal running at large.
8:07 p.m. — 2 juveniles were given notices to appear at 1005 W. 5th St. for disorderly conduct.
10:25 p.m. — Andrew Lynn Williams was arrested at 338 W. 10th St. Apt. 3 on a Geary County District Court warrant.
Wednesday
12:10 p.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at 300 W. 9th St. for disorderly conduct.
1:37 p.m. — Michael Curtis Skillern-Lewis arrested at 32 Riley Manor Cir. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
2:45 p.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at 700 Wildcat Ln. for battery.
3:08 p.m. — Jerome R. Barber was given a notice to appear at 1203 W. Spruce St. for city ordinance violation.
4:04 p.m. — Dallas Alexander Stewart arrested at 219 Custer Ave. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
4:15 p.m. — Christopher W. Heller was given a notice to appear at 113 E. Pine St. for animal running at large that occurred at 503 S. Washington St.
6:55 p.m. — Hanna Brooke McKinley arrested at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
6:50 p.m. — Courtney McLaurin arrested at 28 Riley Manor Cir. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
11:22 p.m. — General Lee Glover arrested at 100 W. Pine on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
Thursday
8:33 a.m. — Injury accident at the intersection of N. Garfield Street and W. 5th Street.
9:35 a.m. — Kenneth Alfonzo Gray arrested at 210 E 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
9:26 a.m. — Hit and run accident at 521 E. Chestnut St.
12:15 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 204 Grant Ave.
2:50 p.m. — Charity Lynn Schultz arrested in the block of W. 13th Street for distribute controlled substances.
2:08 p.m. — Brooke Danielle Dinkel arrested in the 100 block of W. 13th Street for assist outside agency.
2:10 p.m. — Charity Lynn Schultz arrested in the 100 block of W. 13th Street on a Jackson County warrant.
2:50 p.m. — Brooke Danielle Dinkel arrested in the 100 block of W. 13th Street for possession of controlled substance.
4:58 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of Whitney road and W. 8th Street.
6:52 p.m. — Non-injury accident in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street.
Friday
6:01 a.m. — Motor vehicle theft at 824 W. 5th St.
7:59 a.m. — Vehicle burglary at 731 Cypress St.
8:01 a.m. — Vehicle burglary at 529 W. 5th St.
8:02 a.m. — Vehicle burglary at 1011 Skyline Drive.
1:00 p.m. — Vehicle burglary at 1320 Pearl Drive.
11:30 p.m. — Trey Anton Mays arrested at 2815 Elm Creek Dr. for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of controlled substance, distribution of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
11:30 p.m. — Elaine Lee Gail arrested at 2815 Elm Creek Dr. for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of controlled substance, distribution of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.
Saturday
6:15 a.m. — Marion Patricia Robinson arrested at 320 W. 10th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
9:47 a.m. — Qwan Sheldon Johnson arrested at 900 Windwood Dr. on a Junction City warrant for failure to appear.
10:30 a.m. — Richard Charles Goodrum arrested at 1103 S. Jackson St. Apt. B for theft and criminal trespass that occurred at 211 S. Franklin St. and on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
10:51 a.m. — Diana Gwendolyn Pittman arrested at 400 N. Madison St. for possession of paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance and on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
5:40 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1931 Lacy Dr.
7:01 p.m. — Gabriela Quintero Robles arrested at 1808 N. Washington St. for criminal damage to property, kidnapping, criminal threat and intimidation of a victim.
7:58 p.m. — Alexis Leanne Contreras arrested at 1436 N. Calhoun St. Apt 3 on a Geary County District Court warrant.
Sunday
12:47 a.m. — Scarlett Rose Theobald arrested at 1700 N. Washington St. for possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession or consumption of alcoholic beverage, exceeding postes speed limit, criminal carry of a firearm and on a warrant arrest.
2:27 a.m. — Sara Sue Groves-Mathis arrested at 1200 S. Jackson St. for second DUI, no signal or unsafe turning or stopping, no proof of insurance, fail to yield to emergency vehicle and improper crossover on divided highway.
1:07 p.m. — Gabriel Tacey arrested at 920 E. 4th St. for theft.
1:16 p.m. — Natasha Popp arrested at 137 W. 13th St. on two Salina County warrant and on a Jackson County.
6:14 p.m. — Alexis Gale Pettigrew arrested at 1001 Seth Childs Rd. in Manhattan, Kansas, on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
7:45 p.m. — Freddie B. Jackson arrested at 821 E. Chestnut St. for aggravated robbery, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon and criminal threat.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 358 incidents, resulting in 85 cases, 48 citations and 14 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Monday, April 11.
Monday
10:55 p.m. — Deputies arrested Evin D. Crome for driving while suspended and defective tail lamps.
Tuesday
3:48 a.m. — Deputies responded to US-77 highway at mile marker 162 for a single vehicle accident versus a deer.
1:49 p.m. — Deputies arrested Richard Lowery at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for a probation violation.
2:54 p.m. — Deputies arrested Tavon Coen at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for a probation violation.
3:32 p.m. — Deputies arrested Quaveon Gilmore at 11100 J Hill Rd. for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
5:04 p.m. — Deputies arrested Melissa Imlay at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
4:50 p.m. — Deputies arrested Liz Spitzenberg at 219 Custer Ave. on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday
10:50 p.m. — Deputies arrested Larry L. Reeve II at 826 N. Franklin St. for a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
Thursday
None
Friday
4:27 a.m. — Deputies arrested Marvin Gatewood at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for attempted rape, attempted criminal sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, criminal restraint, battery and aggravated burglary.
Saturday
12:11 a.m. — Deputies arrested Wilfrido Torres in the 400 block of W. 3rd Street for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and improper turn signal.
12:31 a.m. — Deputies arrested Emilia Francisca Torres in the 400 block of W. 3rd Street for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:43 p.m. — Deputies arrested Kolby J. Hughston on a Junction City Municipal Court Warrant for failure to appear.
6:45 p.m. — Deputies arrested Johnny J. Cole Jr. at 104 E. Anchor St. for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked and driving, driving while revoked habitual violator.
Sunday
1:58 a.m. — Deputies arrested Kasey A. Nations in the 600 block of Reynolds Street for ignition interlock device required, defective tail lamps, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in contraband into a correctional facility.
3:37 a.m. — Deputies arrested Roberta Lowe in the 3000 block of K-18 Highway for driving under the influence, transporting an open container, failure to report an accident and failure to provide proof of insurance.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, April 4, and ending Wednesday, April 6, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 10 calls and 24 ambulance calls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.