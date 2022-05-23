JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 562 calls for service, 174 issued citations and made 35 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, May 16, to 7 a.m. Monday, May 23.
Monday
6:24 a.m. — Donovan Arenzo Owens arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
8:00 a.m. — Tamika D. Thomas arrested at N. Spring Valley Rd. and K-18 on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
11:25 a.m. — Amanda Kay Smith arrested at 701 N. Jefferson St. on a Dickinson County District Court warrant.
4:04 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 2320 Wildcat Lane Apt. 515.
8:07 p.m. — Juvenile arrested at 1000 Eisenhower Circle for possession of controlled substance.
8:07 p.m. — Juvenile arrested at 1000 Eisenhower Circle for aggravated assault.
8:07 p.m. — Connor Wayne Bruce arrested at 1000 Eisenhower Circle for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:07 p.m. — Juvenile arrested at 1000 Eisenhower Circle on a Geary County District Court warrant.
8:50 p.m. — Troy Parmely arrested at 1800 N. Adams St. for domestic battery, assault, and damage to property.
10:04 p.m. — Garrett Kane Silva arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
Tuesday
1:32 a.m. — Esperanda Fernandez arrested at 400 W. 6th for DUI.
8:19 a.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection at Franklin Street and Grant Avenue.
2:44 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection at K-18 and N. Spring Valley Road.
3:55 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 800 N. Washington St.
4:17 p.m. — Non-injury hit and run accident at the intersection of 15th Street and Jefferson Street.
4:38 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of W. 8 Street and N. Madison Street.
7:00 p.m. — Nathaniel Morris arrested at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
8:11 p.m. — Dawn Anne Hitsman arrested at 917 Dreiling Rd. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
9:35 p.m. — Dakota Lee Cody arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
10:27 p.m. — James Patrick Thomson arrested at MM 295 on I-70 for driving while revoked, expired registration, possession of contraband and trafficking controlled substance into a correctional facility.
9:01 p.m. — Eleanor Kate Fisher-Billis arrested at 125 W. 1st St. for a criminal damage to property, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
Wednesday
2:57 a.m. — Juvenile arrested for attempt to flee and elude, failure to stop/yield at posted signs, unlawful use of turn signals, recless driving, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license and theft of a motor vehicle.
6:34 a.m. — Deayana Garbiel Thompson arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
7:07 p.m. — Traelon Thornton was given a notice to appear at 521 E. Chestnut for theft.
7:07 p.m. — Anja Thornton was given a notice to appear at 521 E. Chestnut for theft.
11:21 p.m. — Stephen Ray Moreiko arrested at 1931 Lacy Dr. for driving without valid license.
Thursday
1:15 a.m. — Jessica Lynn Roberts was given a notice to appear at 200 E. Ash St. for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:07 a.m. — Kallie Rene Peters arrested at 610 S. Webster St. on a Geary County District Court warrant.
2:58 p.m. — Devin Kiyoshi ONeal arrested at 208 E. 7th St. for domestic battery.
11:25 p.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at the intersection of Veterans Drive and Rucker Road for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:25 p.m. — Aboubacar Soumahoro was given a notice to appear at Veterans Drive and Rucker Road for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Friday
1:55 a.m. — Jalen DeJuan Cussionberry arrested at 1810 Caroline Ave. Building Q on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
8:29 a.m. — Esther Sayers arrested at 701 N. Jefferson St. on a Geary County District Court warrant.
3:17 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of 6th Street and Webster Street.
4:09 p.m. — Donte Roberts arrested at felony interference with LEO, felony fleeing and eluding,
driving while suspended, leaving the scene of an accident, no insurance, reckless driving, exceeding posted speed limit, stop sign violation x8, red light violation, improper parking, improper driving on a laned roadway, unattended motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
6:53 p.m. — Gabrielle Breanne Ballenger arrested at 364 Grant Ave. 25B for PC arrest for aggravated domestic battery, theft and on a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
Saturday
3:13 a.m. — John Pete Brown arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court.
2:14 a.m. — Riley Colin Leahy arrested at 2314 Wildcat Lane for assault, battery on LEO, resisting arrest, obstruction, assault on LEO, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and minor in possession of tobacco products.
3:50 a.m. — Blake M. Miller arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
5:50 a.m. — Francisco Javier Reyes Dominguez arrested 1920 Lacy Dr. for speeding, fleeing and eluding and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
12:56 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of 8th Street and Rucker Road.
1:46 p.m. — Davion Tavanta Jackson arrested at 903 Windwood Dr. for domestic battery and criminal deprivation of property at U.S. 77 and McFarland Road.
2:22 p.m. — Robert Earl Warner Jr. arrested at 224 E. 1st on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
7:41 p.m. — Kyle Eric Soberalski arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
8:34 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1700 St. Marys Rd.
2:30 p.m. — Anthony Chukwuwuike Ikwudiogo was given a notice at appear at 900 St. Marys Rd. for transporting an open container.
Sunday
1:17 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of 14th Street and Jefferson Street.
4:28 p.m. — Edmundo Hierro arrested at 913 Cleary Ave. for aggravated assault (use of a deadly weapon) and criminal damage to property (felony).
5:06 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of Ash Street and Sandusky Drive.
5:50 p.m. — Brian Scott Grugnale arrested at 126 W. 12th St. for criminal trespass.
10:59 p.m. — Juvenile arrested at the intersection of Old Highway 40 and U.S. 77 for possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 454 incidents, resulting in 88 cases, 35 citations and 24 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Sunday, May 23.
Monday
3:37 p.m. — Deputies arrested Christine Morgan at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court
warrant for failure to appear.
4:05 p.m. — Deputies arrested Brandon Welty at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for a probation violation.
9:30 p.m. — Deputies arrested David Jones 826 N. Franklin St. for fugitive from justice.
Tuesday
10:29 a.m. — Deputies arrested Johnathon P. Shuck at 820 E. Chestnut St. for improper use of turn signal and driving while suspended.
2:45 p.m. — Deputies arrested Markeis D. Lewis at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear and a Wabaunsee District Court Warrant for failure to appear.
9:10 a.m. — Deputies arrested Blake Morgan in the 3000 block of Liberty Hall Road for theft.
2:20 p.m. — Deputies arrested Allan Ruboyianes at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Pottawatomie County District Court warrant for identity theft, forgery and theft by deception.
2:57 p.m. — Deputies arrested Corey Bloom for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp and possession of a controlled substance. Bloom was also served with Riley County Warrants for failure to appear, distribute controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia
10:51 p.m. — Deputies arrested Deayana G. Thompson in the 300 block of W. 14th Street for possession of marijuana and a Junction City Municipal Court Warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday
4:01 a.m. Deputies arrested Hector Flores Raygoza on I-70 mile marker for felony possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of stolen property.
4:01 a.m. — Deputies arrested Rogelio Martinez Rios on I-70 mile marker for felony possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of stolen property and transporting an open container.
10:29 a.m. — Deputies arrested Johnathon P. Shuck at 820 E. Chestnut St. for improper use of turn signal and driving while suspended.
2:45 p.m. — Deputies arrested Markeis D. Lewis at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear and a Wabaunsee District Court warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday
8:14 a.m. — Deputies arrested Justin W. Beckham at I-70 W Exit 307 for possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
11:48 a.m. — Deputies arrested John P. Brown at the intersection of Perry Street and 8th Street for a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
11:48 a.m. — Deputies arrested John P. Brown at the intersection of Perry Street and 8th Street for a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
3:59 p.m. — Deputies arrested Matthew J. Rogel at 1100 Blue Jay Way for distribute or possess with intent to distribute heroin within 1000 feet of a school, no drug tax stamp and possession of paraphernalia.
3:59 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jessica L. Roberts at 1100 Blue Jay Way for distribute or possess with intent to distribute heroin within 1000 feet of a school, no drug tax stamp and possession of paraphernalia.
4:45 p.m. — Deputies arrested Athena Goddard at I-70 E MM 310 for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, no drug tax stamp and possession of paraphernalia, possession of drug proceeds, following too closely and failure to display driver’s license.
9:35 p.m. — arrested Rhante R. Brown in the 100 block of W 5th Street for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid license, registration violation and no turn signal.
5:39 p.m. — Deputies responded to the 5900 block of Old 40 Highway in reference to a single vehicle accident involving a deer.
Friday
11:32 a.m. — Deputies arrested Ronald T. Bliss Jr. at 826 N. Franklin St. as a fugitive from justice.
3:31 p.m. — Deputies arrested Patrick A. Fisher at 708 W. 10th St. for two Geary County District Court warrants.
4:30 p.m. — Deputies arrested Patrick A. Maness at 826 N. Franklin St. on two Geary County District Court warrants failure to appear and two Geary County District Court warrants for probation violation.
Saturday
4:30 a.m. — Deputies arrested Riley Leahy at 826 N. Franklin St. for battery on a correction officer x2 and criminal threat x2.
6:20 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jose M. Calderon at 219 Custer Ave. as a fugitive from justice.
Sunday
12:51 a.m. — Deputies arrested Willian Jimenez Rodriguez in the 800 block of N. Eisenhower for driving under the influence and defective headlamp.
Monday
4:56 a.m. — Deputies responded to I-70 mile marker 312 for a non-injury accident.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, May 16, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 39 calls and 75 ambulance calls.
