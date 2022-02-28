JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 392 calls for service, 128 issued citations and made 46 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, to 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28.
Monday
10:00 a.m. — Shadale Njua arrested at 400 N. Webster St. for possession of methamphetamines and possession of paraphernalia.
4:48 p.m. — Juvenile was given notice to appear at 1013 W. 8th St. for minor in possession of tobacco.
10:13 p.m. — Westley Eugene Stewart arrested at 1325 Johnson Dr. for domestic battery.
Tuesday
8:00 a.m. — 3 juveniles arrested at 820 N. Monroe St. for battery and aggravated battery on CO.
9:22 a.m. — Amber Arcadia Colon arrested at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
9:25 a.m. — Caitlyn Cheyenne Hatcher arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
12:39 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1723 McFarland Rd.
Wednesday
11:07 p.m. — Kirstanna Marie Hill arrested in the 700 block of S. Washington Street for possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia an transporting an open container.
11:07 p.m. — Brandon Lloyd Welty arrested in the 700 block of S. Washington Street for interference with leo, trafficking contraband into a correctional facility, possession of stolen property, possession of stolen firearms x12, criminal possession of a weapon by felon, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and transporting an open container
11:07 p.m. — Kristanna Marie Hill arrested in the 700 block of S. Washington St. on a Pottawatomie County warrant.
Thursday
1:44 a.m. — Raven Symone Simpson arrested at 1133 S. Washington St. Room 232 for DUI, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.
1:22 a.m. — Jacky Wayne Price McConnell arrested at 303 S. Adams St. for unlawful damage to property.
4:59 a.m. — Amanda Nicole Haggard arrested at 1133 S. Washington St. Street Room 203 for violation of a no contact order.
6:36 a.m. — Teteyana Lashae Williams arrested at 1446 N. Calhoun St. Apt. 4 for assault (DV) and endangering a child.
11:19 a.m. — James Donte Jones arrested at 821 E. Chestnut St. for theft by deception, theft of motor fuel and criminal use of financial card.
2:26 p.m. — Hit and run accident at 304 S. Adams St.
4:22 p.m. — Sarah Dreamacia Harrison arrested at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
4:30 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of McFarland Road and U.S. 77 Highway.
6:07 p.m. — Justin Frank Nienhaus arrested at 216 S. Jefferson St. attempted burglary, possession of controlled substance, felony interference with LEO, possession of drug paraphernalia, on Geary County District Court warrant, on a Clay County warrant, on a Dickinson County District Court warrant and a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
10:47 p.m. — Richard Michael Philippi arrested at 1508 Mistletoe St. for assault (DV).
Friday
7:46 a.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of Caroline Avenue and Golden Belt Boulevard.
8:13 a.m. — Michael Stewart arrested at 609 W. 11th St. for domestic battery.
12:18 p.m. — Hit and run accident at 200 E. 17th St.
2:00 p.m. — Solomon Edwards arrested at 211 E. 5th St. for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, identity theft and criminal use of financial card.
2:00 p.m. — Andrea Cobuluis arrested at 211 E. 5th St. for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft, identity theft and criminal use of financial card.
3:23 p.m. — Michael Powell Jr. arrested at 624 S. Washington St. on a Junction City Municipal Court.
4:38 p.m. — Hit and run accident at 827 S. Washington St.
4:50 p.m. — Cody Dodge arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court.
??? — Dillion Trent Dial arrested at 419 6th St. for DUI, improper crossover on a divided highway, exceeding posted speed limit, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Saturday
3:51 a.m. — Donald Edward Hanna arrested at 112 W. 12th St. for domestic battery, unlawful restraint and intimidation a witness or victim.
11:00 a.m. — Kristian Devaughn Starks arrested at 112 N. Washington St. on a Riley County warrant for failure to appear.
3:24 p.m. — Frank Jay Cooper Jr. arrested at 404 S. Washington St. Apt. 8 on a Riley County warrant for domestic battery.
3:26 p.m. — Jermaine Minner arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
4:54 p.m. — Frank Jay Cooper Jr. arrested at 404 S. Washington St. Apt. 8 on three Salina warrants for failure to appear.
7:45 p.m. — Adrian Michael Board arrested at 1300 N. Adams. St. for previous case of criminal trespass damage to property.
9:49 p.m. — Letitia Raelene Macabbe arrested at the intersection of Ash Street and Webster Street for DUI, duty to give information on unattended vehicle, driving on sidewalks, improper lane and no proof of insurance.
Sunday
12:22 a.m. — Johnathon Howard Scott arrested at 1268 S. Jackson St. for assault and criminal threat.
3:11 a.m. — Kyle Sokosan Savath arrested at 523 W. 4th St.
10:26 a.m. — Scott Shannon arrested at 504 W. 6th St. for damage to property.
2:08 p.m. — Jarva Chambers arrested at 1200 W. Ash St. on a Grandview Plaza Municipal Court warrant.
2:26 p.m. — Charles Acosta II arrested at 415 W. 10th St. on a Geary County District Court.
4:40 p.m. — Juvenile arrested at 820 N. Monroe St. for battery.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 236 incidents, resulting in 48 cases, 22 citations and 11 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27.
Monday
9:11 p.m. — Deputies responded to the 2800 block of Old Highway 40 for a non-injury accident.
Tuesday
None
Wednesday
11:00 a.m. — Deputies arrested Brooke E. Abell at 219 Custer Ave. Ft. Riley for a Johnson County District Court warrant for domestic battery.
12:00 p.m. — Deputies arrested Sarah D. Harrison at 826 N. Franklin Street on a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
12:15 p.m. — Deputies arrested Raymond C. Kimmel at 826 N. Franklin St. as a fugitive from justice.
10:33 p.m. — Deputies arrested Dalton Allen Freeman at the intersection of 14th Street and Parkside Drive for maximum speed limits and driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.
Thursday
12:40 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jessie D. Kopietz at 5th Street and Reynolds Street for driving while suspended and failure to wear seatbelt.
12:40 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jessie D. Kopietz at 5th Street and Reynolds Street on a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
3:15p.m. — Deputies arrested Antonio Mendoza Jr. at 826 N. Franklin Street on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
7:33 p.m. — Deputies arrested Tiffany M. Speer at 826 N. Franklin Street on a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
Friday
11:20 a.m. — Deputies arrested Antoine Jones at 826 N. Franklin Street on four Geary County District Court warrants, all four warrants were for bond violations.
2:00 p.m. — Deputies arrested Luke Anderson at 826 N. Franklin St. for fugitive of justice.
Saturday
7:51 p.m. — Deputies responded to an injury accident.
9:42 p.m. — Deputies arrested Roberto J. Familia at the intersection of K-18 Highway and N. Spring Valley Road for transporting an open container and failure to signal.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, Feb. 21, and ending Saturday, Feb. 19, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 125 calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.