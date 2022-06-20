JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 534 calls for service, 102 issued citations and made 29 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, June 13 to 7 a.m. Monday, June 20
Monday
12:16 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 812 E. Chestnut St.
1:17 p.m. — Injury accident at 1802 N. Washington St.
1:59 p.m. — April Nicole Judie arrested at 436 W. 18th St. Apt. C on a Geary County Court warrant for failure to appear.
4:47 p.m. — Carla Francheska Padilla-Suarez arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
9:49 p.m. — Darius Dominique Lee arrested at 100 N. Washington St. for suspended drivers license.
11:53 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1920 Lacy Dr.
Tuesday
10:14 a.m. — Pulcherie Pika arrested at 1450 N. Calhoun St. for battery on LEO and damage to property.
4:27 p.m. — Jonathan Woodert arrested at 1103 W. 17th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court and on a Geary County District Court.
4:27 p.m. — Hannah McKinley arrested at 600 W. 12th St. on a Geary County District Court warrant.
7:23 p.m. — Hit and run accident at 238 W. 4th St.
9:20 p.m. — Faith Sade Williams was given a notice to appear at 500 N. Eisenhower St. for Junction City Municipal Court and was arrested for a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday
1:56 a.m. — Diana Gwendolyn Pittman arrested at 700 Chestnut St. on a Junction City municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
3:31 p.m. — John Robert Dufrene arrested at 1116 N. Adams St. on a Dickinson County warrant.
7:10 p.m. — Jeremy Lynn Harper arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
8:57 p.m. — Henry Crowder Jr. arrested at 1001 Sethchilds Rd. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
11:09 p.m. — Hit and run accident at 129 16th St.
Thursday
3:08 a.m. — Juvenile arrested at U.S. 77 for theft, speeding, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, improper driving, driving without headlights when needed, fleeing and eluding, improper stop or turn signal, failure to stop at stop or yield sign, reckless driving, possession of stolen property, no insurance and no registration.
3:08 a.m. — Juvenile arrested at U.S. 77 for theft.
1:21 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 521 E. Chestnut St.
3:55 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of Caroline Avenue and St. Marys Road.
10:55 p.m. — Jeffery James Sender arrested at E. 5th Street and Reynolds Street for burglary.
12:32 p.m. — Malyshia Dawn Fetterhoff arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
Friday
2:29 a.m. — Lloyal Tyrun Autry was given a notice to appear at 419 W. 6th St. for battery.
4:29 p.m. —Douglas Balderson arrested at 826 N. Franklin St. on a supplemental arrest out of Junction City Municipal Court.
10:17 p.m. — Brian Antoine Whisenhunt arrested at 840 W. 8th St. for driving while suspended and obstructed license plate.
Saturday
1:07 a.m. — Nery Geovani Simon-Martin arrested at 600 N. Washington St. for possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance and defective tail lamp.
1:07 a.m. — Daniel Alexande Butler arrested at 600 N. Washinton St. for possession of marijuana.
1:06 p.m. — Brittany Dawn Lovelance arrested at 210 E. 9th St. for forgery criminal use of a financial card and theft that occurred at 624 S. Washington St.
2:39 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of 10th Street and Jefferson Street.
7:44 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 521 E. Chestnut Street.
11:18 p.m. — Non-injury accident at MM 296 E/B on I-70.
On the evening hours on June 16th and June 17th 2022, the Geary County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Agency and the County Attorney’s Office, conducted a directed enforcement operation within Geary County.
During the 16 hour operation 17 arrest were made. The operation totaled 11 drug cases, 9 of which were for methamphetamine, fentanyl and/or “Dirty 30” pills (fentanyl-laced opioid pills). The operation recovered 1 stolen firearm; had a Driving Under the Influence arrest and cleared 6 active arrest warrant.
Sunday
2:30 a.m. — Sharton Olkebai Ngirakei arrested at 1400 N. Jefferson St. for DUI, suspended drivers license and exceeding posted speed limit.
3:55 a.m. — Toriana Renne Stevenson arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
5:31 a.m. — Ryan Trace Barrett arrested at 1810 Caroline Ave. Apt. #U101 for aggravated assault.
7:47 p.m. — Linda Cruz-Salcedo arrested at 618 W. 6th St. for possession of marijuana, possess with intent to distribute controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug stamp, no display of registration license plate and on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
? p.m. — Vincent Earl Holman arrested for DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, defective head lamps and no proof of insurance.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 491 incidents, resulting in 105 cases, 51 citations and 29 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Monday, June 20.
Monday
8:58 a.m. — Deputies arrested Jonathan Smith at 826 N. Franklin St. on three Geary County District Court warrants for a probation violation and two failure to appears.
Tuesday
12:46 p.m. — Deputies arrested Earl Sherrill III at 219 Custer Ave. Ft. Riley as a fugitive from justice.
1:36 p.m. — Deputies arrested Marion Patricia Robinson in the 300 block of W. 10th Street on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
5:00 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jeremy L. Harper in the 800 block of N. Calhoun Street on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
6:10 p.m. — Deputies arrested Francisco R. Merrell at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
8:53 p.m. — Deputies arrested Demetrius Booth at 826 N. Franklin St. for fugitive from justice.
Wednesday
10:55 p.m. — Deputies arrested Courtney McLaurin at 826 N. Franklin St. for a Geary County District Court warrant for bond violation.
Thursday
12:45 p.m. — Deputies arrested Douglas Balderson at 17th Street and Jefferson Street for a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
7:23 p.m. — Deputies arrested Hope G. Stark at 219 Custer Ave. for a Saline County District Court warrant for criminal damage to property, speeding too fast for conditions, failure to maintain a single lane and reckless driving.
Friday
2:45 a.m. — Deputies arrested Patrick A. Fisher in the 2400 block of Elmdale Avenue for driving while license suspended, maximum speed limit and vehicle liability insurance required.
8:02 p.m. — Deputies arrested Kyle Seaman in the 600 block of W. Vine Street for a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
10:42 p.m. — Deputies arrested Kristopher Cowart in the 100 block of W. 8th Street for two Geary County District Court warrants for failure to appear. Cowart was also served a Dickinson County District Court Warrant for probation violation.
Saturday
12:46 a.m. — Deputies arrested Cheyenne Sacher in the 800 block of W. 8th St. for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:57 a.m. — Deputies arrested Shannon Vega in the 800 block of W. 8th Street for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to yield at a stop sign or yield sign.
9:10 a.m. — Deputies arrested Tamaris Loving at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Norton County District Court warrant for distribution of heroin or certain stimulants, distribution of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulants, use of communication facility in the commission of a felony drug violation and use of communication facility of an attempted felony drug violation.
4:58 p.m. — Deputies arrested Carlos Aponte-Rivera on K-57 mile marker 3 for driving while suspended.
6:55 p.m. — Deputies arrested Johnathan Maraman at North Overlook Park for transporting open container and littering.
10:08 p.m. — Deputies arrested Gregory Redington for driving while under the influence of alcohol and improper driving on laned roadway.
Sunday
3:36 p.m. — Deputies arrested Toriana Stevenson in the 100 block of E. 6th for a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, June 13 and ending Thursday, June 16, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 24 calls and 42 ambulance calls.
