JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 553 calls for service, 112 issued citations and made 42 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, May 30, to 7 a.m. Monday, June 6.
Monday
6:00 p.m. — Pedro Rafael Ortiz Bermudez arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a unction City Municipal Court warrant.
6:55 p.m. — Hit and run accident at 319 W. Ash St.
7:21 p.m. — Liniee Shundrakiua Knight arrested at 910 W. 6th St. for theft by deception; felony.
7:21 p.m. — Kenya Shanae Sullivan arrested at 1940 N. Monroe St. for aggravated battery and flee and elude.
11:20 p.m. — Cheryl R. McGuire arrested at 400 W. 18th St. for driving while suspended.
Tuesday
5:58 a.m. — Jaleesa Jenne Givens arrested at the intersection of Veterans Drive and Colonial Court on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
9:05 a.m. — Hit and run accident at 1518 Patriot Drive.
10:26 a.m. — Walter J. Brooks arrested at 1427 N. Calhoun St. on a Geary County District Court warrant.
3:50 p.m. — Brandale Christopher Williams Sr. arrested in the 300 block of W. 11th Street for possession of controlled substance.
3:32 p.m. — Mercyjaxx Marie Goodridge arrested in the 300 block of W. 11th Street on a U.S. Marshal probation violation warrant.
11:05 p.m. — Juanya Giovinny Castile arrested at 2312 Wildcat Lane Apt. 326 for domestic battery.
11:15 p.m. — Carol Ann Upchurch-Larose arrested in the 800 block of W. Ash Street for 2nd offense DUI, exceeding posted speed limit, failure to yield, and driving while revoked.
Wednesday
4:18 p.m. — Jazlyn Unique Washington arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
5:18 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 216 N. Webster St.
7:55 p.m. — John William Trost arrested at 139 W. 18th St. for domestic battery.
10:37 p.m. — Jammal Saalik Belt-Daniels arrested at 600 W. 11th St. for driving while suspended and defective tail lamps.
11:32 p.m. — Osiel Garcia-Samaniego arrested at 400 W. 6th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday
11:16 a.m. — Karson Alan Schaunaman arrested at 219 Custer Ave. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
5:51 p.m. — Alexis Inez Rodriguez-Bell arrested at 100 W. 18th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
7:22 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1500 St. Marys Rd.
Friday
12:02 a.m. — Jamal Tyrel Meredith was given a notice to appear at 100 S. Washington St. for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:41 a.m. — Tamaris Antwan Loving arrested at 709 S. Webster St. for possession of controlled substance, use or possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia, unlawful to acquire proceeds from drug transaction and on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
8:41 a.m. — Ryan James Renshaw arrested at 709 S. Webster St. for possession of controlled substance, use or possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia and criminal possession of a weapon by felon.
8:41 a.m. — Aaron Michael Renshaw arrested at 709 S. Webster St. for possession of controlled substance, use or possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia, on a Dickinson County warrant and on a Geary County District Court warrant.
8:41 a.m. — Stephen Wendall Blair arrested at 709 S. Webster St. for possession of controlled substance, use or possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia and Pottawatomie County .
8:41 a.m. — Fallon Rachelle Luthi arrested at 709 S. Webster St. for possession of controlled substance and use or possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
8:41 a.m. — Ryan James Mancuso arrested at 709 S. Webster St. for possession of controlled substance, use or possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia and on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
8:41 a.m. — Andre Dekeith Stewart arrested at the intersection of W. 15th Street and N. Jefferson Street on a Dickinson County warrant.
3:28 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 2322 Wildcat Lane.
4:23 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 500 Sheridan Drive.
4:42 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 827 S. Washington St.
5:16 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 805 Grant Ave.
11:19 p.m. — Kevin Cabrillo-Negron arrested at 900 N. Washington St. for aggravated assault 3x.
Saturday
1:23 a.m. — Richard Aron Lowery arrested at 120 E. 6th St. for driving while suspended.
10:19 a.m. — Hit and run accident in the 200 block of W. 6th Street.
12:06 p.m. — Non-injury accident in the 400 block W. 6th Street.
1:00 p.m. — Injury accident in the 500 block of N. Jefferson Street.
3:27 p.m. — Shanna Sheree Zoeller arrested in the 300 block of N. Madison Street on a Junction City Municipal Court for failure to appear.
4:12 p.m. — Non-injury accident in the 800 block of E. Chestnut Street.
4:46 p.m. — Willie James Brown arrested in the 800 block of E. Chestnut Street on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
4:42 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 624 S. Washington St.
6:04 p.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear in the 900 block of W. Ash Street for minor of possession of tobacco, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:27 p.m. — Brandon Jasper Stalvey arrested at 1637 14th Street Place for damage to property.
3:05 p.m. — Kallie Rene Peters arrested at 610 S. Webster St. on a Geary County District Court warrant.
Sunday
2:24 p.m. — Dominique Keon Brown arrested at 100 W. 17th St. for domestic battery.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 358 incidents, resulting in 82 cases, 30 citations and 21 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Sunday, June 6.
Monday
3:10 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jazlyn U. Washington at 8th Street and Garfield Street for failure to wear safety belt system when required, driving while driving privileges cancelled, suspended, or revoked.
3:10 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jazlyn U. Washington at 8th Street and Garfield Street on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
11:11 p.m. — Deputies responded to mile marker 166 on US-77 for a single vehicle accident versus a deer.
11:40 p.m. — Deputies responded to the 11000 block of Humboldt Creek Road for a single vehicle accident versus a deer.
Tuesday
12:31 a.m. — Deputies arrested Carlton W. Solton Jr. at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon 2x, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer 3x and criminal use of weapons.
Wednesday
10:08 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jason Curry at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for a bond violation.
1:25 p.m. — Deputies arrested Joanna Swiderski 826 N. Franklin St. on two Geary County District Court warrants, both for bond violations and one Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
3:38 p.m. — Deputies arrested Fallon Luthi at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Jackson County District Court warrant for unlawful person to wager or play a device at a tribal gaming.
4:28 p.m. — Deputies arrested Quaveon Gilmore in the 100 block of N. Jackson Street for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper stop or turn signal.
5:19 p.m. — Deputies responded to K-177 and Humboldt Creek Road for a single vehicle injury accident.
7:50 p.m. — Deputies arrested Christopher Wentworth at 826 N. Franklin St. for a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
9:15 p.m. — Deputies responded to a single vehicle accident on US 77 near mile marker 156.
11:26 p.m. — Deputies arrested Courtney McLaurin in the 300 block of W. 7th Street for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with LEO and improper driving on laned road.
11:26 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jack Moyer in the 300 block of W. 7th Street for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with LEO.
Thursday
5:44 a.m. — Deputies responded to a single vehicle accident on US 77 near mile marker 148.
6:55 p.m. — Deputies arrested Kassandra L. Hillman at 826 N. Franklin St. for a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
11:41 p.m. — Deputies arrested TJ Grant at 821 E. Chestnut for driving while under the influence and driving while suspended 3rd conviction.
Friday
9:45 a.m. — Deputies arrested Jason C. Curry at 826 N. Franklin St. for a Geary County District Cour warrant for probation violation.
12:21 p.m. — Deputies arrested Shawn E. Lahman at the 100 block of W. 15th St. for driving while driving privileges cancelled suspended or revoked.
12:21 p.m. — Deputies arrested Shawn E. Lahman at the 100 block of W. 15th St. on a Saline County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
2:27 p.m. — Deputies responded to K-177 at mile marker 96 for a non-injury accident.
5:21 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jason L. Clark at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
8:30 p.m. Deputies arrested Richard S. Branch at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday
12:26 a.m. — Deputies arrived at a single vehicle non-injury accident in the 2100 block of Rucker Road.
12:53 a.m. — Deputies arrested Kevin O. Wheeler at 2124 Rucker Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol.
2:38 p.m. — Deputies arrested Carla F Padilla-Suarez in the 200 block of W. Flint Hills Street on a Junction City Municipal warrant for failure to appear.
6:11 p.m. — Deputies arrested Brytni I. Johnson in the 600 block W. 7th Street for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
Sunday
2:30 a.m. — Deputies arrested Terry J. Guidry on I-70 westbound at mile marker 301 for driving under the influence of alcohol and registration violation.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, June 6, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 50 calls and 105 ambulance calls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.