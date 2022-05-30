JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 562 calls for service, 174 issued citations and made 35 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, May 16, to 7 a.m. Monday, May 23.
During the day tour of duty: 42 Calls for Service were answered, 12 Citations were issued, and 1 Arrests were made.
During the night tour of duty: 36 Calls for Service were answered, 10 Citations were issued, and 0 Arrests were made.
During the day tour of duty: 40 Calls for Service were answered, 18 Citations were issued, and 0 Arrests were made.
During the night tour of duty: 29 Calls for Service were answered, 6 Citations were issued, and 5 Arrests were made.
During the day tour of duty: 23 Calls for Service were answered, 3 Citations were issued, and 1 Arrests were made.
During the night tour of duty: 25 Calls for Service were answered, 04 Citations were issued, and 04 Arrests were made.
During the day tour of duty: 53 Calls for Service were answered, 20 Citations were issued, and 1 Arrests were made.
During the night tour of duty: 56 Calls for Service were answered, 24 Citations were issued, and 9 Arrests were made.
Monday
5:24 p.m. — Angellina Litha Saroeun was given a notice to appear at 521 E. Chestnut St. for theft.
Tuesday
? — Injury accident at the intersection of W. Chestnut Street and S. Madison Street.
9:23 p.m. — Charles Clayton Cutshall was given a notice to appear at 1931 Lacy Drive for open container.
8:12 p.m. — Brandon Nelson Grant arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
8:13 p.m. — Natalie Belle Maysonet arrested at 1440 N. Calhoun St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
8:57 p.m. — Starlyn Grace Malandro arrested at 1931 Lacy Drive for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:05 p.m. — Cadarius Trayvon Sapp arrested at 1517 W. Ash St. for unlawful restraint and deprivation of property.
Wednesday
12:11 p.m. — Non-injury accident at MM 295 I-70.
3:03 p.m. — Non-injury accident at MM 295 I-70.
3:27 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1329 Johnson Drive.
5:18 p.m. — Non-injury accident at MM 298 E. I-70.
10:53 p.m. — Tyrel Phillip Denico arrested at 500 W. 14th St. on a two Geary County District Court warrant.
Thursday
1:48 a.m. — Jaraylous Danard arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
10:43 a.m. — Non-injury accident at MM 298 on I-70.
1:54 p.m. — Kelly Ann Simmons arrested at 129 E. 6th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
6:05 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1900 Lacy Dr.
8:40 p.m. — Jeryl Keith Denton arrested at 121 E. 6th St. for driving while suspended, no proof of insurance, on a Grandview Plaza warrant for failure to appear and on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
8:40 p.m. — Austin Michael Mayle arrested at 121 E. 6th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear and on a Amesville, Ohio, warrant for felony aggravated assault.
9:32 p.m. — Michael M. Harper arrested at 400 N. Washington St. for defective headlamps, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and on two Geary County District Court warrants for failure to appear.
Friday
12:04 p.m. — Zane A. Thornton arrested at 1377 Parkside Dr. for domestic battery, criminal threat and criminal damage to property.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 454 incidents, resulting in 88 cases, 35 citations and 24 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Sunday, May 23.
Summary of Activities for the 24 hour period from Monday, May 23 th ,2022, 0700 hours through Tuesday, May 24rd, 2022, 0700 hours.The Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a totalof (64) incidents, resulting in (9) cases, (5) citations and (4) arrest.
Summary of Activities for the 24 hour period from Tuesday, May 24 th ,2022, 0700 hours through Wednesday, May 25 th , 2022, 0700 hours.The Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a totalof (68) incidents, resulting in (9) cases, (4) citations and (2) arrest.
Summary of Activities for the 24 hour period from Wednesday, May25 th , 2022, 0700 hours through Thursday, May 26 th , 2022, 0700 hours.The Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a totalof (32) incidents, resulting in (4) cases, (0) citations and (1) arrest.
Summary of Activities for the 24 hour period from Thursday, May 26 th ,2022, 0700 hours through Friday, May 27 th , 2022, 0700 hours.The Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a totalof (82) incidents, resulting in (43) cases, (33) citations and (2) arrest.
Monday
8:18 a.m. — Deputies arrested Jason Arandas at 219 Custer Ave. for fugitive from justice.
8:46 a.m. — Deputies arrested Christina C. Sharpsteen at 826 N. Franklin St. for driving while suspended.
10:05 a.m. — Deputies arrested Frank J. Cooper at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District warrant for probation violation.
5:46 p.m. —Deputies arrested Erick Abrego-Salas at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District warrant for probation violation.
Tuesday
2:33 p.m. — Deputies arrested Reggie E. Blocker at 716 East 8th St. for headlights when required and driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.
5:25 p.m. — Deputies arrested Adriane Shuckahosee at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Douglas County District Court warrant for theft.
Wednesday
7:39 a.m. — Deputies arrested Ja’raylous D. Lydia at 1839 N. Washington St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday
10:03 a.m. — Deputies responded to I-70 at mile marker 301 for a single vehicle accident.
2:54 p.m. — Deputies arrested Taylor Torres at 801 N. Washington St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for a probation violation.
11:36 p.m. — Deputies responded to I-70 mile marker 314 for a non-injury accident.
Friday
11:15 p.m. – Deputies arrested Megan A. Shoffner-Watkins in the 100 block of West Ninth Street for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic control signal violation.
12:44 a.m. – Deputies arrested Cordell J. Hutchins at 219 Custer Avenue on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday
11:30 a.m. – Deputies arrested Preston E. Butler at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Pottawatomie District Court warrant for probation violation.
3:23 p.m. – Deputies arrested Jessie D. Kopietz at 17th and Madision Street for turn without giving a signal, insurance required and driving while suspended.
Sunday
12:21 a.m. – Deputies arrested Jeffery A. Giacoletto Jr. on US-77 Highway at mile marker 165 for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
1:04 a.m. – Deputies arrested Unika D. Vazquez-Flecha at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
3:40 a.m. – Deputies arrested Chandler J. Oliver at 108 Whiting St. for interference with law enforcement and lewd and lascivious behavior.
4:11 a.m. – Deputies arrested Taylor L. Hackler at 108 Whiting Street for lewd and lascivious behavior.
10:04 a.m. – Deputies arrested Benjamin J. Oleary at the 1200 block of North Eisenhower Drive for driving while suspended, turn without giving signal.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, May 16, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 39 calls and 75 ambulance calls.
