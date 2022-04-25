JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 556 calls for service, 189 issued citations and made 32 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, April 18, to 7 a.m. Monday, April 25.
Monday
2:34 p.m. — Sarah Dreamacia Harrison arrested at 811 Washington St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday
2:33 a.m. — Brytni Imari Johnson arrested at 300 Grant Ave. for DUI, defective tag lamp, operate a motor vehicle without a valid license, minor in possession or consumption of alcoholic beverage, cigarettes and tobacco products and on Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
7:44 a.m. — Troy Willim Parmely arrested in the 500 block of W. 14th Street on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
9:15 a.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at 1100 Blue Jay Way for damage to property.
1:31 p.m. — Hit and run accident at 2610 Strauss Boulevard.
2:10 p.m. — Patrick Aron Fisher arrested at 1000 N. Clay St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
3:02 p.m. — Ashley Jean Hinshaw arrested at 2220 Prospect Circle lot 83 on a Clay County District Court warrant.
3:26 p.m. — Neftali DeJesus-Gonzalez arrested at 210d E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
Wednesday
2:33 p.m. — Kyle Soksan Savath arrested in the 600 block of W. 6th Street on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
7:22 p.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear in the 2200 block of Thompson Drive for battery.
8:27 p.m. — Juvenile arrested in the 400 block of W. 18th Street for aggravated battery, criminal restraint and criminal threat.
Thursday
1:19 a.m. — Racquel Monique Kimble was given a notice to appear at 1500 St. Mary’s Rd. for minor in possession of alcohol and transporting an open container.
1:19 a.m. — Alicia Maria Baker arrested at 1500 Mary’s Rd. was given a notice to appear for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:30 a.m. — Melvin Lenzelle Sanford arrested in the 300 block of N. Washington St. for obstruction, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a Geary County District Court warrant.
4:30 a.m. — Stephen Wendell Blair arrested in the 300 block of N. Washington St. for obstruction, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:20 a.m. — Hit and run accident at 552 Grant Ave.
11:00 a.m. — Craig Lamar Pierce arrested at 802 E. Chestnut St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
11:15 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 1302 Rucker Rd.
12:49 p.m — Cody Taylor Dodge arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant and Geary County District Court warrant
4:11 p.m. — Shanice Andrea Shelley arrested at 701 N. Jefferson St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
8:34 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 700 W. Pine.
Friday
12:39 a.m. — Angelica Newman arrested at 600 W. Ash St. on a Saline County warrant.
1:30 a.m. — Zateya Shantell Thomas arrested at 1112 Country Club Lane for damage to property.
2:07 a.m. — Noah A. Adkins arrested at 130 W. 7th St. for DUI.
11:00 a.m. — Brittanie Michele Vaughn arrested at 219 E. 12th St. on a Geary County District warrant for failure to appear.
4:27 p.m. — Ronnie Pagan Ramos arrested at 1200 W. 11th St. for aggravated assault, domestic battery and criminal threat.
5:04 p.m. — Bernard Schroeder arrested at 117 W. 12th St. for domestic battery nd unlawful damage to property.
5:26 p.m. — Stanley Edward Schultz arrested at 364 Grant Ave. Lot 25B on a Salina County warrant for failure to appear.
5:30 p.m. — Gabrielle Breanne Ballenger arrested at 364 Grant Ave. Lot 25B for unlawful damage to property.
11:32 p.m. — Tyrah Octavia Johnson arrested at 298 E/B I-70 for DWS, fleeing and eluding.
Saturday
2:00 a.m. — Rosalie Anne Gibson was given a notice to appear at 300 6th St. for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
5:44 a.m. — Hit and Run accident at 230 W. Chestnut St.
4:24 p.m. — Vanessa Sue Nixon arrested at 800 N. Madison St. for domestic battery, battery on LEO, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
5:14 p.m. — William Franklin Bivens arrested at 1005 W. 5th St. for felony vehicle burglary 8x and felony theft from motor vehicle 8x.
11:50 p.m. — Dakota W. Heatheryly arrested at 718 W. 14th St. for aggravated assault and criminal threat.
Sunday
2:01 a.m. — Christy Su Woolsey arrested at 812 W. 8th St. for criminal threat, aggravated assault, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
2:01 a.m. — Corey Bloom arrested at 812 W. 8th St. for possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 339 incidents, resulting in 73 cases, 30 citations and 21 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Monday, April 25.
Monday
12:12 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jennifer Lucas at 134 E. 6th St. for a parole violation as well as possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:12 p.m. — Deputies arrested Kristopher Cowart 134 E. 6th St. for possession of a controlled
substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:56 p.m. — Deputies arrested Brian Studer on K57 Highway mile post 1 for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:56 p.m. — Deputies arrested Daniel Studer on K57 Highway mile post 1 for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of firearm and failure to yield at stop or yield sign.
9:08 p.m. — Deputies arrested April Judie in the 1600 block of N. Jackson St. for driving while suspended and defective headlamps.
Tuesday
9:50 a.m. — Deputies arrested Felicia Ayers at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
9:55 a.m. — Deputies arrested William Taylor at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
11:09 a.m. — Deputies arrested Donte Roberts at 4218 N. U.S. 77 for aggravated burglary.
11:15 a.m. — Deputies arrested Shannon Vega at 4218 N. U.S. 77 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:15 p.m. — Deputies arrested Thaddeus Jordan at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday
10:00 p.m. — Deputies arrested Kristopher D. Cowart of at 826 N. Franklin St. for a Geary County District Court warrant for bond violation.
4:05 p.m. — Deputies arrested Brooke D. Currie at 446 Grant Ave. for a Kansas Department of Corrections warrant for parole violation.
Thursday
10:14 a.m. — Deputies arrested Andrew L. Williams at 826 N. Franklin St. for a Geary County District Court warrant for bond violation.
11:08 a.m. — Deputies arrested Robert E. Burns-Brehm at 801 N. Washington St. for a Sumner County District Court warrant for probation violation.
1:34 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jason C. Curry at 801 N. Washington St. for criminal threat.
2:00 p.m. — Deputies arrested Alltrail A. Snipes at 219 Custer Ave. for a Saline County District Court warrant for possession of opiate, opium or certain stimulant, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Salina City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
2:10 p.m. — Deputies arrested Melvin L. Sanford II at 826 N. Franklin St. for a Pottawatomie County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
3:07 p.m. — Deputies arrested Allison C. Achgill on I-70 westbound at mile marker 308 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hallucinogens, opiates or narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and so insurance.
10:15 p.m. — Deputies responded to U.S. 77 near mile marker 151 in reference to a single vehicle non-injury accident.
Saturday
11:44 a.m. — Deputies responded to I-70 and Henry Drive for a single vehicle accident.
Sunday
12:02 a.m. — Deputies arrested Andrew Lee Douglas at 835 S. Washington St. for criminal threat.
11:42 p.m. — Deputies arrested Dan E. Konard on the intersection of N. Milford Lake Road and St. John’s Road for a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
1:50 p.m. — Deputies arrested Ronnie Ramos at 826 N. Franklin St. for fugitive of justice.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, April 18, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 43 calls and 62 ambulance calls.
