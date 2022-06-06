JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 473 calls for service, 124 issued citations and made 43 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, May 30, to 7 a.m. Monday, June 6.
Monday
10:06 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 521 E. Chestnut St.
6:02 p.m. — Injury accident at the intersection of E. 6th Street and N. Franklin Street.
8:12 p.m. — Nathan Akeem Wilkinson arrested at 1810 Caroline Ave. for criminal threat.
10:14 p.m. — Parker Joelle Lewis arrested at 1025 Brown St. for domestic battery and unlawful damage to property.
Tuesday
8:11 a.m. — Travoris Steele arrested at 1612 N. Jefferson St. for criminal trespass.
11:02 a.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at 1013 W. 8th St. for theft and minor in consumption.
1:56 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 526 W. 12th Street.
2:40 p.m. — Brian Winters arrested at 826 N. Franklin St. for on a Junction City Police Department warrant.
3:34 p.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at 1013 W. 8th St. for theft and minor in consumption.
3:20 p.m. — Hit and run accident at 1723 McFarland Rd.
6:37 p.m. — Adele Rosebrooke Taylor arrested at 13 Riley Manor Cir. for domestic battery and criminal to property.
9:02 p.m. — Joel Antonio Fernandez arrested at 500 N. Jackson St. for possession and consumption of alcohol by a minor.
Wednesday
2:39 a.m. — Christopher Sims was given a notice to appear at the intersection of E. 6th Street and Reynolds Street for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:35 a.m. — John Isham Payne III arrested at 200 W. 6th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
11:14 a.m. — Non-injury accident at MM 295 W/B I-70 exit ramp.
1:55 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1836 Elmdale Avenue.
2:30 p.m. — Luis Antonio Dominiquez arrested at 731 W. 13th St. for interference with LEO and on a Geary County District Court warrant.
3:37 p.m. — Juvenile arrested at 407 W. 18th St. for runaway.
6:56 p.m. — Sarah Renea Bowden arrested in the 700 block of W. 13th St. for domestic battery.
6:54 p.m. — Vincinent Lamont Bailey arrested at the intersection of W. 5th Street and N. Madison Street for driving while suspended and no registration.
10:46 p.m. — Africa Taiwan Ingram arrested in the 1000 block of N. Jefferson Street on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant and on a Geary County District Court warrant.
Thursday
2:53 a.m. — Thomas Albert Carter arrested in the 100 block of S. Madison Street for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and transporting an open container.
2:53 a.m. — Jocelyn Avery Quarcoo arrested in the 100 block of S. Madison Street for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid license, no registration, vehicle liability insurance and transporting an open container.
6:31 a.m. — Pedro Jamie Martinez arrested in the 100 block of E. Elm Street for domestic battery.
9:18 a.m. — Carmen Shontae Robinson was given a notice to appear at 1810 Caroline Ave. Building N. unlawful noise.
10:34 a.m. — Juvenile arrested at 820 N. Monroe St. aggravated battery.
11:26 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 1913 Lacy Drive.
1:31 p.m. — Juvenile arrested at mile marker 290 westbound I-70 for motor vehicle theft.
1:15 p.m. — Joshua Kofi Fosu-Mensah arrested in the 1400 block of Meadowbrooke Drive on a Geary County District Court warrant.
2:54 p.m. — injury accident at the intersection of W. Ash Street and S. Eisenhower Drive.
4:20 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 115 N. East St.
4:37 p.m. — Non-injury accident in the 100 block of W. 7th Street.
5:00 p.m. — Kevin Thomas Francis arrested in the 100 block of W. 7th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
8:33 p.m. — Ashley Marie Osorio was given a notice to appear at 1000 Skyline St. for possession of marijuana.
8:33 p.m. — Pedro Shanaham Vazquez Centeno was given a notice to appear at 1000 Skyline St. for possession of marijuana.
8:16 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 200 N. Spring Valley St.
Friday
1:08 p.m. — Juvenile arrested at 2222 Thompson Dr. for runaway.
10:58 p.m. — Juvenile was given a notice to appear at the intersection of Rucker Road and Patriot Drive for cigarettes or tobacco products; unlawful acts.
Saturday
12:58 a.m. — Jessie Lynn Smith arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
1:45 a.m. — John L. Chizek arrested at 500 N. Washington St. for DUI and improper turn or approach.
3:41 a.m. — Salasja Nekia Nyliesce Lashay Moore was given a notice to appear at 100 W. 6th St. for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:21 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 400 S. Madison St.
7:06 p.m. — Injury accident at 700 N. Eisenhower Dr.
10:56 p.m. — Alexis Lanae Oliver arrested at 519 W. 13th St. for aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery, intimidation of a victim, criminal restraint and aggravated robbery.
Sunday
1:53 a.m. — Sebastian R. Richards arrested at 600 N. Spring Valley Rd. for DUI and speeding.
2:24 a.m. — Timothy Michael Gunagan arrested at 500 N. Washington St. for pedestrian under the influence.
3:34 p.m. — Danissa Aushanty S. Garcia arrested at 2312 Wildcat Ln. Apt. 328 for criminal restraint.
5:31 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1723 McFarland Rd.
6:49 p.m. — Connie Faye Edens arrested at 126 W. Elm St. Apt. 703 on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
10:43 p.m. — Stephanie Renne Wieden arrested at mile marker 154 US-77 for failure to obey order of police officer directing traffic, improper driving on laned road, improper crossover on divided highway, revoked drivers license and no proof of insurance.
11:35 p.m. — Thurman Ellison was given a notice to appear at the intersection of W. 2nd Street and N. Washington Street for no seatbelt-adult, one-way glass or sunscreen device, excessive tint, violate red traffic control signal and transporting an open container.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 411 incidents, resulting in 129 cases, 81 citations and 16 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Sunday, June 6.
Monday
None
Tuesday
3:21 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jessie D. Kopietz in the 1000 block of N. Price Street for driving while suspended, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired registration, theft, interference with LEO and insurance required.
Wednesday
11:37 a.m. — Deputies arrested Matthew A. May at 100 Block of 11th Street on four Geary County District Court warrants for two counts of probation violation, failure to appear and four counts of violation of offender registration.
3:44 p.m. — Deputies responded to an injury accident at the intersection of K-57 and US-77.
5:15 p.m. — Deputies responded to an injury accident at mile marker 167 on US-77.
7:21 p.m. — Deputies arrested Megan Houston on US-77 at mile marker 158 for no driver’s license.
11:24 p.m. — Deputies arrested David B. Morgan in the 1800 block of N. Jefferson Street for driving while license revoked.
Thursday
12:05 p.m. — Deputies arrested Alexus Philippi at mile marker 290 of I-70 for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
12:05 p.m. — Deputies arrested Mabel Reiser at mile marker 290 of I-70 for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
12:05 p.m. — Deputies arrested Lillith Morrison at mile marker 290 of I-70 for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
12:05 p.m. — Deputies arrested Kius Sireel Sampson at mile marker 290 of I-70 for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and flee and elude.
9:35 p.m. — Deputies responded to I-70 eastbound at mile marker 312 for a single vehicle accident involving a deer.
Friday
2:53 a.m. — Deputies arrested Vanda L.Vereen II in the 600 block of East 6th Street for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, transporting an opened container, no insurance and when lighted lamps required.
12:45 p.m. — Deputies responded to US 77 and Lacy Drive for a non-injury vehicle accident.
6:15 p.m. — Deputies arrested Angelene Kirby at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Shawnee County District Court warrant for fleeing and elude, interference with law enforcement, reckless driving, and expired registration and defective tail lamp.
10:35 p.m. — Deputies arrested Robert Olp at 820 N. Monroe St. for a Geary County District Court warrant for bond violation.
10:46 p.m. — Deputies responded to K177 mile marker 85 for a non-injury accident.
Saturday
8:40 a.m. — Deputies arrested Margarita Clark at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Johnson County District Court warrant for a probation violation.
9:23 p.m. — Deputies responded to K-18 mile marker 164 for a non-injury accident.
Sunday
2:45 a.m. — Deputies arrested Endia McNeal in the 800 block of E. Chestnut St. for driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding.
10:37 a.m. — Deputies arrested Neassa Thomas at 7327 Tower Rd. for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
5:20 p.m. — Deputies arrested Pedro Rafael Ortiz-Bermudez at mile maker 10 on K-57 on a Junction City Municipal Court Warrant for failure to appear.
10:43 p.m. — Deputies arrested Stephanie Wieden on US-77 mile marker 154 for fugitive from justice.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, May 30, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 50 calls and 105 ambulance calls.
