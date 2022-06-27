JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 478 calls for service, 122 issued citations and made 28 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, June 20 to 7 a.m. Monday, June 27
Monday
10:31 a.m. — Rickelle Jones arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a warrant for Riley County.
12:43 p.m. — Curtis Ellington and Nakya Mapes arrested at 432 W. 18th St. for disorderly conduct.
2:00 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1700 N. Monroe St.
Tuesday
2:32 p.m. — Thomas Albert Carter arrested at the intersection of W. 15th Street and N. Madison Street for operate a motor vehicle without a valid license, no proof of insurance and failure to give information or render aid and interference with LEO; obstruction.
8:14 p.m. — Carria Monique Luke arrested at 1810 Caroline Ave. Apt. R208 for domestic battery.
8:38 p.m. Non-injury accident at the intersection of S. U.S. 77 and Lacy Drive.
10:07 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of W. 6th Street and N. Eisenhower Drive.
11:42 p.m. — Kyle Matthew Seaman arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
Wednesday
7:35 p.m. — Kyle Lane Dunham arrested at 200 N. Madison St. on a Junction City Police Department warrant.
7:59 p.m. — Roosevelt Jerry Cummings arrested at 1376 Parkside Dr. for assault and unlawful damage to property.
Thursday
4:45 a.m. — Melvin Lee Kane arrested at the intersection of N. Monroe Street and E. 5th Street
11:22 a.m. — Ashley Price arrested at 913 Westridge Drive for domestic aggravated assault, interference with LEO, possession of controlled substance, use or possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, distribute marijuana, taxation of drugs, criminal discharge of firearm and on a Pottawatomie County warrant.
1:50 p.m. — Andre Baker arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a supplemental warrant of Junction City Municipal Court.
4:20 p.m. — Christopher Rayborn arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
5:29 p.m. — Brian Richard Zaragoza was given a notice for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
6:33 p.m. — Kali Denise Bird arrested at 1913 Lacy Dr. domestic battery and intimate of a victim.
8:00 p.m. — Dennis Constantine Brown arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
Friday
12:00 a.m. — Stephenie Renee Wieden arrested at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
1:26 p.m. — Juvenile arrested at 1002 W. 12th St. for runaway.
3:18 p.m. — Athena Shea Buck arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
Saturday
1:35 a.m. — Bria Jasmine Martinez arrested at 1810 Caroline Ave. for domestic battery and unlawful restraint.
3:53 p.m. — Robert Young III arrested at 900 N. Washington St. for DUI and possess of alcoholic liquor in public place.
9:04 a.m. — Latoya Annie Chism arrested at 220 N. Jefferson St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
5:05 p.m. — Amber Yvonne Russell arrested at 906 W. 11th St. Apt. A on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant and on a Riley County warrant.
6:29 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of Grant Avenue and N. Franklin Street.
11:55 p.m. — Patrick Aron Fisher arrested at 708 W. 10th St. Apt. A on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
Sunday
3:14 a.m. — Olie Tom Henry Ealon arrested at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Washington Street for DUI (second offense), driving without a valid license, no registration, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and exceeding posted speed limit.
10:50 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 624 N. Jefferson St.
10:51 p.m. — Jessica Anne Watson arrested at 1810 Caroline Ave. for domestic battery and unlawful restraint.
Monday
3:15 p.m. — Juvenile arrested at 2610 Strauss Blvd for burglary.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 387 incidents, resulting in 55 cases, 29 citations and 7 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Monday, June 27.
Monday
None
Tuesday
None
Wednesday
9:18 a.m. — Deputies arrested Ubaldo Ramirez at 200 W. 18th St. for driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol, failure to yield at a stop or yield sign and driving without headlights when needed.
Thursday
4:13 p.m. — Deputies arrested Timothy E. Smith at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
6:48 p.m. — Deputies arrested Dennis C. Brown in the 900 block of E. 7th Street for a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
Friday
6:04 a.m. — Deputies responded to U.S. 77 mile marker 157 for a two vehicle non injury accident.
6:27 p.m. — Deputies arrested Tammy L. Ayers at the intersection of Dreiling Road and Adams Street for driving While driving privileges, cancelled, suspended or revoked, possession of a stimulant and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Saturday
5:04 p.m. — Deputies arrested Antoine C. Jones at 327 W. 11th St. on four Geary County District Court warrants for bond violation.
Sunday
3:06 a.m. — Deputies arrested Cordesia Z. Harper at the intersection of 1st Street and Washington Street on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
3:46 a.m. — Deputies arrested Monica R. Mohler at mile marker 290 westbound I-70 for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, June 20 the Junction City Fire Department responded to 48 calls and 80 ambulance calls.
